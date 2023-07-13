10 Insane Things Target Customers Have Actually Said To Employees

Working at retail big-box stores can be exhausting for many American workers. Nevertheless, stores like Target and Walmart employ millions of Americans, meaning there are potentially millions of employees with stories to tell.

During a recent online discussion, real Target employees revealed the insane things their customers have said to them – and trust us when we say that “crazy” is an understatement. Here are ten insane things target customers have said to employees:

1 – The Gift Card Fail

“Person complained and threatened to call corporate because we didn’t sell Amazon gift cards,” one employee said.

Wow, we've started this top 10 list with a bang, right? We can't believe there are Target customers who have so little common sense. Why would Target sell gift cards from one of its largest competitors? That's just bad business if you ask us. We also can't help but laugh at the fact that this customer threatened to go all the way up the corporate ladder as opposed to, you know, just ordering an Amazon gift card online. We hope this Target employee wasn't reprimanded due to this customer's bizarre behavior.

2 – The Unwelcome Advance

One user brought up this unwelcome sexual harassment: “I was doing cart cleaning a while back, and some creepy old dude felt the need to make disinfecting and wiping into ‘hey wanna come do that at my place later??' No thanks.”

We here at Wealth of Geeks don't have much experience cleaning Target shopping carts, but we'd expect we'd be able to do our jobs without being harassed by creepy old dudes. That's not too much to ask, is it? Add this to our list of “we're glad this didn't happen to us.”

3 – The Rude Elderly Woman

“Told an older guest to have a good day as she left self-checkout, and she looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I bet my dog understands more English than you do,' and walked away,” one person said.

While this employee never alluded that this quote was tinged with racism, it's not hard for us to put two and two together. Placing Target employees — who are just there doing their jobs — below your pets on the importance scale is insulting at best and evil at worst! We applaud this employee for biting their tongue and not sinking to the customer's level.

4 – The Overt Racist

It's a tale as old as time, and we're sure this next quote runs rampant everywhere and isn't found exclusively in the aisles of Target. One user, in particular, wrote: “I can't remember exactly what it was about or what she said, but it was something along the lines of ‘I'm not racist but…..'”

Ah, yes, the key phrase racists say before saying something completely racist and inappropriate. We'll be honest – judging by the upvotes this Redditor's comment received, many people have also experienced this phenomenon throughout their lives. It's truly heartbreaking.

5 – The Man Who Wore a Red Shirt

This just made us laugh. An ex-Target employee weaved a perfect tale: “It was during Q4, and the store was super busy. A man came up wanting to speak with a manager. He was wearing a red shirt and jeans. He said that other guests kept stopping him to ask him questions, bothering him, and I needed to stop it immediately. He was practically irate! I told him I was sorry I didn’t have control over how he dressed and what other guests did. He said he was going to call corporate. Crazy people!”

Is there anything we can add to this? We don't think so. It's the perfect Target customer story. We're debating including a version of it in a Wealth of Geeks coffee table book, actually.

6 – The Woman Who Wanted Pleasure

Brace yourselves, people: “I had an awkward question from a guest who doesn't speak English well. She asked me where the moisturizer was located. I brought her to the lotions aisle. She looked and said no. She spoke softly for pleasure. I was like oh, they are over here. Then she said which one was best. I walked away,” said one particularly uncomfortable employee.

There's a life lesson hidden in here, we think. Something about… “If a Target customer asks you which lotion is best for pleasure, run away as fast as possible.” Words to live by, according to Wealth of Geeks!

7 – The Overly Cautious Mother

“I kindly asked a lady if she would move her stroller (with a baby in it) just a little so I could get the microwave off the aisle's top shelf. She told me she was never shopping at Target again. Like, I just didn’t wanna kill your baby, but my bad,” an ex-employee said.

We have to ask: why would the mother want her baby intentionally in the way of any employee doing their job? Are people that entitled these days? And why would she never shop at Target again because of this? (Ok, we're definitely starting to sound like Abe Simpson yelling at the clouds here, we admit it.)

8 – The Dog Shampoo Incident

This story has all the twists and turns of an M. Night Shyamalan movie. Here it is in all of its unedited glory:

“Recent one was a lady asked me where shampoo was, I told her, she got angry and said ‘no, DOG shampoo' (how tf was I supposed to know you meant dog?) then I took her to the dog shampoo and she was like “'no, the stuff to clean carpets with my vacuum.'

After telling her it was on the other side of the store and I’d be happy to show her the way, she informed me that I was subjecting her to torture, and she repeated herself several times loud enough for all to hear.

When we got to the cleaner, after she stopped to look at things along the way, she asked me which type of cleaner works with her vacuum, and I said, ‘Well, let’s look at the back of the bottle and read it together, it will say on here.'”

…We have no words.

9 – The Poor Cashier and His Failed Personal Mission

Here we have another head-shaking story from a Target employee that truly makes us feel like the world is filled with irredeemable people:

“I was a cashier and the guest claimed the price was different on an item. She ended up saying ‘You better make it your personal mission to go correct the price on the shelf' I responded ‘I'm sorry about that' ‘No you're not, if you were, you would go over there right now to change the price'”

We feel like a broken record in this list — but how much power do customers believe cashiers have?

10 – The Bird on a Leash

We end this list with some quotes from an ex-employee that will baffle you and make you laugh. Here's to the wonderfully insane Target customers that make us feel better about our own lives:

“A lady had a bird on a leash at 8 am in the store and said she was leash training this MF parakeet. Not even one minute later, a dude walks in and goes, ‘I’m not sure who to tell this to, but there’s like a bird outside?' I go, ‘Oh, is it on a leash?' And he goes, ‘No, it’s dead on the ground. Think it flew into the window.'”

Rest in peace, parakeet. You were too good for this world.