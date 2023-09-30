Rediscovering Intensity: 25 Classic Films You Might Have Overlooked

Are you a massive fan of Martin Scorsese’s film, Taxi Driver? Several other movies have that same vibe. A recent online discussion looks for movies that match the vibe of the Scorsese classic. Here are our favorite 25 responses.

1. Scarface (1983)

Scarface Al Pacino
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

If you haven't seen Scarface yet, what are you doing? The film became an instant classic that is referenced every single day in some form or fashion. 

2. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Zodiac is for our serial killer buffs but is interesting for anyone to watch. A stellar cast, a compelling story, and one that is still unfolding in real time. 

3. Naked (1993)

Naked David Thewlis, Katrin Cartlidge, Claire Skinner
Image Credit: Channel Four Films.

This British black comedy won several awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

4. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist Christian Bale
Image Credit: Filmax Group.

Starring Christian Bale, The Machinist is a psychological thrill ride that focuses on a character dealing with paranoia.

Trevor Reznik (Bale) has been unable to sleep for a whole year.

5. American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho Christian Bale
Image Credit: Lions Gate Films.

Another Christian Bale film based on the novel of the same name. It follows the life of investment banker Patrick Bateman who lives a double life as a serial killer.

6. Memento (2000)

Memento Guy Pearce
Image Credit: Newmarket Capital Group.

The Christopher Nolan masterpiece features a non-linear narrative that keeps viewers guessing until the very end.

7. Fight Club (1999)

Fight Club Brad Pitt
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Based on the Chuck Palahniuk novel, Fight Club is directed by David Fincher and stars Edward Norton and Brad Pitt.

It features the narrator's (Norton) journey as his discontent with his everyday white-collar job and lifestyle grows.

8. A Clockwork Orange (1971)

A Clockwork Orange Malcolm McDowell
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

The legendary Stanley Kubrick film is the definition of intense.

It takes place in a dystopian near-future Britain and isn't afraid to tackle difficult-to-watch topics.

9. Nightcrawler (2014)

Nightcrawler Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Credit: Bold Films.

The thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal showcases how far one person dives into madness in order to make a living selling footage to a local news station.

10. You Were Never Really Here (2017)

You Were Never Really Here Joaquin Phoenix
Image Credit: Film4.

The neo-noir thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix, so you already know you're in for an intense experience.

Joe (Phoenix) is a mercenary hired by a politician to rescue his daughter.

11. The King of Comedy (1982)

The King of Comedy Robert De Niro
Image Credit: Embassy International Pictures.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie is a satirical take on the crime film genre.

It stars Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, and Sandra Bernhard.

12. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Rosemary's Baby Mia Farrow
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The classic film, based on the Ira Levin novel of the same name, is directed by Roman Polanski and stars Mia Farrow.

Young wife Rosemary Woodhouse (Farrow) believes her new neighbors are part of a Satanic cult.

13. Falling Down (1993)

Falling Down Michael Douglas
Image Credit: Alcor Films.

In Falling Down, William Foster (Michael Douglas) is having a bad day. He's divorced, and his ex-wife's restraining order prohibits him from seeing his child. 

After sitting in a hot traffic jam, he snaps and goes on a criminal rampage across the city, on the way to his ex-wife and daughters' home. “And now you’re going to die, wearing that stupid little hat!”

14. Se7en (1995)

Seven Se7en Morgan Freeman Brad Pitt
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Seven has one of the most notorious film endings in cinematic history. (“What's in the box? What's in the box?!”)

It follows two detectives (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) and their hunt for a serial killer (Kevin Spacey) who murders with the seven deadly sins as his motif.

15. One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest Jack Nicholson
Image Credit Warner Bros.

In One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Randle McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) fakes insanity to avoid hard labor for the assult of a teen and is sent to a mental health facility instead. 

A sadistic nurse, Mildred Ratched (Louise Fletcher), runs the ward. However, McMurphy lights up the faces of many of the ward's other patients and starts a rebellion that costs more than he bargained. 

16. Primal Fear (1996)

Primal Fear Richard Gere Edward Norotn
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In Primal Fear, Defense attorney Martin Vail (Richard Gere) defends an altar boy (Edward Norton) accused of the Archbishop of Chicago's murder. 

Dark secrets emerge, adding a dangerous element to the case's progression. To make matters worse, Vail is up against his ex-student lover, Janet Venable (Laura Linney).

17. Invasion of The Body Snatchers (1978)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) Movie
Image Credit: United Artists.

The 1978 remake of the classic horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers takes place in San Francisco. Matthew Bennell (Donald Sutherland) entertains his friend's (Brooke Adams) complaints about her husband. 

He initially dismissed it as a marital issue. However, after similar reports, Benell realizes the problem is much bigger than their marriage. 

18. Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown Jack Nicholson
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In Chinatown, private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson) is hired to investigate what he believes to be a routine infidelity case. 

Soon, however, he meets the real Evelyn Mulwray (Faye Dunaway), realizing that an imposter hired him. When Mr. Mulwray suddenly dies, it sends Gittes through the deceitful and sinister secrets of the Mulwray family. 

19. The Conversation (1974)

The Conversation Gene Hackman
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The Conversation follows surveillance expert Harry Caul (Gene Hackman). He tails a young couple that a mysterious client's blunt assistant, Martin Stett (Harrison Ford), hired him to investigate. 

Caul is tormented by memories of a case from his past with a tragic ending. After tracking the couple, he records a cryptic conversation between them and obsesses about it, fearing the couple may be in danger. 

20. Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy Dustin Hoffman Jon Voight
Image Credit: Jerome Hellman Productions.

Midnight Cowboy follows Joe Buck (Jon Voight) as he quits his job in Texas and heads to New York City. He's convinced that his irresistibility and charm will attract a wealthy widow to care for him. However, New York proves less hospitable than he imagined. 

So he lives in a run-down, abandoned building with Enrico “Ratso” Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman). The duo team up to start Joe on his hustling career. Soon, Ratso's health deteriorates. 

21. Joker (2019)

Joker Joaquin Phoenix
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Joker is a possible origin story for DC's infamous clown. It follows Arthur Fleck's (Joaquin Phoenix) descent into insanity as the world around him does everything possible to break him. 

Fleck believes Thomas Wayne is his father because his mother (Frances Conroy) has encouraged it. But she's mentally ill, and that's not the case. Ultimately, his madness sparks an uprising of criminal revolutionists in a festering Gotham City.

22. Oldboy (2013)

Oldboy Josh Brolin
Image Credit: OB Productions.

Oldboy tells the story of an obnoxious lush, Joe Doucett (Josh Brolin). After a friend bails him out of jail, he's suddenly abducted from the streets. 

He wakes up inside a cell that looks like a hotel room and remains there for twenty years. Doucett is kept heavily drugged and unconscious often. Elizabeth Olsen co-stars. 

23. Birdman (2014)

Birdman (2014)
Image Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Birdman, as the film is commonly known, is about a washed-up actor who was the main character in a superhero movie years ago. But the life of the character has overshadowed his life and now in his middle age, he's trying to make a name for himself as a true artist.

24. First Reformed (2017)

first reformed
Image Credit: A24.

First Reform is about a pastor of a small church (Ethan Hawke) up in New York who is in the midst of dealing with a lot of issues within his parish. When a pregnant member of the church, Mary (Amanda Seyfried) tells the pastor about her husband's radical thoughts, it ends up being a major turning point for the church.

25. Pickpocket (1959)

pickpocket
Image Credit: New Yorker Films.

Pickpocket is often forgotten about but it's an intense movie worth watching. The film follows Michael, a pick pocketer, who ends up doing it to express his feelings after a set of terrible tragedies in his life.

Source: Reddit.

