‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer Introduces New Emotion: Anxiety

The Inside Out 2 trailer introduces a new emotion to the Pixar film: Anxiety. The new character, voiced by Maya Hawke, joins the other five emotions in a teenager's head: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira).

In an interview with Variety last year during Disney's D23 Expo, Poehler teased the plot of Inside Out 2. She said, “[In the film] Riley’s getting older… she’s becoming a teenager. Remember that time where all these ideas and feelings came into your head and you were like, ‘Who [am I]?’ I think there’s going to be a huge amount of fun had.” Poehler added, “I think we’re gonna, in many ways, explore the idea that you really have to stay flexible and figure out – if one is to have a curious and beautiful life – how to make friends with the things that are inside your head.”

Inside Out Won the Best Animated Feature Oscar

2015's Inside Out garnered critical acclaim — especially for its voice cast — and won the Best Animated Feature Oscar. The movie follows a young girl named Riley who relocates with her family to a new town as five personified emotions living in her head affect her thoughts and actions. Inside Out grossed more than $858 million worldwide and was named by Film and Philosophy as one of the best animated films in history.

For the long-awaited sequel, some of the voice actors have changed. In addition to Hawke's debut as Anxiety, Hale replaces Bill Hader, who voiced Fear in the first film. Lapira, who voices Disgust in Inside Out 2, replaces Mindy Kaling from the original movie. The official description from Pixar reads:

“Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.”

Kelsey Mann directs Inside Out 2 and Meg LeFauve, who cowrote the first film, serves as writer for the sequel as well.

Inside Out 2 premieres in theaters on June 14, 2024, almost nine full years after the original movie.