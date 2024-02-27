Inflation and Recession Take Center Stage in CEOs’ Anxiety

According to a survey just released by The Conference Board, only 37% of CEOs in the United States are prepared for a recession, and 34% say they are prepared for high inflation. Globally, less than 30% of CEOs surveyed are prepared to deal with a recession or inflation. Compared to their counterparts in all other regions, CEOs in Japan say their organizations are much less prepared consistently across all potential crisis events.

All eyes are on the economy both in the United States and globally. Questions of a recession, inflation, and high-interest rates are still very much on the top of mind, not just for the average consumer but also for C-Suite executives.

Main Concerns of 2024

CEOs are concerned about a looming recession and increased inflation, with many saying they are unprepared for either scenario.

CEOs are shifting growth plans to navigate potential economic challenges. Some shifts include entering new markets, introducing new products/services, improving marketing to increase sales, and growing investments in technology.

“So CEOs need to continue to keep a real-time eye on costs and actual revenues, not just projected ones,” Professor Robert Kelley of Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business told Forbes last month. “Have separate plans for how to proceed should the economy sputter or if it picks up speed. Get out in the field talking to important customers, suppliers, and your operations and salespeople.”

The survey encompasses the views of over 1,200 top executives, including 630 CEOs. The respondents answered questions about top business threats and potential opportunities in 2024. The participants were primarily from four regions: the United States, Latin America, Japan, and Europe.

Growth Plans

Over the next three to five years, long-term growth strategies were similar among CEOs globally and in the U.S. These included investing in innovation, exploring new lines of business, digital transformation (including the adoption of AI), marketing and promotions, and increasing and retaining top talent.

“CEOs are considering expansion, including into new regions, markets, and products and services,” Chief Economist at The Conference Board, Dana Peterson, said in a statement. “Leaders are also looking to invest in human capital, technology, and innovation. Notably, CEOs see AI and digital transformation as avenues for reducing costs and bolstering profits.”

U.S. and Global CEOs expressed different concerns about the biggest geopolitical risks. U.S. CEOs ranked national debt and deficits as the No. 1 geopolitical threat in 2024, whereas globally, CEOs are less concerned about debt (tied at No. 6 on the list of threats). Higher energy prices, cyberattacks, war in the Middle East, and war in Ukraine topped the list of global geopolitical concerns. U.S. CEOs listed the same geopolitical concerns after the national debt and in the same order.

There is less of a concern in 2024 about returning workers to the office. Global and U.S. CEOs agree, as just 4% say bringing workers back to the office is a priority. This is most likely due to their concerns regarding labor shortages and retaining talent. Attracting new talent and talent retention is the No. 1 internal priority among global and U.S. CEOs. Labor shortages came in at No. 5 among global CEOs but only at No. 7 in the U.S.

Integration of AI

Another key focus among CEOs in 2024 is adopting artificial intelligence (AI). Most CEOs are open to strongly embracing AI and fear the risk of falling behind more than any potential dangers. CEOs see a big return on investment (ROI) in AI. In the U.S., 92% believe that AI will increase productivity, 86% expect marketing capabilities to be improved, and 63% see AI as capable of boosting sales, revenue, and profits. Global CEOs agree, with 91% believing AI increases productivity, 79% expecting improved marketing results, and 68% believing AI will boost sales, revenue, and profits.

While many CEOs believe AI has a significant value, it is not without its risks, and businesses must prepare for that. Two-thirds of CEOs in the U.S. and 56% of CEOs globally see AI posing potential risks to their organizations. Many believe AI will displace labor and challenge critical human capital management, “one that requires clear communication on how AI will affect the workforce, and what the company plans to do to upskill, retrain, or repurpose employees,” according to the report. Additionally, 45% of U.S. CEOs and 37% of global CEOs believe they will see an increase in their regulatory burden with AI.

Other C-Suite executives are more confident than their CEOs regarding how prepared their organizations are. In the survey, other C-Suite executives were more confident in addressing 13 of the 15 crisis events listed, with the widest gaps occurring in cybersecurity (62% compared to 43% of CEOs), pandemic or global health crisis (63% compared to 48% of CEOs), and recession (40% compared to 27% of CEOs).

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.