Extend Summer at These Award-Winning Indoor Water Parks

While you can't prevent the end of summer, you can have more warm-weather fun at indoor water parks across America. So whether you're looking for a quick family getaway, to celebrate a special occasion, or escape cool temperatures, plan a day trip or vacation to one of these top indoor water parks.

No matter the season outside, it's always a warm 85 degrees inside.

Great Wolf Lodge

With 19 locations, Great Wolf Lodge is North America's largest family of indoor water parks.

“For more than two decades, Great Wolf Lodge has provided a close, convenient getaway for families to come together to laugh, play and strengthen their family bonds,” shared Brooke Patterson, Senior Vice President of Brand Experiences for Great Wolf Lodge.

Kalahari

Privately owned by the Nelson family, they are some of the country's largest indoor waterparks. With four locations, Kalahari Resorts include guest rooms, a full-service spa, a family entertainment center, on-site restaurants, and shops.

Over the years, they've won many awards, including Condé Nast Traveler's #1 World's Coolest Indoor Waterparks, Sensory Friendly Certified, Parents' Magazine Kids' Travel Award Winner, and TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards.

Aquatopia at Camelback Resort – Pennsylvania

Camelback is a 560-acre four-season resort located less than 2 hours from New York City and Philadelphia. This Poconos resort includes Aquatopia, voted America's best indoor waterpark, and the state's biggest outdoor water park, Cambelbeach Mountain Waterpark.

The waterpark has exciting water slides, signature thrill rides, an AquaPlay structure, seven pools, a FlowRider, and the ever-popular oversized wave pool. Older kids will love staying in the park late when rides are lit with neon lights. Don't miss the brand new Mountain Mayhem, a high-tech immersive, interactive adventure where riders can pick from one of four scenarios.

Dreamworks Water Park – New Jersey

The world's first Dreamworks Animation Water Park, the newest indoor water park on this list, is also the largest in North America. This over-the-top water park in the new American Dream Mall is where the worlds of DreamWorks Animation's most adored characters and shows come to life.

Swirl through an ogre's swamp on Shrek's Sinkhole Slammer, find your inner champion with the Dragon Warrior Po at Kung Fu Panda's Temple of Awesomeness, or be among the first to hang ten in the world's largest 1.5-acre indoor wave pool.

Wilderness at the Smokies – Tennessee

In Sevierville, Tennessee, at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, is the region's largest waterpark resort & family adventure center A relatively quick drive from most metro areas east of the Mississippi, more than 50 percent of the U.S. population can drive here in one day or less.

The resort includes a year-round indoor waterpark, two seasonal outdoor waterparks, an indoor family adventure center, dining, shopping, and a 36-hole championship golf course. Recognized as one of USA Today's “10Best Readers' Choice,” this park includes a giant wave pool, a thrilling four-person tube slide with a 55-foot drop, and the area's only SurfRider.

Wilderness Resort – Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin Dells, known as the Waterpark Capital of the World, is America's largest waterpark resort. This mega-property includes four indoor water parks and four outdoor ones, a dozen non-water attractions, three arcades, and an 18-hole golf course spread over a mind-boggling 800 acres.

Wild West Indoor Water Park is a 70,000-square-foot water playground and has the area's only indoor bumper boats and The Fantastic Voyage, the Dells' only five-person raft ride.

Klondike Kavern Indoor Water Park features a massive play structure, Bonanza Bluff, perfect for younger kids, and The Hurricane, The Dells' tallest indoor four-person raft ride.

Or try Wild Waterdome's enormous indoor wave pool with waves up to 5 feet tall or the toddler-friendly 2,200-square-foot zero-depth play lagoon.

Massanutten Resort – Virginia

The ultimate family four-season resort, Massanutten, is around the bend from the Swift Run Gap entrance of Shenandoah National Park and only 120 miles from Washington, D.C. The mid-Atlantic's premiere resort's award list is almost as long as its extensive list of on-site amenities. From the top family-friendly ski resort in the Southeast to the best indoor water park, this RCI Gold Crown Resort has over 100 daily activities across the 6,000-acre property.

Massanutten WaterPark was voted the “#2 Indoor Water Park in America” by USA Today's “10Best Readers' Choice” poll. Enjoy the water fortress, inflatable adventures, body slides, pools, lazy river floats, hot tubs, or challenge FlowRider's Endless Wave.

Sound Waves – Tennessee

In a destination known as Music City, you can have a first-of-its-kind water and music experience at Sound Waves. The resort combines a 4-acre, 3-level indoor/outdoor water park with upscale touches. From thrilling rides to relaxing decks and an adult-only pool, it's all paired with music from country to pop.

Kartrite Resort and Indoor Waterpark – New York

Opened in 2019, The Kartrite is in the lower Catskills, less than 100 miles from New York City, neighboring Resort World Casino, and 15 minutes from Legoland New York.

“Inspired by the architecture of European indoor water parks, the Kartrite's unobstructed column-free construction features a stunning, barrel-shaped transparent Texlon roof that will bathe visitors in natural sunlight throughout the year. It also allows tropical plants to thrive inside the waterpark, giving off tropical island vibes right in the mountains of New York,” said Ken Ellis, Co-Owner of The Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark and CEO of Aquatic Development Group.

The largest indoor water park in New York State offers day passes and stay and play packages, including discount tickets to nearby Legoland Amusement park.

Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park – Wisconsin

It is located between Milwaukee, Madison, and Chicago and is part of the award-winning AAA Four-Diamond resort, Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Named one of the top indoor water parks in the United States, Moose Mountain Falls has 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor waterpark fun, featuring 35-foot high slides, a lazy river, and a mini-golf.

The resort includes 1,300 woodland acres in Lake Geneva and some of the Midwest's finest facilities, accommodations, and dining experiences. In addition, the iconic resort offers outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, horseback riding, and champion golf courses.

Avalanche Bay Indoor Waterpark – Michigan

This family-owned resort includes Michigan's largest indoor waterpark, Avalanche Bay, the luxurious 19,500 square foot Spa at Boyne Mountain, and a long list of year-round activities.

Pick from the thrilling Zipline Adventure Tour, two golf courses, an 18-hole mountain disc golf course, mountain biking, evening entertainment, and waterfront fun at Deer Lake. In the winter, try out snowshoeing, tubing, ice skating, fat-tire snow biking, and then thaw out in the indoor water park, always heated to a comfortable 85 degrees.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Planner at Heart and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.