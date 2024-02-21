Everything You Need To Know About the Schengen Visa

If you’re traveling to Europe, you’ll come across the term “Schengen.” Maybe you’ve seen it while planning your trip, and you’re wondering what it means. If not, you’ll surely notice it upon arriving in most European airports, where “Schengen,” meaning Schengen visa, signs direct some travelers to a different (and usually faster moving) line for passport control.

Not everyone wants to figure out a new and unfamiliar term as they wonder whether to tip or what electrical adapters to bring. Some hearty travelers chalk up all a bit of uncertainty and things to learn as part of the adventure. For others, it can add stress and anxiety that detracts from the joy of travel. If that second group sounds like you, fear not; we’ve got everything you need to know.

What Is the Schengen Visa?

Along with the common currency, the ability for people to travel freely between countries is one of the most visible aspects of the integration at the heart of the European Union (EU). Five countries signed the first agreement in 1995 in a town called Schengen (hence the name). Today, the agreement includes almost all the countries in the EU plus a few others, commonly called “Schengen Countries” or the “Schengen Area.”

The only EU states outside the Schengen Area are Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. Ireland opted out because it shares a Common Travel Area with the United Kingdom (which remained outside the Schengen Agreement even before leaving the EU). The other three expect to join eventually, with Romania and Bulgaria joining for air and sea travel in March 2024, with negotiations continuing over their land borders. Meanwhile, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Lichtenstein, while not EU members, are part of the Schengen Area. This interactive map can help clear things up if all that sounds confusing.

This framework allows EU citizens to travel from country to country without border checks just as easily as Americans cross state lines. It also covers many non-EU nationals visiting as tourists, exchange students, or for business. Participating states maintain controls at their external borders and international airports as part of the agreement. These states also agree to a common visa policy, sometimes called the “Schengen visa.” The Schengen visa allows visitors to travel through participating countries for up to 90 days out of any 180-day period.

Who Needs a Schengen Visa?

Whether you need a visa to visit Schengen countries primarily depends on your country of citizenship/residency. Citizens of 61 countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K, Australia, Japan, and most of Latin America, don’t need one. You’ll still need your country's standard passport, and the same 90-day limit in any 180 days applies. You should also make sure to have your passport with you as you travel between countries because authorities can still conduct police checks, and you may need to prove you’re in Europe legally.

Citizens of other countries need a visa to visit and, in some cases, even to pass through an international airport in the Schengen Area. They must apply through the consulate of the Schengen country where they’ll spend the most time or the one they’ll visit first. The European Commission recommends applying at least 15 days before travel. However, 30 to 60 days in advance would be good if the consulate requests additional information.

The European Travel Information and Authorization System

You may also have read or heard about the European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, which is now scheduled to go into effect in 2025. An acronym like that might strike some potential travelers as every bit as cryptic as “Schengen” and maybe even more intimidating. Fortunately, for most people, ETIAS only entails one extra step and a relatively small expense.

Much like the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) that the U.S. uses, ETIAS is a preauthorization electronically linked to your passport and not an actual visa. It involves a background check that enables authorities to spot potential security risks (though they’ll only look for serious crimes, so you don’t need to worry about that speeding ticket). At the same time, officials assert that ESTA will streamline your experience with passport control.

Unlike the more robust visa application process, you only need to apply 96 hours before you travel. Instead of contacting a consulate, you use a website or mobile app. An application fee of about $7 applies (depending on the exchange rate), though travelers younger than 18 or older than 70 may be exempt. Fortunately, the authorization lasts for three years or the expiration date of your passport, so you won’t have to apply for every trip you take.

Don’t let terms like Schengen and ETIAS worry or deter you from planning your European vacation. If you’re reading this, you probably don’t need to apply for a Schengen visa, travel from country to country, and enjoy all Europe offers. Now, you can focus on figuring out which electrical adapters to pack!