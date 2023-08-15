Boldness in a Bottle: The Increasing Demand for Innovative Sauces and Condiments

The global market for sauces and condiments is expected to increase from $172.8 billion in 2021 to $240.7 billion by 2028. From social media to the store shelves, it seems like there is always a trendy new sauce to try, and Gen Z and Millenials are to thank.

Millennials and Gen Z have made sauces, dressings, and other condiments trendier than ever, from the obsession with Sriracha to the weird Pink Sauce on TikTok. What was once nothing but an accessory to a meal is becoming the end-all-be-all of modern cuisine.

Millennial and Gen Z’s Obsession With Sauce

While things like ketchup and mustard have been staples in American homes for decades, Millennials and Gen Z are taking sauce staples to the next level. They are driving the rising demand for new and innovative sauces, from fruity hot sauces to spicy barbecue to flavored mayonnaise.

The increasing demand can be attributed to the globalization of cuisines, as foods from places like India, Japan, China, Greece, Indonesia, and Taiwan are becoming more popular. For many of these cuisines, the secret is in the sauce, whether it is a curry, Szechuan sauce, hoisin, or miso sauce.

Millennials and Gen Z strive to recreate these delicious dishes at home, so they look for packaged sauces to make it easy. This growing and specific demand means condiment companies must expand their product lines or fall by the wayside as international condiments grab hold of the market.

It is important to note that Millenials and Gen Z drive this demand, as Gen X and Baby Boomers are sticking to what they are familiar with, buying sauces like Dijon mustard, tartar sauce, and Italian dressing.

Dianna Fricke, Director of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef at Simplot, comments, “Sauces offer Millennials and Gen Z something they love: the power to personalize dishes.” Gen Z is likelier to try something new than Boomers and Gen X, making them the driving force in these condiment trends.

Effects on Restaurants and Food Manufacturers

Heinz released a HEINZ Hot 57 Sauce in April 2023 to cater to the 50% of Millennial and Gen Z customers who keep spicy condiments in their homes. This was the company’s first release of a new variation on the Heinz 57 product in 10 years. However, they did not stop there, releasing three new spicy ketchups, including a chipotle, jalapeno, and habanero sauce.

In recent years they have also concocted strange but enticing sauce combinations, including Buffaranch (buffalo and ranch sauce), Honeyracha (honey and sriracha), Mayochup (mayo and ketchup), and several more. There are rumors that they plan to release a yuzu wasabi sauce flavored with citrus and spice as part of a rotating limited-release campaign.

Gotham Greens has created a new spicy pesto and a vegan pesto, catering to plant-based customers and spice lovers. Frank’s RedHot, Sweet Baby Ray’s, and more major companies are also drastically expanding their product list with funkier flavors.

Millennials and Gen Z are eager to discover new and innovative sauces that may offer something they have never experienced. This affinity for the unknown and intriguing forces manufacturers to innovate more than ever and showcase bold and compelling flavors.

While these condiment trends are dramatically impacting the consumer market, they are also impacting how restaurants operate and how chefs design their menus.

In a recent survey done by Datassential, 47% of restaurant operators stated that trendy sauces, condiments, and dressings differentiate them from the competition and perform well among diners. Not only are restaurants creating unique sauces to bring in customers, but they are also packaging and selling them to diners, tapping into the retail aspect of condiments.

The effects of these sauce trends on manufacturers and restaurants are intertwined, as the retail category tries to deliver restaurant-quality flavors in bottles, and restaurants try to bottle their flavors for a profit.

Current Condiment Trends

As mentioned, condiments like tartar sauce, ketchup, plain mustard, and plain barbecue sauce are falling behind as younger consumers look for more innovative options. The clear trends in flavor discussed below will likely continue into 2024.

International Sauces and Condiments

As more Gen Z and Millenials indulge in international cuisine, they want to be able to take these flavors home and replicate them in their kitchens.

Therefore, international sauces and condiments are one of the most popular trends, with people buying products such as hoisin, curry, ponzu, soy sauce, Sriracha, mole, Amba, gochujang, fish sauce, and chili oil. International condiments and toppings, such as kimchi, salsa, and tapenade, are also in high demand.

Hot and Spicy Sauces

Gen Z and Millenials seem obsessed with Sriracha, Tabasco, Frank’s RedHot, and other fiery sauces.

Interestingly, “Spicy food eaters are more likely to enjoy trying new things (76%), consider themselves attractive (62%), and are more content with their lives (66%) than milder heat lovers,” according to a survey conducted by market research company OnePoll. They also found that 93% of survey participants want their food to be at least somewhat spicy.

These numbers speak for themselves, showcasing how ingrained hot sauce is in the younger generations’ food preferences.

Light and Botanical Flavors

An upcoming trend, particularly in the restaurant industry, is botanical and floral flavors that bring a refreshing flavor to dishes.

Professional chefs utilize herbal and delicate ingredients, such as hibiscus, fennel, dandelion greens, and elderflower, to create aromatic vinaigrettes and distinct sauces.

Coming Changes in The Condiment Category

The condiment aisle in the supermarket is getting spicier, bolder, and more globally inspired, but there is more to come as far as the condiment evolution.

Manufacturers and restaurants are meeting the consumer demand for spice and innovation, but now they are shifting toward catering to specific dietary restrictions.

Plant-Based Alternatives

Unsurprisingly, plant-based alternatives to popular sauces are in demand.

Vegans and vegetarians often have to avoid sauces that contain trace amounts of animal meat or animal byproduct, such as Caesar salad dressing, which contains anchovies. Many manufacturers are creating 100% plant-based options to cater to this market.

Sugar-Free Sauces

Many people do not realize the high amount of sugar in everybody’s favorite sauces, especially ketchup and barbecue sauce. Manufacturers are pivoting as more people look for healthy and sugar-free alternatives to their favorite foods.

Sweet Baby Ray’s recently released a few sugar-free sauces: Original Barbecue, Hickory Barbecue, Sweet & Spicy Barbecue, and Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Gluten-Free Condiments

Lastly, gluten-free condiments are on the rise. An estimated 1 in every 133 Americans, roughly 1% of the US population, has celiac disease.

Popular condiments like soy sauce, barbecue sauce, mustard, and gravy covertly contain gluten, making it difficult for those with celiac to purchase sauces safely. The condiment industry recognizes this market and creates gluten-free versions of the most beloved sauces.

Using sauce at home is not a new concept, but Americans demand condiment innovation and variety more than ever. The result is a rapidly expanding selection of products in the condiment category, from new flavors to diet-conscientious alternatives, that does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

