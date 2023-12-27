Cut Costs, Not Comfort: Pro Tips for Affordable Hotel Bookings

Booking a hotel is a daunting task. There are as many travel sites promising the lowest hotel rates as there are hotels at a destination, and, let's face it, no one ever means they don't care where they sleep.

Understanding the tricks to unlock the best deals without compromising on quality transforms this task from a challenge into an art form. Smart hotel booking is not just about finding a place to stay; it's about discovering a temporary home.

That begs the question: how can you find a hotel — a home away from home– that won’t break the bank?

1. Compare, Compare, Compare

Comparing hotel prices is invaluable to ensuring you get the best offer. It's easy to log in online and look for price comparison tools that guarantee the best deals.

Platforms like Booking.com offer comprehensive hotel pricing and reviews, leaving you with many desired choices.

2. Book Early, But Not Too Early

According to a 2021 NerdWallet study, hotel rates are at their cheapest 15 days before your travel dates. The study found most hotels to be 13% cheaper when booking 15 days out versus four months.

For luxury hotels, the savings jumped to 20%.

The downside to waiting to book, however, is that you're less likely to snag your first-choice options, especially for busy destinations.

3. Sign Up for Loyalty Programs

There are a couple of hotel booking programs that will offer rewards like giving you discounts on hotel reservations. They come in handy when you're traveling and want accommodation on a budget.

4. Consider Off-Peak Times

There are specific dates and calendar months when hotel prices are particularly friendly. These are “off-peak” seasons as not many people want to travel compared to the holiday seasons. Considering these periods, you'll make substantial savings with your hotel bookings.

5. Sign Up for Hotel Memberships

Many travelers sign up for memberships with hotel groups, like Accor. While you do pay a yearly membership fee, members receive a free night's stay and 15 – 20% off bookings, free upgrades, and other perks like free late check out and priority check in.

6. Read Online Reviews

Reading online reviews is the best and most reliable way to get excellent accommodation. Over the Christmas holidays last year, my family and I were looking for a new adventure, which included a hotel stay for several nights. We decided based on reviews from those who had visited the hotel of our choice prior and their experiences.

7. Review Package Deals

Hotel owners are intelligent entrepreneurs. They know you're most likely to book accommodation if it comes with extra perks like car rentals or free meals over a standard room with no perks. Always look out for the best package deals.

8. Opt For Direct Booking

When comparing prices, don't forget to check hotel websites directly. Sometimes hotels will have better rates or packages than third-party apps like Expedia. According to Consumer Reports magazine, travelers can get the best rates for their stay when they call the hotel directly to book.

But don't call the hotel's 800 number or ask to speak to the reservation center, says Independent Traveler. “Many chains allot only a select number of rooms to the central reservations system, so 800 agents may even tell you a hotel is sold out when the hotel is discounting rooms.”

9. Learn How to Negotiate

Haggle with the hotel staff politely. Don't be shy! Tell them you're staying five nights, or however many, and ask for discounts on the last two nights. Be confident and courteous, and more often than not, the hotel will lower prices.

10. Consider a Hotel Undergoing Renovations (But Still Open)

When a hotel is undergoing renovations but still open, high chances are that it knocks down its prices. Of course, it will require some research, but once you find one, it's affordable.

11. Survey for Status Discounts

Are you a serviceman? Or are you traveling with your parents? Many hotels offer discounts on professions like military service and age for senior citizens. Inquire from a sales agent or receptionist at the front desk, and they'll let you know the discounts you qualify for.

12. Book a Sunday to Tuesday Trip When Visiting a Business District

Travel research states you'll pay the lowest hotel rates from Sunday to Tuesday when visiting a business district. If cash is tight, plan your trip around these days, and you'll delight in the cheap offers.

13. Sign Up for Hotel Discount Newsletters

It's challenging to enjoy cheap hotel rates when you need to figure out when discounts apply. Every hotel has a discount newsletter that lists prices throughout the year and gives you a nudge on booking when the rates are friendly.

14. Consider the Exchange Rate

You may get more from your overseas currency, depending on where you're traveling. It's why you should book accommodation when the exchange rate is high. For instance, traveling to Asia is relatively cheaper for Americans as the exchange rate is favorable.

15. Download Mobile Booking Apps

Keeping up with the latest hotel deals may be challenging if you're on the go all day and not behind your computer. But when you download mobile booking apps, you'll be privy to the cheapest deals and take advantage of them quickly.

16. Book Different Hotels for Different Dates

Staying in a single hotel may not allow you to make the most of your money. While this hack may be time-consuming, it will save you significantly. Ideally, book cancellable and fully refundable rooms and search for cheaper options. The cheapest one may be around the corner.

17. Jump on Last-Minute Deals

The cheapest hotel deals often come at the last minute! Booking last minute is risky unless you miss out. But it's a fantastic tip for spontaneous travelers. As many hotels would prefer to get something than nothing, they offer last-minute rates at a throwaway price.

18. Book Your Hotel Room on Arrival

Can you book your hotel room when you arrive? Yes, you can! This is a booking trick that will score you the lowest rates.

I've booked my hotel room right on arrival many times before, and it was a delight to find out I got the friendliest rates. I also got the freedom to see what I was paying for and the value of my dollar.

19. Go All-Inclusive

Refrain from dismissing all-inclusive hotels! They may be what you need to score a cheap rate, yet still enjoy your stay. A resort may offer a hotel room combined with food and other amenities in one package deal versus paying for everything a la cart.

Yes, the package may come with one or two things you may not prefer, but you can power through.

20. Think of Less Popular Hotels

Expect to find the best hotels booked to capacity. Even if they are not, this should be your mindset as it's rare to find unoccupied hotel rooms in famous hotels, especially in peak seasons. So, look online and consider less popular choices. You're bound to find great rates among them.

21. Stay Longer

Someone once said a cheap hotel rate is sometimes not the most affordable. For instance, the Four Seasons has a package where the if you book two nights, the third night is free.

Some hotels will offer a discount for guests who stay longer than a week. Extended stays will always earn you a much cheaper rate.

22. Consider Hostels

Some hotels in big cities are dirt cheap — but that doesn't mean they're dirty. They're just hostels. These are great options for the frugal or budget traveler, with some rooms running $30 or less a night (depending on the city).

But be prepared for communal living. Unless you book a private room, you'll be sharing rooms and bathrooms with fellow travelers.

23. Purchase Someone Else's Reservation

Sites like RoomerTravel will allow you to purchase someone else's hotel reservation at a much more reasonable price. Travelers cancel their journeys all the time due to unforeseen circumstances. You may get lucky and land yourself an affordable reservation.

24. Find Coupon Codes

While hotels don't offer coupon codes on the regular, third-party sites provide coupon codes for cheaper rooms every once in a while. You have to search hard enough. For example, Coupon Sherpa will give forty percent off hotel rooms for select hotels.

25. Stay Midweek

Hotels receive more guests on the weekend than they do midweek. Usually, rooms are much cheaper on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you can afford a reservation during this period, don't hesitate!

26. Maximize Your Credit Card

Don't go hog wild with your Visa but do check out for credit card deals. Holders often get cheap hotel deals occasionally, and you might get lucky. For instance, you may get twenty percent off your booking when using a MasterCard.

Some travelers also use their credit card points to pay for hotel rooms. Writing for Business Insider, one traveler said not only have they not paid for a hotel room in a decade, but they've found hotel points “far more flexible and can be much more valuable than frequent flyer miles.”

27. Travel a la Carte

Usually, hotel prices are inclusive of all the amenities you'll enjoy. But some hotels are willing to reduce prices if you won't ask for extra services like a television in the room, laundry services, or breakfast; you'll pay the bare minimum. So, travel a la Carte.

28. Book Last Miniute

You don't want to be an early bird where booking is concerned; wait it out! When hotels have checked in most guests during the day, they are often willing to give out the remaining rooms at much lower prices.

“There’s a misconception that hotels will sell out and, if you don't book early, you're going to spend a fortune,” Sam Shank, co-founder and CEO of HotelTonight, a hotel discount website and app, tells Forbes.

“Actually, hotel prices decline the longer you wait,” says Shank, “so if you haven't made plans yet, you can be rewarded for that with a better deal.” According to Shank, same-day rates are on average 10 percent less on HotelTonight than if you try booking the day before.

29. Register Yourself on Hotel Sites

Most hotels will ask guests to register on their website. Most often, you'll get a discount immediately after you sign up. Stay on the lookout for cheap room deals.

30. Share a Hotel Room

You could pay half the cost if you don't mind sharing a room with someone else. In many places, this is a relatively new context, but travelers are surely adapting to it. Think of the hotel a dormitory-type arrangement of two or four, with other travelers in it.

Bottom Line

Booking a hotel with these tips will give you excellent value for your money and significantly enhance your savings. You don't have to incorporate all these tips at once; use a few at once to your advantage, depending on the nature of your stay!