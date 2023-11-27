Initiative To Have Student Loans Discharged in Bankruptcy Making a ‘Real Difference’

A Biden administration initiative making it easier to get student loan debt discharged in bankruptcy proceedings has been showing signs of success.

“One year ago, we set out to simplify and improve the process for student loan borrowers in bankruptcy,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta in a statement earlier this month. “I am thrilled that our one-year review indicates that our efforts have made a real difference in borrowers’ lives by ensuring student-loan discharges are more accessible to eligible borrowers. We will continue working with our partners at the Department of Education to ensure the process continues to be a success.”

Student loans have long been treated differently from other forms of debt in bankruptcy proceedings, Adam Minsky, an attorney who works with student loan borrowers, pointed out in a Forbes column. Borrowers must demonstrate that they have an “undue hardship” to get relief. In many jurisdictions, the undue hardship standard is difficult to meet with courts, lawmakers, student loan lenders and the federal government often disagreeing on what that means, Minsky says.

How the New Plan Works

Under the Biden administration initiative, borrowers seeking a student loan bankruptcy discharge submit a financial attestation form detailing their circumstances. Government officials review this information to decide whether the borrower meets the “undue hardship” standard under the bankruptcy code. If they do, then the Justice Department, which handles federal student loans on behalf of the Department of Education, will no longer oppose a discharge in the adversarial proceedings.

“It is clear that this improved process is helping struggling borrowers,” Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Rich Cordray said in a statement. “This guidance is an important piece of our overall efforts to create a student loan system that is more humane, with affordable payments and programs that work as intended.”

While program seems promising for some student loan borrowers, it also is incomplete with fewer than 700 cases cited by officials as having made it through the new system and accounted for so far, a tiny fraction of the more than 40 million federal student loan borrowers.

The Justice Department says it has done much to spread the word out about the bankruptcy relief program, including conducting large-scale training efforts for department attorneys and supporting training events of regional bar associations and the courts.

The Department of Education has also participated in training events hosted by regional bar associations.

Other Biden Administration Student Loan Relief Efforts

The student loan bankruptcy discharge plan is part of the Biden administration’s overall efforts to reduce the long-term burden student loans can have on many borrowers.

The SAVE plan, launched in August, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down another debt-relief plan, is an income-driven repayment option that will lower the monthly payments for many borrowers. At least 5.5 million have enrolled in SAVE so far, according to the Education Department.

“With nearly 5.5 million people enrolled after only two months, it’s clear how much borrowers need a plan like SAVE. President Biden and our Administration remain committed to giving borrowers breathing room on their monthly payments and ensuring student loans aren’t a barrier to opportunity,” Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said in a Nov. 8 statement.