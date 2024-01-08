Plant-Forward, Organic, and Gut-Friendly: Innovative Baking Trends for 2024

Research by baking industry leader Puratos reveals that 56% of global consumers are interested in plant-based sweet bakery products, 85% believe high-fiber baked goods have a positive effect on digestion, and 71% would buy more at bakeries featuring natural ingredients.

These and other findings in the Puratos Taste Tomorrow survey help professional and home bakers alike spot new baking trends for 2024. One identifiable trend is a nostalgic shift towards ancient grains and heritage ingredients. Consumers seek the familiar flavors of the baked goods they first experienced in childhood. Authentic whole-grain bread, traditional cakes, and sweet pastries will only continue to grow in popularity.

The ketogenic diet phenomenon has also generated a greater demand for keto-friendly baked goods that are gluten-free or incorporate alternative grains that are more compatible with a ketogenic diet.

Greater consumer interest in plant-forward or vegan recipes will also influence bakeries in 2024. Plant-forward baked goods are not necessarily vegan, but they do emphasize the addition of flavorful plants and herbs into breads and pastries. There is also noticeable consumer interest in fermented breads such as sourdough, largely because of their positive effects on gut health and digestion.

Ancient Grains and Heritage Ingredients

Bakers in 2024 will want to learn more about ancient and heritage grains, such as amaranth, barley, buckwheat, kamut, millet, quinoa, spelt, and teff. Not only are many of these grains naturally gluten-free, but they can all be ground into alternative flours for both savory and sweet baked goods.

Influential bakeries are also introducing new products featuring underused heritage and ancient grains. Grain-based porridge and veggie burgers incorporating ancient grains will make it to many restaurant menus in 2024. Exotic grains represent a diversity of cultures and introduce consumers to healthier options.

Multicolor “Bougie” Breads

The visual appeal of baked goods will also be prominent in 2024, with the rising popularity of multicolor “bougie” breads, also known as viennoiserie breads. Bougie breads can be sweet or savory, but all incorporate multiple layers of flavors, textures, and colors.

Breakfast breads such as cinnamon-raisin and oatmeal-raisin will share display case space with more savory options featuring colorful herbs, doughs, and other combinations in 2024. Upscale baked goods with strong eye appeal will continue to be popular for consumers looking for display-quality brunch or afternoon tea assortments.

Sourdough and Gut Health

Interest in sourdough and other fermented breads should continue to rise even in post-pandemic 2024. Many diet plans encourage followers to incorporate healthier carbohydrates into their daily plans, and wheat and rye-based breads contain fructan, which is a prebiotic or “good” type of gut bacteria. Fermented breads also contain natural probiotics that promote good gut health.

The key is to select bread containing as few processed or bleached ingredients as possible. Sugar content and gluten are also important factors to consider when shopping for a healthier sandwich bread.

Plant-Forward Recipes

While grain-based traditional bread may seem ideal for a vegan lifestyle, many recipes still incorporate eggs, butter, and dairy products. One baking trend in 2024 will be an emphasis on plant-forward recipes that will meet vegan expectations. “Plant-forward” and “vegan” are not necessarily interchangeable terms, but plant-forward baked goods feature grains, fruits, nuts, and herbs selected for flavor as well as substitution.

Plant-forward and vegan versions of popular sweet and savory baked goods should trend in 2024 as consumers seek out more keto-friendly or paleo versions. Reducing or even eliminating animal-based ingredients such as milk and eggs can be a challenge for bakers, but the results can be nearly indistinguishable from the traditional versions.

From Trendsetting Bakeries to the Home Oven

“Home baking, whether for health or economic reasons, can be a fun way to connect with friends and family and one of the most enjoyable hobbies still,” Katalin Nagy from Spatula Desserts shares. “It’s creative; it’s fun; it’s delicious, and definitely healthier than the store-bought stuff. Traditional baking recipes rely on only a handful of ingredients like butter, flour, egg, and sugar; with homemade recipes, you can control how much and what goes into your desserts.”

“My Dad is 93 years old and lives alone on a farm close to where he was raised.” Kathy Owens at Petticoat Junktion also believes in a traditional baking style. “My grandmother made a dessert for every meal, and my dad still loves his desserts. His favorites are Banana Cake and Peanut Butter Cookies. I make them using oil, eggs, and sugar, the usual way. We do not take gluten-free, vegan, or special diets into consideration.”

While many of the trends in 2024 focus on professional and commercial venues, home bakers can still use them as guidelines for their own creations. The bougie bread trend alone offers bakers excellent opportunities to expand their repertoires, and creating innovative keto-friendly snacks and desserts for family and friends is bound to be popular.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.