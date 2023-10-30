‘Insane’ Deals: Costco Customer Says He Figured Out the Store’s Price Tag Codes

I have yet to meet anyone who doesn't like shopping at Costco, and the name itself denotes getting value for money. However, are you gaining the value you think? Tik-Tok influencer Ryan Quinlan (@butthatsmyopinion) believes there is a secret that will give customers more value than they thought possible.

In a video, Quinlan claims he has analyzed the prices of many Costco items by using the ticketing as a reference point. He declares the secret is in the period used on price signs and that it identifies possible discounts.

Speaking to cable news, Quinlan explains that he started “noticing patterns in Costco pricing,” including the asterisk on pricing placards, which appears on the top right. He reveals that the asterisk or prices not ending in 99 cents usually mean there is an “insane deal” up for grabs.

Any item price ending in “.99” signifies that the product is full price; however, the “.97” price mark shows the item is a “store manager deal” that will not be available much longer. These deals usually won't be common, so it is worth keeping your eyes open for such a number.

Furthermore, if the item price ends with “.49” or “.79,” they will likely be a manufacturer's special deal. These price markings indicate that products are in a trial run and will sell cheaper than their recommended retail price (RRP) to gauge their potential in the highly competitive grocery market.

Moreover, a price ending in “.00” means that the item is low in stock; therefore, when you see this marking, the stock will likely move quickly. Like the “.97” deals, it may be worth choosing these items to get the best value.

Finally, the asterisk presents the best shopping discount at Costco. The star in question means that the item is discontinued, which means whatever is in stock is the last you will see of that product. While there is usually a good reason for items being discontinued, they will be priced far below their retail value.

According to British supermarket deal-hunter Al Baker, there are other ways to game the system, who found he was adept at saving on grocery bills after going bankrupt. Baker claims he saved £10,000 a year with his methods, which include buying in bulk when deals are available, timing his arrival at the shop, and using a partner for the haul.

His tried-and-tested method works by knowing when supermarkets roll out their most discounted items. He avoids Fridays, the busiest time of the week; he is sure to arrive at 5:30 p.m. when supermarkets apply discounts of 70% to 90% to products near their sell-by date.

Curiously, he advises not to overdo it, warning that hoarding too much can lead to waste, defeating the object of the operation. Baker says to take stock of everything at home before planning your shopping — knowing what you have in your freezer and refrigerator makes all the difference. However, his most salient tip is to be polite to staff members and learn their first names; they may help you in your quest.