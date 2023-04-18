Denver, Colorado, is a vibrant and exciting city with much to offer. Whether you're a local or a tourist, there are endless fun things to do in Denver that will keep you entertained and engaged.

Firstly, let's clear up some misconceptions about Denver's climate. Despite being nestled in the base of the mountains, Denver is surprisingly sunny and gets around 300 days of sun per year. While winters are mild, there's still plenty of snow for skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.

23 Fun and (Mostly) Cheap Things You Must See and Do When You Visit Denver, Colorado

Here is a link to a list of the Denver neighborhoods that I will mention below.

The mountains are West, so everyone uses them as a reference point when figuring out where things are located (you can do it too, and then you'll practically be a local).

Downtown Denver is on a diagonal, and the rest of the city is not. You can see the layout on this map.

We are a mile high above sea level, so learn about altitude sickness to recognize and treat it if you experience symptoms.

Pick up a free Westword Newspaper from one of the red newspaper stands to get the low-down on events happening while you're in town. Or, check them out online to find events before your visit.

Please pick up a 5280 magazine (Denver's magazine, named after our altitude) to get a more in-depth look at stories and events happening in Denver.

1. Take The Rtd Skyride Bus To/From Dia Airport

Denver's International Airport (DIA) is quite far from the city. It is a $40 cab ride in, or you can do the cheaper option and take the RTD SkyRide bus from the airport (an approx. 1-hour ride), and it will deliver you right into Downtown Denver.

How to: To be brought from DIA to Downtown Denver, take the AF bus (the fare is $9, $11, or $13- depending on where you pick up the bus, and they don't give change, so be sure to have the exact amount). They will drop you off at Market Street Station. If you're staying in a hotel Downtown, you'll then be able to pick up the 16th Street Mall Free Mall Ride to get closer to your hotel. Check out these bus-riding tips if you're not a regular bus rider. To depart Denver, you can take the AF bus back to the airport. These buses run about every hour, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Insider info: RTD is building a LightRail from the airport into Downtown. It will be quite a while before it's completed, but we will all be thrilled when it's done.

The Light Rail is complete (and excellent! and fast!) that will take you directly from Denver International Airport to Union Station in Downtown Denver. It's the “A” line. Be aware that they ALWAYS check tickets, so don't try to save money by hopping on without a key.

More insider info: Be sure to look at the controversial raging blue horse “Mustang” with glowing red eyes when you leave the airport grounds or head out to depart Denver (you can get a better view when you are on the departing side). To say the Blue Mustang (right) is controversial would be a complete understatement; there's a hate website dedicated solely to it called Bye Blue Mustang!

While many people like to hate this piece, I like it and think it's a kitschy play on Denver's “cow-town” image. The blue Mustang's glowing red eyes, flaming nostrils, and luscious mane blowing in the wind seal the deal- I love it. Even more insider info: the 32-foot horse killed sculptor Luis Jimenez when it fell on him during the creation of the sculpture.

2. The 16th Street Mall

At 1.7 miles long (from Civic Center to Union Station- just recently expanded), the 16th Street Mall is the longest outdoor mall in the US. The 16th Street Mall is considered a pedestrian mall, but if you don't feel like walking, you can hop on and off the free shuttle running the entire mall. Don't miss Tattered Cover, which is at the far end of the mall, and step off at the Larimer stop to check out Lari

mer Square (home of The Market coffee shop and an active nightlife).

Insider tip: Catch the FREE Mall Ride (a shuttle) at the end of every block. There are also downtown city maps in most shuttle stop signs listing the stores and restaurants that run along the mall. I almost got run over by one of these shuttles when I first moved to Denver, so be aware of them. They'll honk their bell (it's a polite ding-ding, but they mean business) if they see you wandering in the street in front of them, but often, they cut it very close. The drivers also don't wait for passengers so if you want to catch one that your friends are on you might have to run to it. The shuttle runs from 5:00 am to 1:30 am, and the later it arrives at night, the less frequently it runs.

More inside info: During the week (Monday – Friday) from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm and again at 5:00 pm, the 16th Street Mall gets stormed with employees pouring out of the businesses.

3. The Denver Pavilions

The Denver Pavilions is considered the heart of the 16th Street Mall. There are tons of shops (H&M, a 2-story Forever 21 among them), a movie theater, and even a bowling alley. While in the Pavilions, you must stop at Lucky Strike (on the 3rd floor, North-end) to take photos in their sometimes demanding but authentic photo booth for a mere $3. Then, stop into the I Heart Denver store (2nd floor, North-end) to pick up non-cheesy souvenirs and Denver gear that local Denver artists make. Bonus: Meet the cutest shop dog ever – Denver, the corgi! His full name is Denver Picard Schmiek, and he works most days. He was recently voted Best Shop Dog by Westword Newspaper.

Insider info: There are up and down escalators on either side of the Pavilions, and only one set of public restrooms on the 2nd floor to the left of Bath and Body Works on the South-side.

4. The Blue Bear

Denver has a love of substantial blue animals. This piece of public art is titled “I See What You Mean” and comes in at 40 feet high. Sculptor Lawrence Argent created it. This bear is so adorable as he peers into the large front windows of the Denver Convention Center, AKA The Colorado Convention Center. For FinCon visitors, he will be right around the corner from where the convention will be held, so be sure to see his cuteness in person.

Insider info: The Ladies Fancywork Society girls knitted a blue ball and chain out of 15 miles of yarn and attached it to the bear's left leg. It was in place for only 2 hours before the city removed it, and then the MCA took it off their hands. The next day the incident made the cover of The Denver Post.

Insider tip: Look at the 2 HUGE white naked dancing aliens right around the corner from the Denver Convention Center and right behind the Denver Performing Arts Complex. These two dancers were the most hated public art in town until the raging blue Mustang arrived. Now, we don't hear much about them.

5. The Money Museum

The Money Museum is located right off of the 16th Street Mall. It's an up-close look at the nation's financial system in action. It's FREE and is open 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

6. See The High-rise Office Building That Was Built Around a Church

Located at 19th and California in Downtown Denver. The highrise serves as the ultimate background for this church. It's a clever and unusual use of space.

Just walking into the lobby of The Brown Palace is a treat. Fancy wallpaper lines the walls, and a vast circular staircase

goes up to the ceiling, with the opening in the center serving as the hotel's lobby. The Brown Palace also serves high tea in the entry for the fancy folk. It's right at 17th and Tremont in Downtown Denver.

Insider info: Former President Teddy Roosevelt loved The Brown Palace and visited it often.

In the day, the underground tunnels linked The Brown Palace to the brothel so that “men of means” could visit the ladies without being seen. What's up, scandalous! More insider info: A building right across from The Brown Palace is called the Navarre.

8. The US Mint

See coin money getting made.

Insider tip: Make a reservation online before your trip to be sure you get a spot on tour.

9. Denver Food Trucks in Civic Center Park

Food trucks park in Civic Center and serve lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. They are set up through the end of September.

10. Ride The # 15 Bus

Looking for an “urban adventure” and some active people-watching? Would you like to see some “real-life/grittier” Denver in action? Then this is just the thing you need. Catch the 15 right outside of Civic Center station. This bus runs up and down Colfax Avenue. You can get a seat on the bus for $2.25.

Insider info: The 15 is the most notorious bus route in Denver. Whenever the 15 is mentioned, people knowingly say, “Ohhhh… the 15.” Colfax has undergone some rejuvenation and growth in the past few years to change its seedier image. It's worked a little bit.

11. See Denver's Art Scene

Pro tip: Another fun thing to check out that's a little past Downtown Denver is the Downtown Aquarium

12. Eat Breakfast

Denver LOVES breakfast. Most of these places have learned that to keep everyone happy, they must have coffee ready and available for waiting for diners. If you go out for breakfast in Denver, you must be prepared for a wait. To get a table without a super-long delay, go during the week or before 9:30 am on the weekends.

Denver breakfast favorites:

Snooze, The MTV Real World Denver, cast ate there all the time, which helped to rocket this place into local breakfast stardom.

Jelly is Right in Capitol Hill and has better food than Snooze (in my opinion).

Waffle Bros. This place started as a food cart on the 16th Street Mall and expanded into a real-live brick-and-mortar shop. They tell you (adamantly) that you don't need syrup on The Original, which is encrusted in sugar crystals (yummmm, suuugggggaar), but you do. Otherwise, it's just too dry.

Hi-Rise, I haven't had a chance to eat here yet, but I love the vast, colorful mural of a lady's face you can see from the street.

Mercury Cafe This is a cute place with a hippie vibe and live musicians that play during breakfast. They only take cash and have swing-dance classes during the weekday evenings in the space above their restaurant.

Watercourse Restaurant This is my all-time favorite restaurant in Denver. It's all vegetarian, and they can make any item on their menu vegan. Their blue-plate special is a breakfast dish and one of their menu's least-expensive items. Three cheers for cheap! I love this place.

13. Eat Ice Cream

Denver also LOVES ice cream.

Here are some of Denver's favorite ice cream spots:

Sweet Action Ice Cream I love the ice cream-related art on the walls, and it's also vegan-friendly, with at least two vegan ice cream options at most times. They also have excellent ice cream sandwiches in exciting flavor combos. Sweet Action is right in the middle of all the Broadway action.

Little Man Ice Cream This place has a vintage vibe (they play doo-wop music and wear those little white envelope-style hats with poppy red piping along the edges). The shop is in the shape of a vast vintage milk can (see below), and it is right in Lower Highlands (LoHi) next to Linger Restaurant (see below). Insider tip: At Little Man, they have these little tiny ice cream cones called the Itty Bitty. They measure about 3″, with the ice cream on top, and cost just $1.

14. See The Sun Set From Linger Restaurant's Rooftop Patio

Linger is a fantastic place to see the sunset over Denver’s skyline. It is in the super popular LoHi neighborhood, just a short walk from Union Station over the Pedestrian Bridge. The meals at Linger can be on the pricier side, but they have a good Happy Hour food menu.

Insider info: Linger's building used to be a mortuary. Not a single soul in town is weirded out by this fact. It was called Olinger Mortuaries, so they dropped the “O” and capitalized the “L” to get the perfect restaurant name. They even cleverly turned the word “Mortuaries” into “Eateries” on the massive sign on their amazing rooftop patio. That worked out well.

15. Must Visit Restaurants & Bars in Denver

I hope you're hungry.

16. Shopping (And Eating) On Broadway and South Broadway

Catch the 0 bus from Civic Center Station to check out:

The Mayan Theater The style is described as “art-deco Mayan revival.”

Fancy Tiger Clothing and Fancy Tiger Crafts These two shops are side-by-side. The craft Fancy Tiger is a fabric lover's dream.

Sweet Action ice cream (also mentioned above)

Sewn Handmade goods

Sputnik Takes a picture in their photo booth or eats some of their late-night grub. Great sweet potato fries. (Lots of indie concerts happen next door at Hi-Dive)

Ironwood When you walk in, it feels like you've discovered something that no one else has. Air plants and other random and cool objects are arranged skillfully but subtly. I want to live there, or at least have the owners style my house. They know what they're doing.

A decade is Stocked full of cute gift items and some vintage furniture.

Wishlist Vintage Upstairs from Bardo coffee shop (go up the stairs to the right of the coffee shop). Light and airy and stocked full of wholly excellent and inexpensive vintage pieces. I want to buy just about everything in there.

17. Walk (Or Ride) The Cherry Creek Bike Path

If you need a break from the city, you can duck into the Cherry Creek Bike Path. Platte River runs along the path, and there are always plenty of people walking, roller-blading, and biking during the day.

Insider tip: It's safe during the day, but don't go there at night.

More insider info: The Cherry Creek Bike Path is part of a massive network of 850 miles of paved paths that run through the city.

18. Ride a B-cycle

The B-Cycles are these bright red cruiser-style bikes and you can ride them for 0-30 minutes free (some set-up required, check out their site for specifics). There are B-cycle stations throughout the entire city. Here is a PDF map of all of the B-cycle stations.

Insider info: You can't ride bikes on the 16th Street Mall.

19. Sobo (South Broadway) Farmers Market

This open-air 60k square foot seasonal urban market is FREE and open through October. Here is their website for more info.

20. Colorado History Museum

Okay, so by now, you've completely fallen in love with Colorado. Get all the facts at the Colorado History Museum.

Insider info: They just moved into their new location. They were previously located at the new Justice Center across from the Denver Public Library (such a cool-looking library, shown below).

21. Parks

Denver has over 200 city and mountain parks.

Insider info: Washington Park (aka Wash Park) is a local favorite, and Cheesman Park was a large cemetery back then. The bodies were removed and relocated so the city could turn the space into a park where people now run and play frisbee. Cheesman Park is haunted, and when you walk through, there are these pockets of cold air that hit you, which means there are lots of angry ghosts living there.

Pro tip: The Denver Botanic Gardens is next to Cheesman Park and is worth checking out.

22. Rockies Baseball Tickets

Get $4 Rockpile tickets to see the Rockies play. The seats are at the tip-top of the stadium but are still close enough to see what's happening. This is a great family day out.

Insider info: Most locals who live in the popular LoHi neighborhood cringe whenever a Rockies game is happening because it backs up traffic for miles surrounding the stadium.

More insider info: The Denver Zoo is also great for an inexpensive day out. They recently expanded their elephant exhibit, and they let you bring your food for lunch (maybe all zoos allow that? Either way, that's an awesome money-saver.)

Pro tip: City Park (which was designed to be like New York City's Central Park) is right by the Denver Zoo! You can look at the city skyline behind the Denver Museum of Nature and Science (which is also worth checking out.)

23. Have More Time? Don't Miss These Great Day-trips