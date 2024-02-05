Inside BookTok’s Library: The 24 Books Dominating Discussions

BookTok has taken the app by storm, buzzing with recommendations on the latest and most captivating reads. Whether or not you're a TikTok enthusiast, there's no reason to miss out on a great story (or 24).

Save yourself the trouble of endlessly scrolling through Tik after Tok and look inside BookTok's vibrant library.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

The Silent Patient is the story of a woman who seemingly has it all—a loving husband, a grand house in an affluent London neighborhood, fame as a painter. So why, one evening, then, does Alicia Berenson suddenly point a gun at her husband's face, fire five times, and never speak again?

Criminal psychotherapist Theo Faber believes he'll be the one to crack the case. Go ahead and scoot to the edge of your seat because you're in for a heck of a ride.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Feyre Archeron, a brave and tenacious young huntress, ventures into the woods to secure food for her starving, impoverished family. But when she kills a wolf, she has no idea how drastically her life will change. Soon after, a terrifying, beast-like creature bursts into her home and hauls her away to a magical land she's heard of only in legends under the guise of justice.

Later, Feyre realizes that he's not a beast at all—at least, not all the time, and that the fate of the faerie lands may rest on her shoulders.

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas

A year after she's sentenced to life working in the salt mines for her crimes, assassin Celaena Sardothien is presented with the one thing she never thought she'd have again: hope. The Crown Prince has come to offer her freedom under one condition. Celaena is to compete against 23 other killers, thieves, and warriors in a competition to find the King's champion.

But everything changes once Celaena discovers something far more sinister lurking inside the castle as her opponents are slaughtered one after another.

The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood

What do you get when you mix one romantically ill-experienced biologist with one tyrannical young professor? An experiment that teeters dangerously close to combustion.

Nominated for Best Romance in 2021, The Love Hypothesis follows self-respecting biologist Olive Smith, who will do anything to convince her friend Anh that her dating life is fine—even panic-kiss the first man she sees. To her horror, that man happens to be none other than Adam Carlsen, a young hotshot Stanford lab professor. Surprisingly, Adam decides to go along with her little charade and pretend to be her boyfriend.

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller

In a captivating retelling of the epic Trojan War, The Song of Achilles unfolds from the perspective of Patroclus, a peculiar young prince who has been exiled to the kingdom of Phthia. Resolved to dwell in the shadow of King Peleus and his glorious son Achilles, Patroclus is surprised when Achilles takes him under his wing.

The pair form an inseparable bond that prompts Patroclus to follow Achilles into battle when the heroes of Greece are called upon after Helen of Sparta's capture. Unbeknownst to them, the cruel Fates will put them both to the test like never before.

Circe by Madeline Miller

In the world of the Gods, power, and beauty are prized—and also expected. So when a strange daughter is born into the house of Helios without the power of her father or allure like that of her mother, she is deemed unworthy and rejected. Seeking comfort in the land of mortals, Circe discovers a power of her own: witchcraft.

Threatened by her, Zeus exiles Circe to a deserted island, where she further hones her craft. Unwittingly, Circe finds herself the target of wrath from men and Gods alike. To survive and protect what she loves most, she must decide whether her place is with the Gods or the mortals.

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

There's nothing Jess needs more than a fresh start. After unexpectedly leaving her job in England, she's desperate (and broke). She calls her half-brother, Ben, to see if she can stay with him in Paris. Though less than thrilled, he agrees to let her crash. But when Jess arrives at his apartment building, Ben doesn't buzz her up like he said he would.

When she finally gets into his apartment, it's empty, and Ben is nowhere to be found. A chilling change in plans leaves Jess searching for her missing brother, and in a building full of secrets, everyone is a suspect.

Verity by Colleen Hoover

Freefalling into financial ruin, struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh needs a miracle. Or, at the very least, a job. In the nick of time, she is offered the gig of a lifetime by Jeremy Crawford—finishing a successful series for his injured wife, bestselling author Verity Crawford. Lowen wastes no time getting started, sifting through years of notes and outlines to prepare. What she uncovers, though, sends chills down her spine.

In an autobiography, she's certain Verity never meant for anyone to read; Lowen learns the truth behind the day their daughter died. Despite her decision to keep the manuscript hidden from Jeremy, as her feelings for him blossom, Lowen wonders if she should give it to him. There's no way Jeremy will remain by his injured wife's side after he reads the horrifying truth in those pages, right? Page after page, this gripping thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover

After finishing college and moving to Boston, Lily Bloom works hard to get her business off the ground. She meets handsome, assertive neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, and as their relationship progresses, everything seems a little too good to be true. That is, until one night when an incident leaves Lily shaken, and that illusion is shattered. Things grow more complicated when her first love, Atlas, comes back into the picture.

Though a prominent recommendation among the BookTok community, some readers question Colleen Hoover's views on relationships.

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Violet Sorrengail, a small, meek young scribe, looks forward to a quiet life surrounded by books and history. In a harrowing change of plans, her mother (who also happens to be the commanding general) orders her to join Basgiath War College instead. Violet must now compete with hundreds of ruthless cadets to become dragon riders.

The only problem is that there are fewer dragons than cadets, and they don't take well to “fragile” humans. Violet must rely on her wit and summon every bit of courage she can to succeed. Sink or swim—or, in this case, die or fly.

We Were Liars by E. Lockhart

Not everything is as it seems. On the outside, the Sinclairs are a beautiful, distinguished family who spend their summers on their private island off the coast of Massachusetts. But beneath the surface are dark, twisted secrets and lies that begin to unravel one summer after young Cady Sinclair Eastman's head injury.

One of Us Is Lying by Karen M. McManus

On a Monday afternoon at Bayview High School, students Bronwyn, Addy, Nate, Cooper, and Simon enter a classroom for detention—but only four walk out.

Simon is conveniently found dead just one day before revealing the juicy secrets of four high-profile classmates, all of whom happen to be the other students in detention. All of them have motives, but are they the only ones that should be on the suspect list?

It Happened One Summer by Tessa Bailey

Just what the love doctor ordered, It Happened One Summer is a delicious romance that promises to be a page-turner. After too much fun and way too much champagne, wild child and Hollywood socialite Piper Bellinger earns herself a night in the slammer. The final straw for her step-father, Piper and her sister are shipped off to Westport, Washington, to learn some responsibility by running their late father's dive bar.

As soon as she arrives, Piper meets bearded and oh-so-handsome sea captain Brendan, who thinks she won't last a minute outside the comfort of her glamorous life. On a mission to prove to herself and everyone else that she can do it, she reconnects with her past and starts to feel at home in the little Pacific Northwest beach town. As her feelings for the surly fisherman grow, Piper wonders if the LA life is still what she wants.

A Touch of Darkness by Scarlett St. Clair

In a dark, enthralling reimagining of the Greek myth, Persephone moves to New Athens with plans to lead a modest life as a mortal journalist. But instead, a chance encounter with Hades leaves Persephone locked in a contract with the King of the Underworld. The task he bestows upon her is both simple and impossible: she must create life in the Underworld or risk losing her freedom forever.

It should be easy for the Goddess of Spring, but the horrible truth is that flowers have only shriveled at her touch. More than exposing herself as a failure of a goddess, Persephone must face her blossoming, forbidden love for the God of the Dead.

They Both Die at the End by Adam Silvera

Is it possible to live a lifetime in one single day? Two total strangers, Mateo Torrez and Rufus Emeterio, are about to find out.

After learning that they have only one day left to live, Mateo and Rufus turn to an app called Last Friend, each searching for a new friend for their End Day. The pair come together for one last hurrah—to experience the span of an entire life in the one day they have left.

In this devastatingly beautiful story, Adam Silvera reminds us that without death, there is no life; without loss, there is no love.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

An aging Hollywood movie icon, Evelyn Hugo, is finally ready to tell her story. Instead of a popular news outlet, she selects unknown magazine reporter Monique Grant to write the truth about her glamorous and scandalous life. Monique, devastated after the recent split from her husband and the standstill in her professional life, wonders why Evelyn has chosen her for this ground-breaking opportunity.

As Monique listens to the unabashed retelling of Evelyn's life, she realizes it's not just a story about another famous actress but a woman who took risks, defied all odds, and clawed her way to the top. Even more unnervingly, Monique discovers that Evelyn's life intersects with her own in the most tragic and irreversible ways.

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

In her heartbreaking and hilarious memoir, Jennette McCurdy unflinchingly recounts her struggles as a former child actor. Just six years old, at her first acting audition, Jennette knew her mother's dream was for her only daughter to become a star, so she was determined to do anything to make her happy.

Jennette's mother dies of cancer shortly after she accepts the lead role in the iCarly spinoff, Sam & Cat. Finally, after years of being anguished by eating disorders, addiction, and a harrowing relationship with her overbearing mother, Jennette pursues therapy. She quits acting, embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Noemí Taboada is a glamorous debutante with chic gowns, flawless red lipstick, and aspirations to become an anthropologist. But when she receives a frantic letter from her newlywed cousin in the Mexican countryside, she wastes no time answering the call. Noemí, though the unlikeliest of saviors, is propelled onward by her intelligence and indomitable will despite being woefully unprepared for what is to come.

One shining beacon emerges as the family's youngest son seems willing to help her—but he might also be concealing his family's treacherous secrets. The deeper Noemí digs, the more she unearths the dark stories behind the walls of High Place.

Every Summer After by Carley Fortune

The nostalgia is real in Carley Fortune's Every Summer After. Percy Fraser spends her summers in a stylish city apartment, hitting the town with friends and never forming any real, deep connections. How can she, after she made the biggest mistake of her life a decade ago? She hasn't set foot on that lakeshore since, those glittering summers spent with Sam a very distant memory.

When she receives a call that changes everything, Percy returns to Barry's Bay. Back in town for Sam's mother's funeral, their undeniable connection resurfaces, and the two must confront the decisions Percy made all those years ago or go their separate ways forever.

The Cruel Prince by Holly Black

The treacherous High Court of Faerie is no place for humans, as most fey despise them—especially Prince Cardan, the High King's youngest son. Unfortunately for the very human Jude and her sisters, they find themselves smack in the middle of the High Court after their parents are murdered. Ten years later, despite her mortality, Jude wants nothing more than a place in that very same court.

In this action-packed fantasy with a scorching enemies-to-lovers trope, Jude must risk her life to save her sisters and, in a shocking turn of events, Faerie itself.

Shatter Me by Tahereh Mafi

It's been precisely 264 days since without any physical contact for Juliette. Bestowed a deadly gift, her last touch landed her in a cell, locked away by the Reestablishment. No one understands the reason behind Juliette's fatal touch, and because the world is too busy dealing with more significant problems, no one cares as long as she doesn't hurt anyone else.

But with so many people dead in the wake of those problems, there are whispers of war among the survivors. Now, the Reestablishment is taking a closer look at Juliette, wondering how she can be useful. Juliette has to choose: will she become a weapon or a warrior?

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Criminal prodigy Kaz Brekker understands the ways of Ketterdam—a place where anything can be obtained for the right price. A brilliant and ruthless conman, Kaz jumps at the offer of a lifetime that could earn him wealth he's never dreamed of.

In an unlikely turn of events, Kaz's band of six outcasts may be the only thing standing between the world and utter destruction. So long as they don't kill each other, first.

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

Poppy and Alex are about as different as two people can be. Opposite in every way. Poppy is a wanderlust-stricken wild child, while Alex is perfectly content at home, book in hand. But you know what they say: opposites attract. After sharing a ride home from college over a decade ago, Poppy and Alex became best friends.

Even though the pair lead very different lives, they come together every summer for a weeklong vacation. That is, until two years ago—and they haven't spoken since. Realizing that she hasn't been truly happy since that final trip, Poppy goes on a limb to convince her best friend to join her for one more vacation. Can they lay everything on the table and make it right?

Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

In this dystopian fantasy, your place in the world depends on whether your blood runs red or silver. Those with Red blood are commoners, ruled by a Silver elite with God-like superpowers. Unfortunately for Mare Barrow, she is a Red girl. Trapped in the poverty-stricken Stilts, she's certain nothing will ever change.

When she finds herself working in the Silver Palace, for and among those she hates the most, Mare discovers a deadly power of her own that threatens to tip the very balance of their world.