IG Model and Influencer Alexia Woods Explains The Importance of Following Your Dreams

We all have dreams. Some might be mundane and achievable, but others seem far-fetched or even outright impossible.

No matter how great or small, our dreams give us something to strive for and excite us about our future. They ignite even more excitement and happiness when we achieve them.

We all know how to dream big, but not everyone can achieve big.

Alexia Woods, a 20-year-old UK-based Instagram model, and social media influencer rose to fame thanks to her unique sense of style, unconventional beauty, and charming personality.

She has amassed quite a large, substantial following across her social media, and she's now using her platform to inspire other young women to follow their dreams, no matter how “absurd” they may seem.

Don't Sleep on Your Dreams

For Alexia, there's something so disheartening about leading a comfortable life but never realizing your goals and ideas. She explains, “it's amazing how often we allow ourselves to neglect our passions and dreams in favor of the convenient, mundane path.

Seldom do we suffer financially for living out our dreams, but many times we jeopardize the internal peace that comes from feeling truly fulfilled.” Her message is simple: Life is an adventure – maybe it's time to start exploring!

“You can search for contentment in ‘security,' but without pursuing your true ambitions, there will always be a certain amount of wonder over what could have been had you taken the plunge,” Alexia points out.

“On top of that, there is a certain degree of alluring beauty in having these seemingly absurd aspirations that bring huge excitement into our lives.”

However, achieving any dream is challenging: it takes a lot of hard work, ambition, and courage to get there. Most importantly, it requires taking risks, even when you know the outcome won't always be positive.

After all, who has ever gained success without taking some risks along the way? The people who succeed in fulfilling their dreams are passionate, persistent, and brave enough to challenge themselves, take those risks, and not give up when the going gets tough.

Let Passion Drive You

As Alexia Woods adds, dreamers who succeed understand that anything is possible by believing in themselves and putting in extra effort – as long as they don't back down.

“You must be passionate about what you want to do,” she explains. “And you must be willing to put in the work, even when it doesn't seem worth it.”

While naysayers would still say that following your dreams may not always end with success and that it can be quite disappointing to fail, Alexia experienced firsthand both joys and failures on her rise to the top of the influencer industry.

Before she got into modeling and social media, she worked as a waitress at a local restaurant. It was the only rat race to financial stability that 14-year-old Alexia knew at the time – finish her school day and then grind at the restaurants in the evening for a meager paycheck.

Still, she always dreamt of bigger and more luxurious things—a lifestyle that couldn't be sated with a regular grind, especially when the pandemic stopped everything.

Jobless and uninspired by the outlook in her industry, Alexia turned to social media as an alternate source of income, like many others during those trying times.

However, fueled by ulterior motives, she had put extra hard work into building her social media presence. Day by day, the following grew, and she soon turned her dreams of financial freedom and a life of luxury into reality.

Worth the Sacrifice

Even though it was hectic and exhausting on some days, and it seemed impossible on others, Alexia says that if she had to do it all over again, she would do it in a heartbeat. As she explains, following your dreams may not always end with success, but it will likely lead to a more fulfilling life than if you had never taken the plunge.

“Life is too short to live with regrets and surrendering your goals. Even if you don't achieve everything you set out to do, you can sleep sound knowing that you gave it all a go,” she says.

“And who knows, perhaps it may lead somewhere unexpected – a surprise opportunity or another goal to fulfill instead. So don't forget the important lesson: If, at first, you don't succeed, keep trying until progress is made!”

So what are you waiting for? Why not break out of your comfort zone and venture into uncharted territories? Your dreams can be of any variety – financial freedom, creative mastery, an adventure around the world – let your creativity loose and go with the flow!

Who knows what new doors will open up when you set fire to those daring ambitions of yours? Chances are you'll surprise yourself with your capabilities and how much you can achieve.

And even if you don't end up exactly where you wanted to be, as Alexia points out, you'll still be better off than if you had never tried: “Take a risk, follow your heart, and above all else, never give up on your dreams. Life is a journey with infinite paths; dreams make those paths more interesting to travel!”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.