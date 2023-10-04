Visit The Most Instagrammable Greek Islands

Tourist mecca Santorini has been named the most Instagrammable Greek island, with an astonishing 7,828,338 Instagram posts featuring Santorini-related hashtags.

Travel experts at Kinglike Concierge looked at Instagram hashtag data for over 50 Greek islands to find the most popular and ‘Instagrammable' – with picture-perfect Santorini comfortably securing the top spot.

This volcanic island is hugely popular with tourists and received three-quarters of a million visitors by air last year, not to mention those who arrived by boat.

Alongside Instagram, there are 3.2 billion views for the hashtag “santorini” on TikTok and 376 million for “santorinigreece” on the video platform.

While the island Santorini's Instagrammable appeal lies in its aesthetic combination of azure waters and Cycladic architecture – characterized by whitewashed buildings with blue-domed roofs.

Thousands of Influencers and tourists have flooded social media platforms with curated images of the island's architecture and striking sunsets.

The Most Photogenic Greek Islands

Following closely behind Santorini is Crete – the largest of the Greek islands, with over 6,152,737 posts dedicated to its photogenic coastlines and rich architectural heritage.

Crete is home to historically significant Minoan settlements, tombs, and cemeteries – contributing to the island's Instagram popularity.

Its long coastline is also a big draw, with wide sandy bays to rocky coves with crystal clear waters. Balos Beach, with its turquoise waters and exotic lagoon, and Falassarna Beach, known for its incredible sunsets, are favorites for sun-seekers and content creators.

With 5,426,554 posts featuring Mykonos-related hashtags, Mykonos secured third place in this Instagrammable line-up.

Known for its whitewashed Cycladic architecture, hedonistic club scene, and golden sands, Mykonos has long been a party-hard destination for the rich and famous.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid have all graced its shores, leaving their digital footprint on the island. Beyond its sun-kissed beaches, Mykonos is also known for its glamourous nightlife that fuels the feeds of well-heeled influencers.

This unique blend of seaside and glitz has made Mykonos a compelling destination for those searching for the perfect Instagram capture.

Kos Has Plenty of Instagram Appeal

In fourth place is Kos, with 2,817,622 posts containing Kos-related hashtags. This Dodecanese Island is known for its blend of historic sites and sandy beaches. Whether it's the craggy coves, Roman landmarks, or lush valleys, Kos has carved a niche in the profiles of Instagram users.

Rhodes takes fifth position in Instagram popularity, with 2,514,587 posts sporting Rhodes-related hashtags. Also known as ‘Knights Island,' Rhodes has a rich history that takes center stage in its Instagram appeal.

Its Medieval Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has become a popular tourist destination in Europe, providing many opportunities for awe-inspiring photographs. This unique blend of history and scenic beauty makes Rhodes a social media standout.

Corfu – one of Greece's most popular holiday spots, is in sixth place, with 2,348,893 Instagram posts with Corfu-related hashtags. Featuring sandy coves lapped by cobalt-blue waters, there are plenty of idyllic spots to photograph, especially if you go off-season and escape the crowds.

Completing the top ten most Instagrammable Greek islands are Zakynthos in seventh place with 1,304,017 posts, Zante in eighth place with 1,115,256 posts, Paros in ninth place with 1,032,217 posts, and Hydra in tenth place with 1,008,231 posts – all bearing their respective island-related hashtags.

What Influence Does Social Media Have on Travel Decisions?

Alongside Greece, other Mediterranean hot spots such as Cyprus and Turkey also attract a vast number of tourists and have an enormous Instagram appeal. Cyprus welcomed 3.2 million tourists last year, while 51.4 million visitors poured into Turkey in 2022.

YouGov's 2022 travel & and tourism report shows that four in ten Gen Zs now use social media as a primary source of information to plan a vacation.

In a world where visual storytelling holds tremendous sway, Instagram has become a key factor in shaping travelers' destination choices.

As Thanasis Mougios from Kinglike Concierge succinctly says, “Social media has a profound influence on people and now has become a vital factor when researching holiday destinations.”

Does Social Media Contribute to Overtourism?

Having Instagram appeal comes at a heavy price, as Santorini has battled with over-tourism since the stratospheric rise of social media. Oia, the village famous for its colorful sunsets, is packed with thousands of selfie-stick-wielding visitors, all taking the exact same ‘flying dress photo.'

The Greek Island has a population of 15,000 but attracts around two million visitors yearly – meaning 1,333 tourists come for every full-time local.

As residents recently told the Telegraph, Santorini's picturesque Fira is often overwhelmed by crowds of people so dense it can be challenging to move in them.

One Fira shopkeeper told the publication, “Of course we like the money and we want tourism, but these people you see from the cruises are no good for us – they don't spend money here. They have everything on their ships – even souvenir shops – so they just come to wander around and block our streets.”

Efforts are already being made to tackle the harm of mass tourism in Santorini, including previous campaigns encouraging people to visit other parts of Greece, especially outside of peak seasons.

Paris Tsartas, professor of tourism development at Harokopio University of Athens, told Al Jazeera that while some measures have already been taken, such as individual destinations setting up their organizations to deal with tourism, “we should have had them 20 years ago.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.