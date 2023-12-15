Inheriting Luxury: The 15 Wealthiest Heirs and Heiresses in the U.S.

Let's face it: not everyone has to climb the ladder to hit the jackpot—some are just born on the top rung! While the self-made moguls hustle for their billions, a lucky few are chilling, already set for life with jaw-dropping inheritances.

From expensive vacations to luxury lifestyles, these fortunate folks have it all. Curious about who's who in this world of inherited wealth? We've got the scoop on some of the 15 wealthiest American families and the lucky heirs living the high life thanks to their family fortunes.

1. Petra Ecclestone – $400M

Bernie Ecclestone, the father of Petra Ecclestone, oversaw Formula One racing as its C.E.O. for forty years and is recognized for having established the competition as a legitimate sport. In addition to her sister Tamara and their mother Slavica, Petra will inherit her father's wealth, which, as of February 2018, was estimated by Forbes to be $3.5 billion.

Despite not earning her wealth, the socialite mother of three makes good use of it. She established the Petra Ecclestone Foundation, which supports afflicted children and their families and aims to increase public awareness of meningitis and autism.

2. Douglas Durst – $4.4B

Immigrant Joseph Durst, a tailor by trade, established The Durst Organization in 1915 as a real estate company. Douglas, his grandson, is currently the third generation to head the business, which, according to Forbes, is in charge of a $5.2 billion property portfolio. Douglas is the head of the family business, which he joined in 1968.

Douglas Durst has maintained the legacy of his grandfather's empire and expanded it significantly, positioning The Durst Organization as a significant player in New York City's skyline. His savvy business strategies and commitment to sustainable development have further elevated the company's status, showcasing how he's more than just an heir but a visionary in his own right.

3. Balthazar Getty – $200M

Oil baron John Paul Getty was Balthazar Getty's great-grandfather. His father, John Paul Getty III, was the subject of the 2017 film All the Money in the World, which portrayed the story of his kidnapping. Balthazar, an accomplished actor best known for his leading role in the television series Brothers & Sisters, is not one to live off his inherited fortune. He's been successful as a D.J. as well.

4. Ronald Lauder – $4.6B

Ronald Lauder, the youngest son of beauty entrepreneur Estée Lauder, owes his success to his mother. Unlike many other heirs, the ardent art collector has been actively involved in the family business. He has been chairman of Clinique Laboratories, an Estée Lauder brand, since 1994. He has also been a member of the board of directors of the Estée Lauder Companies for almost 40 years.

In addition to his achievements in the business world, Ronald Lauder is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in art and education. His establishment of the Neue Galerie in New York, dedicated to German and Austrian art, reflects his deep passion for culture and commitment to giving back to the community.

5. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers – $94.1B

L'Oreal was created in 1907 by her grandfather, Eugene Schueller, and Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers' mother, Liliane Bettencourt, who inherited the whole estate. According to Forbes, the older Bettencourt was the wealthiest woman in the world when she passed away in September 2017 because she owned 33% of the cosmetics company.

After Liliane passed away and Francoise inherited her mother's estate, Bloomberg proclaimed her the world's richest woman. The younger Bettencourt hasn't had much involvement with the family company; she is a novelist who loves to play the piano.

6. Eden Sassoon – $20M

Eden Sassoon received a share of a $7.3 million endowment designated for the family after her father, Vidal Sassoon, who built a hair care company, passed away in 2012, according to the Daily Mail. Vidal had a net worth of $200 million at his death. The article disclosed that the inherited funds were distributed through several trusts, one of which was set up in honor of each of his four children.

7. Paige Laurie – Undisclosed

Paige Laurie's grandfather, Bud Walton, co-founded Walmart in 1962. When Bud passed away in 2005, Paige's mother, Nancy Walton Laurie, inherited a share of the business, which, as of February 2018, had increased her net worth to $5.5 billion. Although Paige Laurie's exact net worth is unknown, divorce filings acquired by TMZ in 2015 show that as of that year, she was making $872,000 a month from stocks and dividends.

Although she doesn't appear to be employed, the Los Angeles Times stated that in 2005, she returned her degree from the University of Southern California when it was alleged that she had paid a different student $20,000 to complete her homework.

8. Lydia Hearst-Shaw – $100M

Lydia Hearst-Shaw, the publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst's heir, was born into wealth. Though the extent of Hearst-Shaw's wealth derived from her family's estate is unknown, she has succeeded as an actor and model. The daughter of Patty Hearst, she has modeled for brands such as Escada and MAC.

9. Paris Hilton – $300M

Though Paris Hilton is one of the world's most well-known heirs, most of her grandfather's hotel empire is being donated to charitable organizations. According to The New York Times, William Barron Hilton declared in 2007 that he would give the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation 97% of his $2.3 billion fortune, with his family receiving the remaining 3%. Fortunately, Paris doesn't require assistance because she made the most of her fortune from reality TV.

10. Chloe Green – $100M

Although Chloe Green's exact wealth is unknown, her parents, Philip and Cristina Green, are estimated by Forbes to be worth $2.9 billion. Their London-based business, Taveta Investments, which owns numerous well-known boutiques like Topshop and Topman, is the source of their wealth. Brandon, Chloe's brother, and their parents' wealth have allowed them to live extravagant lives. She spent one season as a cast member of the British reality series Made in Chelsea. Still, her leading reputation is that of a socialite.

11. Jared Kushner – $800M

Jared Kushner is an heir in his own right, albeit he has been married to heiress Ivanka Trump since 2009. According to the property development firm Kushner Companies, which was started by his father, Charles Kushner, it realized more than $2.5 billion in deals in 2017. Jared served as the C.E.O. of Kushner Companies before joining President Trump's inner circle of advisors. In 2006, he also bought the New York Observer, but before relocating to Washington, D.C., he sold the newspaper to a family trust and resigned as publisher.

12. Jamie Laing – $10M

The “Digestive” biscuit, created in 1892 by Jamie Laing's great-great-grandfather Alexander Grant, became the trendy McVities brand in the United Kingdom. Laing is expected to inherit the family business, even though it was sold to private equity investors in 2000. As a businessman, Laing established Candy Kittens, a gourmet candy firm based in the United Kingdom, in 2012. He has starred in the reality series Made in Chelsea since 2011.

13. Peter Brant II – $2M

Peter Brant II, the son of millionaire Peter Brant and supermodel Stephanie Seymour, leads an affluent existence. The three siblings—brother Harry, sister Lily, and sister—are the heirs to their father's paper industry fortune. His father co-founded White Birch Paper in the 1940s, and Peter Brant II still sits pretty on the cash.

14. Allegra Versace Beck – $900M

Gianni Versace, the late fashion designer, handed his niece Allegra Versace Beck, also known as Allegra Versace, fifty percent of his business as part of his estate planning. After her uncle was slain in 1997, she inherited half of the business when she turned eighteen in 2004. According to Bloomberg, the daughter of American model Paul Beck and Donatella Versace joined the company board in 2011. Allegra is described as having an “important” job in the Versace company on their website.

15. Dakota Johnson – $14M

Given that she is the daughter of movie icons Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, acting runs in the family! Born in Austin, Texas, Dakota was soon discovered as a model—well, that was inevitable for someone with celebrity parents—before pursuing her dream of becoming a filmmaker. She has been in several movies since making her screen debut in 2010.