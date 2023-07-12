17 Infuriating Movies That Will Make You Go Insane

Too many movies are so infuriating that it makes your blood boil. A recent online discussion looks for films that fit this description. One moviegoer is looking for movies that will make them want to punch through the screen. Here are the top responses.

1 – War of The Worlds (2005)

In War of the Worlds, Dakota Fanning's character is a little kid that screams, doesn't listen, and is constantly running off. A moviegoer says they would have let her die if it was the real world, considering it was clear that the aliens were overpowered from the movie's beginning.

2 – The Purge (2013)

One user comments that The Purge has an excellent premise, but the plot has holes, the character development is lacking, and the twists aren't surprising. The user says the motives for the main twist were “STUPID.” They complain about the tiny scraps of satire that completely missed the mark, making it seem like the production decided to rewrite the script halfway through filming.

3 – Alpha Dog (2006)

One filmgoer shares that Alpha Dog rubbed his wife incorrectly and will never watch the movie again. Another commenter concurs and adds that they forgot about this movie.

4 – The Mist (2007)

A forum member confesses that they refuse to re-watch The Mist. Another member admits they were disgusted by the entirely different ending from the book. Then, a third commenter says, “Seriously, screw that ending!”

5 – Funny Games (2007)

Someone recommends watching the original German version of the movie but also suggests that the other forum members must watch Funny Games even though it infuriates them that it breaks the rules of storytelling. Another commenter agrees that the movie was infuriating, but in a good way, saying it was a cool, strange movie.

6 – I Care a Lot (2020)

A movie enthusiast wanted to punch the lady and the judge in I Care a Lot. One commenter states that after reading the synopsis, they decided to skip the movie for fear of popping a blood vessel. Finally, a third person rejoices that the climax made them happy.

7 – Double Jeopardy (1999)

A respondent quips that Double Jeopardy forgot to look up how double jeopardy works. Another admits this movie is one of those “junk movies” that is a good, stupid comfort watch. Then a commenter asks how many times Ashley Judd killed her husband in the nineties or Tommy Lee Jones hunted a fugitive only to prove their innocence.

8 – The Founder (2016)

One user admits The Founder is surprisingly an excellent film, but the obnoxious antagonist and what he gets away with is rage-inducing. Another user adds that the endearing sincerity of the brothers makes the outcome painful. Another person comments on how great Michael Keaton was.

9 – Mother! (2017)

One forum user claims that Mother! will make your blood boil. Another argues that the movie is supposed to be infuriating, and they hate it less after learning it consists of biblical stories told from Mother Nature's point of view. A third user comments that Mother! is one of the few films that pushes them to yell at the television.

10 – The Hunt (2012)

The Hunt made one moviegoer so angry at how Mr. Mikkelson was treated that they had to lie down for ten minutes to calm down. A person commented on the thread that it was so hard to watch. Although, a third user says it is one of their favorite movies.

11 – I Spit on Your Grave (2010)

After seeing I Spit On Your Grave, one viewer was pissed off, but not in a good way. They think the assault scene felt gratuitous and was over the top. A commenter says the movie traumatized them, and 10/10 do not recommend it. A forum user adds that the sequels aren't good either.

12 – Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

One filmgoer thinks Abducted in Plain Sight is seriously rage-inducing. Someone on the forum says they wanted to kill every adult in that movie. Another individual replies that it was all real life and “OMG.”

13 – Eden Lake (2008)

A viewer of Eden Lake remarks that the ending, though perfectly appropriate and brilliant, pissed them off. They say even though the movie is quite good, it's impossible to leave feeling satisfied. Another commenter confirms that the ending is completely unexpected and cruel. Someone else writes that the ending ruined the message the film was trying to convey.

14 – Before The Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)

Even though this is not a horror movie, one forum member states that Before The Devil Knows You're Dead will make you yell “No! You idiot!” at the characters. Several members agree, although one person declares this movie is one of their favorite bad criminal movies.

15 – Prometheus (2012)

Regarding Prometheus, one person said they thought people who went into space were supposed to be smart. Another person comments that Damon Lindelof, the writer, has contempt for his audience.

16 – Blonde (2022)

Blonde was both terrible and infuriating, according to one moviegoer. Another person says the film is the most exploitative garbage they have seen. A third contributor calls the film dreary and depressing.

17 – Uncut Gems (2019)

The number one voted response is Uncut Gems. One responder writes that Uncut Gems is the most stress-inducing movie they have seen. Another individual says it is the only film they have shouted aloud at, enough to wake up their kids. This individual was also floored by his brother-in-law's expression near the movie's end.

Source: Reddit.