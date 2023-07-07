Instagram Threads App: All You Need To Know About This Rising Twitter Contender

From manipulating users' verification badges and charging them $8 for access to implementing strict limitations on tweet consumption and creation, Elon Musk has undeniably shaken up the digital town square.

His recent policy changes on Twitter have prompted a wave of departures from the platform, with numerous users, celebrities, and media organizations seeking alternatives to Musk's whimsical decision-making, lacking clear guiding principles.

Everyday users who earlier felt comfort in expressing their ideas on Twitter have started a search for platforms that more closely reflect their ideals. Bluesky, a Jack Dorsey app that has sparked interest, is one such competitor. Although it launched in February, it is currently an invite-only site in its Beta Stage and isn't much of a vibrant alternative at this time.

Perhaps the wait is over!

A Bigger Rival Is Here

The Blue App faces a formidable challenger in response to Twitter's recent controversial policy restrictions. Recognizing users' dissatisfaction and yearning for a platform free from unpredictable policies, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta has launched Threads. This Twitter-like platform aims to capture the essence of public conversations.

The impact was immediate, as The New York Times reports that Threads amassed over 10 million sign-ups within hours of its debut. The presence of prominent advertisers indicates high commercial stakes, underscoring Zuckerberg's ambitious pursuit to rival Twitter's dominance.

The Facebook Founder and CEO leaves no room for ambiguity regarding his intentions of challenging Twitter's dominance in the social media landscape.

In a direct response to a Threads post by @mikedavismma, who questioned the potential of his newly launched platform, he confidently addressed the doubts surrounding Threads' prospects. He stated, “It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully, we will.”

What is The Threads App?

Meta's microblogging social media platform, developed by their Instagram team, allows users to publish short updates up to 500 characters in length. It is linked to users' Instagram accounts, enabling easy sharing of Instagram stories or other platforms. The feed combines content from both Threads and Instagram, offering recommendations and the ability to filter specific words. Meta aims to provide a streamlined and engaging social media experience with Threads. The platform also enables users to include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes long.

Threads' Unique Proposition

In a push towards decentralization, the new Meta app aims to enable users to port their social media content and interact across various apps built on the same underlying standards. Following the footsteps of Mastodon, a popular decentralized social network, Threads plans to adopt a similar decentralized approach.

Meta has announced that Threads will soon be compatible with the ActivityPub protocol, developed by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), to govern the independent operation of social networks.

Meta is actively working to integrate Threads with other apps that support the ActivityPub protocol, including WordPress and Mastodon. The goal is to make Threads posts accessible to users on compatible apps, regardless of whether they possess a Threads account. Through this decentralized approach, Meta seeks to redefine the future of online platforms, placing greater control and flexibility in the hands of users.

How Threads Works

Joining Threads requires an Instagram account, as the platform utilizes Instagram login credentials for sign-in. While your Instagram username will carry over, you have the option to create a customized profile. Users under 18 in the U.K. will automatically have their profiles set to private.

Transitioning to Threads is seamless, allowing you to follow the same accounts you already follow on Instagram effortlessly. Rather than starting from scratch, your following can be easily ported over. When creating a post, known as a “Thread,” you can choose who can view it, whether it's the entire world or exclusively your followers.

Threads offers familiar features for Twitter and Instagram users. Users can unfollow, report, block, or restrict profiles within the platform. These options can be accessed through the three-dot drop-down menu. Notably, blocking someone on Instagram will automatically extend to Threads.

Accessibility is prioritized, with screen reader support provided. Additionally, Threads incorporates AI-generated image descriptions, enhancing the experience for visually impaired users. These features contribute to a user-friendly and inclusive environment within the platform.

Data Privacy Concerns

Concerns are mounting over the permissions and data access requirements of Meta's rival app, Threads, drawing attention from industry leaders.

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, voiced his reservations, sharing a screenshot of the app's data requirements on the App Store and sarcastically tweeting, “All your Threads belong to us.”

Elon Musk joined in, responding with a simple “Yeah.”

In a tit-for-tat exchange, Twitter's new CEO took a dig at Meta's management, sarcastically commenting, “Thank goodness they are so impeccably managed,” following a statement from a Meta executive about their aspiration to create a “sanely run” social media platform with Threads.

Regulatory uncertainty surrounding the app's use of personal data led to the postponement of Threads' release in the European Union, driven by the E.U.'s Digital Markets Act and its provisions on data sharing across multiple platforms. The scrutiny surrounding Threads highlights the growing scrutiny of data privacy and platform management in the social media landscape.