Iconic Instagram Locations From The Last of Us

Are you a fan of The Last of Us? This popular series, currently streaming on HBO Max, was inspired by a video game published by Sony Computer Entertainment. The popular dystopian series was filmed in Canada, and if you want to see the locations from The Last of Us, we've got your list of popular Instagram locations from The Last of Us.

Instagram Locations From The Last of Us

The series features a variety of scenic landscapes shot in Canada, painting the backdrop of Ellie and Joel’s epic journey across the United States. The release of The Last of Us sparked our desire to know these destinations. Google searches for The Last of Us locations have increased by 1,504% in February, according to research done by Gamblingngo.com, reaching all-time highs, surpassing interest levels seen when the game launched.

Want to get your Last of Us “for the gram” pictures? Here's where to go.

1. Kananaskis

Kananaskis was used in episode six as the “River of Death” that Joel and Ellie walk by, as Ellie tries to whistle when they come across a dam and get surrounded by masked raiders.

Kananaskis is in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies, next to the Stoney Nakoda First Nations Indian reserve.

2. Okotoks

Just a 30-minute drive from Calgary is the town of Okotoks. The town’s residential neighborhood, Suntree, was used in filming episodes six, seven, and eight when Ellie helps Joel recover from his injury and runs into David while hunting.

3. Waterton Park

Waterton Park is situated within the Waterton Lakes National Park in the Canadian Rockies. The hamlet of Waterton is used as the resort town of Silver Lake, which houses David and his followers and is the backdrop for the showdown between him and Ellie.

HBO used various street locations in downtown Calgary to shoot scenes in Kansas City where Joel and Ellie are ambushed, run into the leader of the resistance, Kathleen, and join forces with father and son, Henry and Sam.

4. Canmore

Canmore, near Banff National Park, is featured in episode six and plays host as Jackson, Wyoming. In this peaceful settlement, Joel reunites with his brother, Tommy, before heading on the perilous journey to Colorado.

5. High River

High River is featured in episodes one and three, as the first scenes of outbreak day in Austin, Texas, with Joel and Sarah, and as Bill and Frank’s compound, which Joel and Ellie visit to gather supplies.

6. Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

In episode six, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology is the University of Eastern Colorado, where Joel and Ellie ride through the seemingly abandoned campus before being set upon by raiders.

7. Edmonton

The capital of Alberta, Edmonton, is used in episode two to film scenes as Joel, Tess, and Ellie attempt to leave the outskirts of Boston. Most notable is the Alberta Legislature Building, with serves as the Boston capitol, where Tess reveals she's infected.

8. Bragg Creek

Bragg Creek, which lies along the Elbow River, appears in episode six as the home of Marlon and Florence, a native American couple threatened by Joel and Ellie for directions.

9. Lethbridge

The historic Lethbridge Viaduct is pictured in episode four, collapsed and in ruins, as Ellie and Joel drive past on a highway. The viaduct, over 100 years old, is the longest and highest bridge in the world, according to Tourism Lethbridge.

Gamblingngo.com analyzed Instagram hashtag use at Last of Us filming locations in Canada.

Most Instagrammed Filming Location

“The success of The Last of Us game has led to an epic first season of its television show with incredible scenes shot in Canada.” said a Gamblingnog.com representative. “The country’s vast, rugged landscapes are the perfect place to tell the story of Ellie and Joel’s journey across the post-apocalyptic United States.

According to the Gamlingngo.com study, Kananaskis is the most Instagrammed filming location. “Being situated in the Canadian Rockies, it is the ideal destination for fans to retrace Ellie and Joel’s steps and capture some breathtaking scenery along the way.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.