Feeling Unmotivated? Read These 72 Inspirational Quotes To Reach Your Goals

Life is full of ups and downs. When we're at a low point or feel stuck in a rut, it can feel like it will never end. Yet all things eventually pass. These inspirational quotes are here to help you pull through.

Browse these inspiring quotes to boost your mood. If you find a few you resonate with, write them out or print them and place them somewhere you can reflect on them regularly. It will help keep you focused on what's most important in your life.

The Primary Ingredients for Success That You'll Learn From These Quotes

If you're focusing on being the best version of yourself most days, remember that you're already a success. Success isn't something to be achieved in the future; it's something you can do now by changing your mindset and priorities and simply doing your best.

You'll notice a few underlying themes in the quotes from people who found success in their ways. Here are a few:

Success is a changing target that'll keep you moving forward and constantly growing

Firstly, you have to get started

Face your fears head-on

Be ready for failure

Keep innovating and making necessary adjustments

Enjoy the process!

How To Get Inspired by a Quote You Love

As you read through these quotes, a few might jump out at you and hit home. If you find one that speaks to you, take the time to integrate it into your life. There are many ways you can use a quote for inspiration.

Meditate on it and think about how you can apply it in your life

Make the quote your mantra, saying it out loud or writing it down daily

Share it with someone who needs the reminder

Create a vision board and incorporate it into your goals

Make it your wallpaper or screensaver on your phone or computer as a constant reminder

72 Best Inspirational Quotes for Lifting Yourself Back Up

1. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” – Steve Jobs

This might require a mindset shift, talking to your boss, or considering other career options.

2. “Believe you can, and you're halfway there.” – Theodore Roosevelt

You have the power to bring your dreams and goals to life, and it all starts with setting the right goals and beliefs.

3. “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill

Perseverance is vital to success. No matter how often you fail, pick yourself up and try again until you reach your goal.

4. “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

Dream big and stay focused. You never know what you'll be able to achieve if you have the right mindset.

5. “Don't watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” – Sam Levenson

Time is a precious commodity; sometimes, it can feel like there's not enough to go around. But with the proper focus, you can make the most of it. Don't let time slip away from you. Plan and stay on top of your goals to maximize your efficiency.

6. “The best revenge is massive success.” – Frank Sinatra

Focus on your goals with a growth mindset rather than being consumed by anger or revenge.

7. “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” – Henry David Thoreau

Don't get distracted by trying to find success; stay focused on what's important, and it will come when you least expect it.

8. “The harder I work, the luckier I get.” – Samuel Goldwyn

Luck is often just an opportunity combined with hard work — and if you're willing to put in the effort, you're more likely to get lucky more often than not.

9. “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity.” – Albert Einstein

When faced with a challenge, focus on something other than the roadblocks. Look for solutions and opportunities to make things better.

10. “Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life.” – Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs has some great wisdom (making this his second quote). Don't let societal expectations dictate your life. Live it to the fullest and make the most of every day.

11. “The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

Don't let doubt and fear hold you back. Believe in yourself and your power to create the future you desire.

12. “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” – Walt Disney

Turn your ideas into action. Talk is cheap; make things happen!

13. “Successful people do what unsuccessful people are not willing to do. Don't wish it were easier; wish you were better.” – Jim Rohn

Success only happens after a while, requiring hard work and dedication (otherwise, everyone would do it). Be bold and put in the effort; it will pay off.

14. “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” – Nelson Mandela

Nobody is perfect, and everyone makes mistakes. The important thing is to learn from them and keep going!

15. “I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.” – Thomas Edison

No one succeeds at everything they try. It's ok to make mistakes, don't give up! Keep learning and trying until you find what works.

16. “The future depends on what you do today.” – Mahatma Gandhi

Your actions today will have a lasting impact. Don't wait for tomorrow to take action; start now and make the future you want!

17. “Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” – John D. Rockefeller

Don't settle for mediocrity; strive for greatness! It may require some sacrifice, but trying will be worth it.

18. “You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.” – Wayne Gretzky

Don't be afraid to take risks. You won't know what could have been if you didn't try.

19. “The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

You are in control of your destiny. Believe in yourself and have the courage to make it happen.

20. “Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” – Winston Churchill

There is a common thread among these quotes about failure. Don't let failure discourage you; embrace it and keep trying until you succeed.

21. “The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” – Mark Zuckerberg

Don't be afraid to take risks and try new things. Sometimes it may lead to failure, but the reward could be great if you don't give up.

22. “Successful people do not become that way overnight. What most see at a glance—happiness, wealth, a great career—is the result of hard work and dedication.” – Unknown

You won't get to where you want to be overnight and don't assume other's got there so quickly. Reaching big goals takes time and re-direction.

23. “I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” – Jimmy Dean

In adversity, you must remain flexible and adjust your plans. Doing so can help you reach even greater heights than expected.

24. “The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis.” – Brian Tracy

Effective leadership is essential during challenging times. It's important to stay calm, think critically, and make decisions that benefit those you lead.

25. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.” – Peter Drucker

No one controls your future but you, and only if you take action.

26. “Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.” – Mother Teresa

Refrain from relying on others to make a positive impact. Take the initiative and act now with kindness; you will help create a better world.

27. “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Your inner strength is the most critical factor in achieving success. Believe in yourself, and don't let anything get in your way.

28. “If you're going through hell, keep going.” – Winston Churchill

No matter how hard it gets, never give up. The worst place to stop is when you feel stuck.

29. “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vidal Sassoon

As mentioned already, if success were easy, everyone would do it.

30. “You have to expect things of yourself before you can do them.” – Michael Jordan

Set your expectations high and strive to reach them. This is the key to success.

31. “If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Take one small step at a time when life or a goal feels too big.

32. “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step.” – Lao Tzu

When you're feeling overwhelmed, remember to start small. Every journey begins with a single step.

33. “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” – Milton Berle

Don't wait for chances to come knocking on your door; create them yourself. If something isn't working out, make changes and try again.

34. “Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it.” – Dennis P. Kimbro

Be responsible for your reactions to events . Learn from adversity and grow through it. That way, you'll eventually succeed no matter what life throws at you.

35. “Decide what you want, decide what you are willing to exchange for it. Establish your priorities and go to work.” – H. L. Hunt

Be clear about your goals and prioritize what you must do to reach them. Take proactive steps, and you'll be on your way.

36. “It is never too late to be who you might have been.” – George Eliot

It's never too late to pursue your dreams (now is better than never). Take a chance and make the most out of every moment.

37. “You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” – Martin Luther King Jr

Another great one from Martin Luther King, Jr. Don't be intimidated by the size of your goal; just focus on taking the first step.

38. “Do one thing every day that scares you.” – Eleanor Roosevelt

Don't become complacent; push yourself out of your comfort zone. Challenge yourself to take risks and learn from new experiences.

39. “I am not a product of my circumstances. I am a product of my decisions.” – Stephen Covey

It's important to remember that you have control over your decisions and, ultimately, your life. Don't let external factors define who you are.

40. “Successful people are not gifted; they just work hard, then succeed on purpose.” – G.K. Nielson

As mentioned several times in these quotes, success doesn't come overnight.

41. “If one does not know to which port one is sailing, no wind is favorable.” – Seneca

Be clear and intentional about your goals and how you plan to achieve them.

42. “Your only limitation is the one that you set up in your own mind.” – Napoleon Hill

Push yourself to break boundaries, reach higher, and never give up.

43. “Don't let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” – Babe Ruth

Have the courage to take risks and keep going no matter what.

44. “The starting point of all achievement is desire.” – Napoleon Hill

Figure out your why, and the rest will fall into place.

45. “You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” – Zig Ziglar

Sitting around wishing and dreaming won't get you far.

46. “If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.” – Thomas Jefferson

If you're after something different, be willing to take the necessary action.

47. “It's not the load that breaks you down; it's how you carry it.” – Lou Holtz

Figure out how to work smarter, not necessarily harder.

48. “There is only one way to avoid criticism: do nothing, say nothing, and be nothing.”– Aristotle

Don't fear criticism; use it as a learning opportunity and keep pushing forward.

49. “The great leaders are like the best conductors – they reach beyond the notes to reach the magic in the musicians.”– Blaine Lee

Leadership isn't just about giving orders but inspiring others to do great things.

50. “What gets measured gets managed.”- Peter Drucker

Keep track of your progress and stay focused on your goals. You're likely doing more than you realize in the bigger scheme.

51. “Success is a journey, not a destination.” – Ben Sweetland

Success is a process, not a result. Appreciate the journey and enjoy every step of the way- or you'll never “win.”

52. “Be patient with yourself. Self-growth is tender; it's holy ground. There's no greater investment.” – Stephen Covey

Take time, reflect on what you must do, and nurture yourself. Only then will you be ready for the next step in achieving success.

53. “In order to succeed, we must first believe that we can.” – Nikos Kazantzakis

Believe in yourself and your abilities to succeed. You can do anything with the right positive mindset and perseverance.

54. “Don't limit your challenges, challenge your limits” – Unknown

Don't be afraid to take risks and push yourself outside your comfort zone. The rewards will be worth it!

55. “Only put off until tomorrow what you are willing to die having left undone.” – Pablo Picasso

Procrastination will get you nowhere. Put your all into whatever task and be proud of what you accomplish.

56. “You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else” – Albert Einstein

Or maybe change the rules, too. You must do your research and practice, practice, practice. Put in the work to become great at what you do.

57. “The most difficult thing is the decision to act; the rest is merely tenacity.” – Amelia Earhart

Once you've committed to a goal or project, the rest will fall into place and become much more accessible.

58. “It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up again.”― Vince Lombardi

Failure and setbacks are inevitable, but never let them stop you from pursuing your dreams.

59. “Successful people don’t do different things; they do things differently.”― Shiv Khera

Think outside the box and go against the grain. Not every success formula looks the same, so find one that works.

60. “I can accept failure; everyone fails at something. But I can't accept not trying.” – Michael Jordan

You'll only know what you can do once you give it your all. Don't let fear or doubt hold you back.

61. “Success isn’t about how much money you make; it’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.”― Michelle Obama

Success is about making a positive impact on others. Be generous and kind with your time, energy, and resources.

62. “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.” – Albert Einstein

Be brave and daring. Feel free to try something new, even if it means making mistakes.

63. “There are no limits to what you can accomplish, except the limits you place on your own thinking.” – Brian Tracy

Stop doubting yourself and have faith in your abilities.

64. “Successful people maintain a positive focus in life no matter what is going on around them. They stay focused on their past successes rather than their past failures, and on the next action steps they need to take to get them closer to the fulfillment of their goals rather than all the other distractions that life presents to them.” – Jack Canfield

Stay focused on the present and the steps you must take today to reach your ultimate goal. No need to dwell on the past or get anxious about the future.

65. “Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value.” – Albert Einstein

Value is the accurate measure of success. Take pride in your work and how it positively contributes to others. This will make true success inevitable.

66. “Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others. Unsuccessful people are always asking, ‘What's in it for me?'” – Brian Tracy

Successful people understand that actions of service and kindness are the best way to ensure their prosperity. Give freely to others, and you will be rewarded.

67. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”- Martin Luther King Jr.

True success is not achieved by simply doing what comes easy. True success requires facing life's challenges head-on and coming out victorious.

68. “A successful person is one who can lay a firm foundation with the bricks that others throw at him or her.” – David Brinkley

Successful people know how to turn adversity into opportunity. Whatever life throws your way, find a way to make it work in your favor.

69. “Success means having the courage, the determination, and the will to become the person you believe you were meant to be.” – George Sheehan

This is your life, and you can decide how to live it. Don't let others' expectations hold you back.

70. “Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.” – Albert Schweitzer

Do what you love, and the success will follow. Do not sacrifice your passion for a false promise of success. Follow your heart and find true fulfillment.

71. “The secret of success is to do the common thing uncommonly well.”- John D Rockefeller Jr

Success isn't about doing something extraordinary; it's about doing the ordinary exceptionally well (sometimes). Focus on mastering the basics, and you can be successful.

72. “Successful and unsuccessful people do not vary greatly in their abilities. They vary in their desires to reach their potential.” -John Maxwell

Your own ambition only limits you and your will to take action. If you want something, go after it with all your heart.

What's Holding You Back from the Live You Want?

Success is within reach but requires dedication and hard work. Remember the wise words of those who achieved success. Believe in yourself, stay focused on your goals, and take consistent action. Eventually, success will be yours.