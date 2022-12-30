18 Instant Pot Chicken Recipes Ready in About 30 Minutes

If you have been looking for some new Instant Pot chicken recipes that are quick and easy to make when you are short on time, you have come to the right place!

These Instant Pot chicken recipes give you the speed and ease of pressure cooking, with the resulting tender cooked chicken you would get by slow cooking. It's never been easier to make a healthy, home-cooked meal in less than 30 minutes.

This Instant Pot orange chicken is one of those sweet and savory meals that everyone loves.

Starting with the saute function, you cook chicken breasts in the sweetness of brown sugar, citrus, and ginger and the savory of soy sauce, garlic powder, and tomato. The resulting meal is a gooey mess of goodness that will fulfill your hunger and taste buds.

Chicken alfredo is a comfort food classic that everyone loves. Making it in your Instant Pot takes much of the hard work out of preparing this sometimes finicky dish.

The hardest part in making chicken alfredo lies in the cornstarch slurry. If you use too much, your dish will taste bland. If you don't use enough, it'll be runny.

This Instant Pot recipe doesn't require a thickening agent in the sauce resulting effortlessly in a creamy, delicious plate of chicken alfredo.

A hot pot of chicken soup is one of the best chicken recipes to make in your Instant Pot on a cold winter night. It's soothing and healing, so whether you are warming up from the cold outside, battling the wintertime sniffles, or just need some good old-fashioned comfort food, this easy pressure-cooker chicken soup will do the trick.

With a flavorful broth, tender bits of chicken, and a healthy boost of veggies, serve this soup alongside a hearty sandwich, a light salad, or some bread for dipping.

This Instant Pot recipe makes quite a big batch of chicken and pasta soup so that you can store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days or in the freezer for up to two months.

This Instant Pot chicken recipe is full of rich flavors, super simple to make, and can be ready to eat in 20 minutes. Not to mention it is so good for you. Packed with fresh carrots, onion, garlic, and ginger, this is one of those Instant Pot recipes you will want to return to as the perfect immune boost on a cold winter night.

Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt for its cooling effect if you find the curry spicy. If you want to add a bit more heat, finish it off with a drizzle of chili oil.

5. Instant Pot Cashew Chicken

This Instant Pot cashew chicken is perfect if you are craving Asian flavors but don't want to order takeout. Best served on a bed of rice, this recipe features cooked chicken thighs steeped in the flavors of fresh ginger, garlic, and of course, cashews.

Ready in just 15 minutes, this recipe is one of those pressure cooker chicken recipes that will become a family favorite in no time.

6. Instant Pot Chicken and Rice

An excellent one-pot meal that is fulfilling, healthy, and delicious, this Instant Pot chicken and rice can be ready in under 20 minutes and saves you even more time in clean-up by utilizing so few dishes in the cooking process.

Make this recipe healthier by swapping white rice with brown rice and cooking in a low-sodium chicken broth. You can even substitute the chicken breast with chicken thighs if that's what you have on hand.

7. Instant Pot Shredded Chicken

Typically, you slow-cook chicken breasts for a long time to make shredded chicken. Yet this Instant Pot shredded chicken is ready in less than 12 minutes to use in pasta, salads, stir-fry, and sandwiches. Bookmark this one-pot recipe with your other Instant Pot chicken recipes to reference on your meal prep day, giving you protein for actual days.

This recipe uses fresh chicken breasts, so if you want to cook frozen chicken breasts, you will need to add 3 or 4 minutes of cooking time. Alternatively, you can even swap out the chicken breasts for chicken thighs.

8. Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas

These Instant Pot chicken fajitas are a flavorful Mexican dish with minimal prep time and even less cook time.

Ready in under 20 minutes, boneless chicken breasts get cooked with onions and bell peppers in broth, then served with tortilla shells. Finish off with an assortment of your favorite toppings like shredded cheese, salsa, guacamole, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos.

Unlike making chicken fajitas on the stovetop, which have the potential to dry out in a frying pan, the Instant Pot gives you tender, juicy chicken every time.

9. Instant Pot Chicken and Broccoli

In terms of one-pot meals, it can’t get easier than this Instant Pot chicken and broccoli stir-fry. It's a simple recipe to make and adjust to suit your tastes better. With less than ten ingredients, you can easily swap, add, or remove components altogether.

For instance, you can swap out chicken breasts for any other protein you like, such as beef, pork, or tofu. You can even add extra vegetables. Mushrooms, green beans, cauliflower, bean sprouts, and carrots are all excellent additions to this tasty Instant Pot chicken dish. Even using sesame oil in place of olive oil will drastically change the taste of this Instant Pot chicken.

Get creative and make this Instant Pot dish your own!

10. Instant Pot Crispy Chicken Wings

Bookmark this with your other Instant Pot chicken recipes because it is about to become a favorite last-minute meal idea!

This Instant Pot chicken wings recipe is one of the best chicken recipes you can make because of its simplicity. Keep frozen chicken wings on hand when you need a quick meal idea. Just take them out of the freezer and pop them into the air fryer. Serve them with a salad, carrot, or celery sticks for a healthy meal.

11. Instant Pot Chicken Leg Quarters

Using the pressure cook method, you can make these Instant Pot chicken leg quarters for your next family meal or use this recipe when prepping your meals for the week.

It's a simple Instant Pot recipe that doesn't utilize many ingredients, but it does give you some incredibly tender chicken and plenty of it. While the recipe uses full quarters, you can also use chicken thighs, legs, or even chicken breasts instead.

Serve the best Instant Pot chicken leg quarters with some vegetables, mashed potatoes, and your favorite BBQ sauce for a big hearty chicken dinner that the whole family will love.

12. Instant Pot Chicken Tacos

This Instant Pot chicken tacos recipe makes taco night even easier to execute.

The secret ingredient in this dish is mango salsa, packed with the flavors of mango, avocado, tomato, and cilantro.

This Mexican staple can also be served as a bowl. Simply swap the tortilla for a bowl of rice for an alternative way to eat this Instant Pot chicken.

With just 10 minutes, your Instant Pot will give you juicy, tender chicken every time. And the honey siracha seasoning gives you a little sweetness and spice, making Taco Tuesday your new favorite day of the week.

13. Instant Pot Chicken Curry

This Instant Pot chicken curry is an excellent family dinner recipe. Nothing is more warming to the body and soul than a delicious curry.

Loaded with the rich flavors of curry powder, coconut milk, fish sauce, ginger, garlic, lemongrass, and cilantro, this curry will begin working its magic on you immediately.

Since it's a complete meal, it makes cleaning up from this one-pot dinner super easy. However, you can serve it on a bed of rice or topped with a dollop of sour cream and some red pepper flakes.

14. Instant Pot Whole Chicken

Making a whole chicken in your Instant Pot should become a weekly habit in your home if it isn't already. This incredibly easy recipe can turn one whole juicy chicken into many meals. It is one of those Instant Pot recipes that will pay off in savings on your groceries.

In just 40 minutes of cook time, you will have enough chicken in your Instant Pot to create multiple meals throughout the week. Strip the meat to make sandwiches, add to pasta, stir-fry, bowls, salads, and more. You can then make a chicken broth from the scraps, which you can use to create soups, sauces, and gravies.

This Instant Pot recipe is a great way to stretch your grocery bill a little farther and create less waste while still managing to eat well.

15. Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowl

This Instant Pot chicken burrito bowl is always a fan favorite. It is easy to prepare and super versatile.

While you may have a recipe to follow here, don't be afraid to expand on it and build a bowl you'll enjoy. That could mean adding roasted sweet potato, corn, tomatoes, or bell peppers. You could even top your bowl with sour cream, hot sauce, or fresh jalapenos in addition to the tender shredded chicken. To personalize your bowl, you can also choose between white, jasmine, and brown rice.

Have fun with dinner tonight. Create a spread of your favorite toppings and let everyone build their unique Instant Pot chicken burrito bowl.

16. Instant Pot Honey Sesame Chicken

This Instant Pot honey sesame chicken is a great recipe because it can be hot and ready to be served in only 10 minutes.

While this recipe uses fresh chicken breast, you can also use frozen pieces if needed. You can even go so far as to prep everything in advance and freeze all the ingredients together in a bag. When you need a fast meal in a pinch, throw the frozen chicken breast and its accompanying components into your Instant Pot with 1/2 cup of water to cook at high pressure.

The best part of this pressure cooker chicken recipe is all the sauce that it makes. When served atop a bed of rice or noodles, the sweet and savory flavors of this dish will make this one of your favorite recipes.

17. Instant Pot Crack Chicken Pasta

By high-pressure cooking this Instant Pot recipe, you can have this deliciously addictive dish on the table in less than 10 minutes of cooking time. Talk about an easy recipe to add to your weeknight meals. (Only eat it occasionally, or you might get hooked!)

It starts by sauteing your chicken breast in ranch dressing and finishes with a healthy dose of cheddar and cream cheeses. Oh, and of course, there's bacon.

As always, there is plenty of room for adjustment should you see fit. You can add mushrooms, broccoli, green beans, corn, or peas to the mix for a veggie infusion.

You can even play with cheeses like gouda, parmesan, or mozzarella to create your version of this Instant Pot recipe.

18. Instant Pot Pineapple Chicken

For a satisfying dinner idea you might not have tried before, check out this pineapple chicken recipe. If you are a pineapple lover, you’ll want to add this dish to your collection of recipes.

By cooking chicken breasts directly in pineapple juice, your Instant Pot cooks a juicy and flavorful chicken dish that the whole family will love. Serve it with jasmine, cauliflower rice, or your favorite vegetables for a fulfilling chicken dinner.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.