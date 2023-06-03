Strike Three! Insider Editorial Staff Becomes The Latest Writing Fleet To Play Hardball, Go On Strike

Insider Inc., parent company of Business Insider, is the not-so-proud employer of yet another striking workforce. With a new picket line emerging seemingly every other week, we are starting to question whether Jimmy Hoffa might still be alive.

On Friday, June 2nd, news broke that the editorial staff at Insider, Inc. would commence an indefinite strike. While differences over health coverage dominated ledes covering the strike, the work stoppage comes at one of the most tumultuous times the writing industry has ever seen. The rise and spread of artificial intelligence-powered text generators has writers on edge, and Insider's unionized employees are drawing their line in the sand.

What Prompted The Insider Strike?

At 11:02 P.M. on June 1st, the Insider Union Twitter account announced that its staff was officially on strike. The account cited changes in healthcare coverage, and Insider, Inc.'s failure to rectify perceived transgressions, as the primary reason for the strike:

“Management failed to agree on a fair contract that settles our healthcare ULP and pays us what we're worth. Starting now, over 250 Insider employees are on indefinite strike.”

“ULP” is shorthand for “Unfair Labor Practice,” which the U.S. Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) defines as “conduct by agencies or unions that violates rights that the Statute protects or the rules that it establishes.” In other words, representatives of the Insider Union felt that changes to healthcare coverage violated the terms of its contract with Insider, Inc.

Susan DeCarava, President of The NewsGuild of New York, indicates that the strike stems from a multi-year bargaining stalemate that has yet to produce a contract writers are satisfied with. Specifically, the Insider Union takes issue with Insider Inc.'s revisions to healthcare coverage, a move that has reportedly led to higher costs for employees:

Last year, @Insider illegally changed our health care without bargaining with us, saddling us with higher costs and worse coverage.



Management insists there’s no problem, even though we’ve shared how it’s taking a toll on our members.



Here are some of their stories: (1/6) pic.twitter.com/JjgejdicRQ — Insider Union (@InsiderUnion) June 1, 2023

“When your medication costs jump by 700% because @thisisinsider management didn't bargain with your union and unilaterally changed your health insurance…” says Susan DeCarava (@susandecarava).

As is often the case, payment is also a bone of contention. “Fair wages” is a term being floated by the Insider Union account, indicating that writers and editors are seeking higher pay. Negotiators have likely also listed other demands as they seek a more employee-friendly contract from Insider, Inc.

What Is The Editorial Staff Seeking From Insider?

Based on the union's statements, Insider employees are seeking:

A better healthcare plan that reduces out-of-pocket costs for Insider employees

Higher pay

Follow the Insider Union Twitter feed for ongoing perspective about what the union is seeking from Insider. There you will also find pictures of Scabby, the inflatable rat picketers have deployed as an apparent negotiating tactic, videos of bongo-drumming strikers, and more visual and textual updates on the strike.

An Ongoing Trend of Strikes Upends The Journalism Industry

Call them writers, journalists, content creators, or anything else. Those who make their living putting words into processors are striking in increasing numbers, clearly shaken by the sudden reveal of artificial intelligence and text generation bots specifically.

We will likely see a continuing trend of striking writers, though it remains to be seen whether these strike tactics will work. Specifically, unionized writers who live in high-cost cities like New York and Los Angeles have proven quickest to join picket lines, perhaps indicating the cost-of-living pressures that these segments of the workforce experience.

As we monitor this ongoing trend in writer strikes, the Insider Union Twitter account is seeking outside donations for striking workers who, naturally, are not being paid as they hold signs in front of their (former?) offices:

“…ULP strike and will not be paid during this time, losing their paychecks. Many of our members need additional funds to make ends meet, so we’ve set up a Gofundme to help them out.”

Time will tell whether the strike delivers the intended results for the union or perhaps instead accelerates Insider, Inc.'s adoption of AI-powered writing technologies.