Top 50 Best Fictional INFP Characters Of All Time

INFPs are individuals who see the world through their lens. They communicate better through writing, music, art, or other connection modes.

They are idealists and seldom let go of their values, making them badass anime characters.

INFPs are introverts who communicate better through writing, music, art, or any other connection mode.

Continue reading to find out more about the top 50 INFP characters.

1. Rose DeWitt Bukater (Titanic)

Things To Know Details Character from Titanic Released Year 1997

Rose DeWitt Bukater is a fictional character in the 1997 film Titanic. She is portrayed by Kate Winslet, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance.

Rose is one of the main characters in the story and is depicted as a loyal and determined individual who goes to great lengths to support the people she cares about. In particular, despite their shortcomings, she is fiercely protective of her mother and fiancé.

She is also very empathetic and thoughtful, often considering other people's feelings before making decisions that could impact them negatively.

The depth of Kate Winslet's portrayal of Rose has resonated with many viewers, sending a message that it is important to hold on to the people who matter most in life – because they are rare and hardly ever come around.

2. Belle (Beauty And The Beast)

Things To Know Details Character from Beauty And The Beast Released Year 2017

Belle is an interesting and complex character in Beauty and the Beast. She is beautiful and down-to-earth, which makes her popular with those around her.

She is also intelligent and has a great love for reading. Belle's kindness shines through when she agrees to return to the Beast to save her father's life. She eventually comes to understand the Beast and falls in love with him.

3. Arthur Fleck (Joker)

Things To Know Details Character from Joker Released Year 2019

Arthur Fleck is an interesting and complex character. He is often misunderstood because of his erratic behavior. However, he is a very compassionate person.

He cares deeply for his mother and coworker and experiences a lot of grief when others make fun of him. He longs for real-life connections with others but feels that the world does not heed his fragile heart.

4. Wanda Maximoff (The Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Things To Know Details Character from The Marvel Cinematic Universe Released Year 2014

Wanda Maximoff is a powerful and iconic Marvel character featured in many global smash hits. She is considerate and detached, partly because her upbringing has left her emotionally vulnerable.

However, those who know her can vouch for the fact that she is caring and has committed herself to protect the ones who are innocent and naive. Wanda is hard to please, and it is difficult for others to read her due to her reserved persona.

5. Luke Skywalker (Star Wars)

Things To Know Details Character from Star Wars Released Year 1977

Luke Skywalker is one of the most popular and profitable characters in cinema. He is relatable due to the traits that he shares with the average person, such as taking a long time to believe in his destiny. Luke Skywalker is an INFP, which makes him particularly insightful and insightful.

6. Atticus Finch (To Kill A Mockingbird)

Things To Know Details Character from To Kill A Mockingbird Released Year 1960-62

Atticus Finch is a fictional character from the novel To Kill a Mockingbird, written by Harper Lee. He is depicted as an INFP personality type.

Some of the notable traits of this type include being composed and reflective, having a strong sense of compassion and justice, and being highly aware of their surroundings.

In the novel, Atticus takes on the case of defending a black man in court, even after he is discredited by society. He is also a loving father to his children, Scout and Jem.

7. Hermione Granger (The Harry Potter Franchise)

Things To Know Details Character from The Harry Potter Franchise Released Year 2001

Hermione Granger is an incredibly popular character in the Harry Potter film franchise that Emma Watson played. She is known for being smart, mild-mannered, and practical, exhibiting many traits of an INFP personality.

Hermione is often as complex as they come, with a reserved personality that can turn charming when comfortable with those around her.

8. Frodo Baggins (The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy)

Things To Know Details Character from The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Released Year 2001

Frodo Baggins is one of the central characters in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He is a hobbit forced to take on a great quest when his uncle, Bilbo Baggins, leaves him an inheritance he must protect from the evil Sauron.

Frodo is an INFP and shows enthusiasm and courage when he needs to. He is also inclined to put his life at risk if it benefits the world in any way

9. Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock)

Things To Know Details Character from Sherlock Released Year 2009

Sherlock Holmes is a fictional detective created by author Arthur Conan Doyle. He is one of the most famous and iconic characters in fiction and has been portrayed in many different ways over the years.

In the popular British series Sherlock, Benedict Cumberbatch plays the role of Sherlock Holmes. This fascinating character is complex and layered, with qualities best found in an INFP personality type.

Like most INFPs, he can be humorous and difficult to please, depending on the situation. He is also one of the most interesting and beloved characters ever created.

10. Brandon “Bran” Stark (Game Of Thrones)

Things To Know Details Character from Game Of Thrones Released Year 2011

Brandon “Bran” Stark is a popular Game of Thrones character. He is portrayed as compassionate and forgiving but can also be stubborn sometimes.

He is quick to dismiss his mother's warnings, and he climbs the dreaded wall. Bran Stark is an excellent representation of the INFP personality type.

11. Lucy Pevensie (The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe)

Things To Know Details Character from The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe Released Year 2005

Lucy Pevensie is the youngest of the Pevensie siblings and is an INFP character in The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, And The Wardrobe.

Lucy is a close-to-perfect character who is seen as confident and innocent idealism. Lucy discovers Narnia first and continues to win hearts by being open-minded and friendly with creatures of that magical world.

As little as she may be, Lucy succeeds in making her siblings more accepting of things in the fantastical realm of Narnia.

12. Tom Hansen (500 Days Of Summer)

Things To Know Details Character from 500 Days Of Summer Released Year 2009

Tom Hansen is a character in the movie 500 Days of Summer. He is one of the main protagonists, and the story largely revolves around his thoughts and feelings.

Tom is portrayed as a negative character because he takes everything too seriously and doesn't change his ways for anyone else.

13. Jamie Sullivan (A Walk To Remember)

Things To Know Details Character from A Walk To Remember Released Year 2002

Jamie Sullivan is a character from the movie A Walk To Remember. Mandy Moore plays her in a nearly perfect performance. The screenplay tracks how Landon Carter is allocated community service after getting himself into a crisis.

Jamie's inclusion in this list can justify because she lived a modest and reserved life, which can be seen as an attribute of an INFP personality type.

14. Sabrina Fairchild (Sabrina)

Things To Know Details Character from Sabrina Released Year 1995

Sabrina Fairchild is a character from the popular anime series Sabrina. She is adorable and hungry for a lovable character who can handle her emotions well.

Sabrina carries the traits of being an INFP, lending her heart to a man named David, and she is willing to do anything to win his attention.

However, like many INFPs, Sabrina fails to be understood, and David dismisses her feelings.

15. Elio Perlman (Call Me By Your Name)

Things To Know Details Character from Call Me By Your Name Released Year 2017

Elio Perlman is a character from the movie Call Me By Your Name. He is played by Timothee Chalamet and is an INFP.

INFPs are known for being reflective, creative, and romantic people. They often have a strong sense of personal values and strive to live by their principles. Chalamet did an excellent job of playing the character and should be commended for it.

16. Will Graham (Red Dragon) – infp top 16 famous personalities

Things To Know Details Character from Red Dragon Released Year 2002

Will Graham is a gifted criminal profiler who can empathize with killers, making it possible for him to understand their motives.

Edward Norton portrays him in the movie ‘Red Dragon.' Norton does an excellent job of making Will Graham likable and thoughtful while capturing his intelligence and daring.

17. Edward Scissorhands (Edward Scissorhands)

Things To Know Details Character from Edward Scissorhands Released Year 1990

Edward Scissorhands is an INFP who is gentle, caring, and imaginative. He has difficulty understanding the people around him, but he cares for them deeply.

Edward is also an outsider in his community and has a unique perspective on the world. It makes him an interesting character to watch on screen.

18. Dwayne Hoover (Little Miss Sunshine)

Things To Know Details Character from Little Miss Sunshine Released Year 2006

Dwayne Hoover is one character to look out for in Little Miss Sunshine. He is a distinctive and competent personality which comes across as rather distinct in the screenplay. Even after realizing that he may be color blind, Dwayne hopes to figure things out.

19. Celine (Before Sunrise)

Things To Know Details Character from Before Sunrise Released Year 1995

Celine is an INFP personality, which makes her stand out from the rest. She is a decent speaker and a good listener, which makes her a good communicator. She tries to understand what others mean and works accordingly, which makes her a good friend and partner.

20. Todd Anderson (Dead Poets Society)

Things To Know Details Character from Dead Poets Society Released Year 1989

Todd Anderson is a character who is often seen as shy and introverted. He embodies the INFP personality's traits: deep thinking, creativity, and a strong sense of values. He is also very emotional and expressive, which can be seen in his poetry.

21. Mr. Miyagi (The Karate Kid)

Things To Know Details Character from The Karate Kid Released Year 1984

Mr. Miyagi, the mentor of the Karate Kid, is a perfect example of an INFP personality type. He is compassionate and calm, but he also takes a lot of time to open up to people he is unfamiliar.

He is also skilled in karate and willing to teach it to Daniel to help him defend himself. The Karate Kid franchise has left a mark on viewers' minds and continues to be popular.

22. Ellie Chu (The Half Of It)

Things to Know Details Character from The Half Of It Released Year 2020

Ellie Chu is a character in Leah Lewis's film, The Half Of It. Ellie Chu is portrayed as an INFP and stands out among the three main characters in the film. She is creative, has great writing skills, and is romantic. She is also a really good friend.

23. Eleanor “Nell” Crain (The Haunting Of Hill House)

Things To Know Details Character from The Haunting Of Hill House Released Year 2018

Eleanor “Nell” Crain is a complex and admirable character in ‘The Haunting of Hill House.' She is an introverted INFP who doesn't express her emotions and thoughts as freely as some might expect. She is inquisitive and can follow her deepest fears and doubts at will, despite life's distractions.

24. Charlie Kelmeckis (The Perks Of Being A Wallflower)

Things To Know Details Character from The Perks Of Being A Wallflower Released Year 2012

Charlie Kelmeckis, an introverted 15-year-old in the movie The Perks of Being a Wallflower, is emotionally charged and can sob at the slightest thing.

He observes everything around him and can discern things others may miss. Charlie also responds to his feelings almost instantaneously.

25. Cassie Ainsworth (Skins)

Things To Know Details Character from Skins Released Year 2007

Cassie Ainsworth is a character from the UK show Skins. She is an INFP who follows her codes and is tough around people when she wants to be.

She can be gentle-natured and friendly towards people who share an affinity for her, even though she is often misunderstood. Like most INFPs, Cassie can allow her logic to take a backseat and daydream.

26. Fern Arable (Charlotte's Web)

Things To Know Details Character from Charlotte’s Web Released Year 1952

Fern Arable is a compassionate and creative character in Charlotte's Web. People who are INFP will both comprehend and relate to Fern Arable.

They share many of the same qualities, including being protective of those they care for, having a strong inner core, and being imaginative and intuitive.

27. Romeo Montague (Romeo And Juliet)

Things To Know Details Character from Romeo And Juliet Released Year 1936

Romeo Montague is a character from the Shakespearean play Romeo and Juliet. INFPs often praise him for his values-driven life approach and heart-over-head decision-making.

Romeo also does not let society's rules and regulations stop him from achieving his dreams, and he is very intuitive and deep in his thinking.

28. Pacha (The Emperor's New Groove) – infp anime characters

Things To Know Details Character from The Emperor's New Groove Released Year 2000

Pacha is an INFP character in the movie The Emperor's New Groove. He is sweet and caring and hugely impacts Kuzco from being a pompous jerk into a kind and loving emperor. Pacha is also selfless, putting others before himself time and time again.

29. Anne Shirley (Anne Of Green Gables)

Things To Know Details Character from Anne Of Green Gables Released Year 1908

Anne Shirley is an interesting character because she is creative and has a good sense of what she wants. She is not discouraged by anyone and is a lively companion.

30. Coraline Jones (Coraline)

Things To Know Details Character from Coraline Released Year 2009

Coraline Jones is a young girl who is adventurous and curious. She is cheerful but also reckless, depending on her state of being. She is difficult to convince, as she believes in her individuality and the power of her imagination.

31. Will Byers (Stranger Things)

Things To Know Details Character from Stranger Things Released Year 2016

Will Byers is a character from the popular show Stranger Things. People often misunderstand him because he is seen as deep and introspective.

As the plot of Stranger Things unravels, the viewer gets to know Will better and empathizes with him. Will is often seen trying to sail through life by creatively drawing and being kind-hearted.

32. Jane Eyre (Jane Eyre)

Things To Know Details Character from Jane Eyre Released Year 2016

Jane Eyre is a fictional character who Charlotte Bronte created. She is considered one of literature's most well-known and influential female protagonists.

Jane is known for being moral, intelligent, and determined. She is also highly intuitive and has a strong sense of personal values.

These qualities make her an ideal INFP personality type. INFPs are often admired for their inspiring nature and ability to motivate others even in difficult circumstances.

33. The Little Prince (The Little Prince)

Things To Know Details Character from The Little Prince Released Year 1943

The Little Prince is an emotional wreck; a side of his comes to the fore when the viewers realize how he yearns for the rose he has left behind on his home planet.

Unlike most of the grown-ups in the tale, The Little Prince is an emotional wreck; a side of his comes to the fore when the viewers realize how he yearns for the rose he left behind on his home planet.

He has his ideas about what matters and what does not, and, eventually, it ends up helping him become an educator for the people who seem to have lost their way in

34. Elisa Esposito (The Shape Of Water)

Things To Know Details Character from The Shape Of Water Released Year 2017

Elisa Esposito is an INFP personality and follows the essence of being an INFP in the sense that she falls for someone based on their personality's authenticity and caring nature.

It means they are not as interested in things like physical appearance or status but rather in a person's inner qualities and what they stand for.

35. Sadness (Inside Out)

Things To Know Details Character from Inside Out Released Year 2015

Sadness is an INFP character in the movie Inside Out. She is insecure about her ability to make Riley happy and feels she is not as valuable as the other emotions.

However, she is amazingly creative and has a lot of compassion for those around her. She also has a lot of under-confidence in her ideas, which is common among INFPs.

36. Peter Parker (Spiderman)

Things To Know Details Character from Spiderman Released Year 2002

INFPs are typically romantic from within and have a strong sense of personal values. They often portray the underdog in films and stories and are devoted to their loved ones.

Tobey Maguire's portrayal of Peter Parker in the original Spiderman film is a close representation of an INFP personality. Even though Spiderman has had many successors, the original is the closest to depicting an INFP character.

37. Lisa Simpson (The Simpsons)

Things To Know Details Character from The Simpsons Released Year 1987

Lisa Simpson is another worthy addition to this list because of her intelligence and ideologies. She is an INFP because her intellect and ideologies often conflict with her family members.

She mostly stands by what she believes is right and is seen speaking her mind even when it may not be entirely reasonable for her. She has a creative mind and is empathetic towards people who are good to her.

38. Ricky Fitts (American Beauty)

Things To Know Details Character from American Beauty Released Year 1999

INFPs are creative people who uniquely see the world. They are often interested in videotaping the world and capturing its beauty.

They also have a deep romantic side, which comes with the downside of people not always understanding their ideas. Ricky Fitts is a character who embodies many of these qualities.

He has grown up moving around with his stringent military father and, therefore, has always felt trapped in his presence.

Like many INFPs, Ricky Fitts is interested in videotaping wonderful things that may come across as uninteresting or absurd to those who don't have an eye for capturing creativity.

It is not surprising then that he yearns to be a filmmaker. Also, since Ricky is an INFP, he is a hopeless romantic deep within. Being an INFP also comes with the baggage of people not comprehending your ideas.

39. Ramona Flowers (Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World)

Things To Know Details Character from Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Released Year 2010

Ramona Flowers is a character who is difficult to understand at first. She has a capricious charm and is enigmatic, which is often common with INFP individuals.

She also has uniquely colored hair, which sets her apart from most people. All her ex-boyfriends desire Ramona in the feature film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Like most INFPs, she refuses to conform and lives on her terms.

40. Newt Scamander (Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald)

Things To Know Details Character from Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald Released Year 2018

Newt Scamander is a kind and sympathetic character who is played efficiently by Eddie Redmayne.

He is one of many characters in the Fantastic Beasts: Crimes Of Grindelwald movie, but he is the one that viewers, especially INFPs, can relate to.

Newt's compassion for animals comes to the fore when he travels across the world intending to learn about the magical creatures and how best to safeguard them.

41. Bella Swan (The Twilight Franchise)

Things To Know Details Character from The Twilight Franchise Released Year 2008

INFPs are drawn to fantasy more than reality, as depicted in the novel and film The Twilight Franchise. Bella Swan is bold and does what she pleases, but she can also afford to get vulnerable from time to time.

The Twilight Franchise is based on a novel and film by Stephenie Meyer, an INFP author.

42. Cinna (The Hunger Games)

Things To Know Details Character from The Hunger Games Released Year 2012

Cinna was a character in the Hunger Games book and movie series who left a lasting impression on many viewers. He was an INFP, which is a personality type that is common among creative people.

Cinna had immense confidence in Katniss and always showed her appreciation and affection.

43. Jasmine (Aladdin)

Things To Know Details Character from Aladdin Released Year 1992

Jasmine is a character from the popular Disney movie Aladdin. She is known for being a rebel who knows what is best for her and comes across as incredibly reserved. She is also super smart and worthy of inclusion on this coveted list of INFP personalities.

44. Sam Baldwin

Things To Know Details Character from Sleepless In Seattle Released Year 1993

Sam Baldwin, the protagonist of the movie “Sleepless in Seattle,” is a widower with a young son. He embodies many qualities of an INFP personality.

The screenplay follows how Sam's son dials a radio station to convey his father's loneliness after his mother's tragic death. Sam is a heartbreakingly original character who will make you feel all the feelings.

45. Alice (Alice In Wonderland)

Things To Know Details Character from Alice In Wonderland Released Year 1903

Alice is a well-rounded character who can navigate her society with poise and grace. She knows her place in the world and manages her interactions accordingly. While she can be firm when necessary, Alice also has a soft side for those less fortunate than herself.

46. Beatrice “Tris” Prior (Divergent)

Things To Know Details Character from Divergent Released Year 2014

Beatrice “Tris” Prior is the INFP protagonist of the popular science-fiction drama ‘Divergent.' She is an INFP, which means that she is imaginative, has sharp humor in her personality, and is often trying to comprehend her surroundings.

The fact that she is different might make her feel remorseful and protective of herself, but it does not stop her from believing in her abilities.

47. Luna Lovegood (The Harry Potter Franchise)

Things To Know Details Character from The Harry Potter Franchise Released Year 2003

Luna Lovegood is a character from the Harry Potter franchise classified as an INFP on the Myers-Briggs personality type. INFPs are considered authentic, and Luna embodies the three main traits of an authentic INFP.

She is often thoughtful, romantic, and shy, making her someone people can relate to. Furthermore, she makes a mark on viewers because no matter the situation, she tries to look for the good in others.

It is an important aspect that most of us have let go of today. Lastly, she does not allow herself to be perturbed by hard facts and strives to look at the bright side of things, inspiring many people.

48. Elsa

Things To Know Details Character from Frozen Released Year 2013

INFPs are creative, intuitive people who focus on the inner world of emotions and feelings. They often have a strong sense of personal values and can be romantic. Elsa from Frozen is a great example of an INFP character.

She embodies many key characteristics of the type, including her preference for being alone, her creative nature, and her intuition.

Her fear of accepting and using her powers is typical of INFPs. She is balanced and reliable but can get unpredictable and insecure about certain things.

49. Faith Corvatch (Only You)

Things To Know Details Character from Only You Released Year 1994

Faith Corvatch is one dreamy INFP character preoccupied with finding herself a soulmate. She has always believed that her dream man would be named Damon Bradley and remains faithful to her relationships despite all odds.

50. Alex Finch (Chances Are) – fictional INFP characters

Things To Know Details Character from Chances Are Released Year 1989

In the bizarre romantic comedy “Chances Are,” Alex Finch is an INFP character. The character is empathetic and passionate towards the people he likes and helpful and caring. Robert Downey Jr. plays the character extremely well, making him a likable personality.

Conclusion

INFPs are typically well-liked characters in feature films, cartoons, and television series. They are often well-rounded and authentic, exhibiting qualities similar to INFPs. So, in conclusion, we presented you with the best 50 INFP characters.