Beyond the Reel: 15 Fascinating Movie Facts You Need to Know

Some movies find a way to become an integral part of our lives. We watch them, quote them, and know as much as possible about them. Yet some facts about iconic movies are so obscure that not many people know them. Here are 15 strange facts about famous movies you may not know.

James Cameron Changed a Scene for the 3D Re-Release of Titanic

Did you know James Cameron changed the scene where Rose is lying on a piece of driftwood in the middle of the ocean in Titanic for the film's re-release on the 100th anniversary of the tragedy?

Cameron claims he received a snarky letter from pop astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, complaining that the night sky depicted in this film was historically inaccurate, as the star field is not what Rose would have seen in the Atlantic Ocean that night. Cameron, known as a pedantic perfectionist in the industry, asked Tyson to send him the correct starfield for April 15, 1912, at 4:20 am. So he did, and that's what appears in the re-released version of the film.

Creators of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas Purposely Cast Children Without Knowledge of the Holocaust

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas is a film about a child unaware that the Jewish boy he befriends and regularly meets up with at a fence is a prisoner in a concentration camp during World War 2. Since the boy was to play an innocent child who was ignorant of the horrors going on around him, partially at the hands of his Nazi father, the filmmakers intentionally cast children with minimal knowledge of the Holocaust to ensure the portrayal of innocence was genuine.

There's a Pizza Planet Truck that Makes a Cameo in Every Pixar Movie

Yes, a Pizza Planet truck has appeared in every Pixar movie originating with Toy Story! Well, almost every Pixar movie, excluding The Incredibles — but what is the importance of this truck? It's an easter egg that serves as an inside joke between the animators' early days at the studio.

When Pixar was starting out, the team often ordered pizza from a nearby restaurant called “Pizza Planet” as they worked long hours on their early films. The truck is a nod to this shared experience and a way to honor the company's humble beginnings. The Pizza Planet truck is a fun way for Pixar to connect their movies and create a shared universe. It also allows eagle-eyed viewers to spot the truck and feel like they are in on a secret.

Did You “Catch” the Real Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can?

What's in a name? Sometimes, more than meets the eye. Spielberg's (in my humble opinion) best film of his career, Catch Me If You Can, is based on the true story of how Frank Abagnale Jr., a young and talented con artist who poses as a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer, and cashes millions of dollars in fraudulent checks, all before his 21st birthday.

The film depicts the continuous chase after Abagnale Jr. by FBI agent Carl Hanratty, who is tasked with tracking him down and bringing him into custody. However, the title is also a play on words: did you “catch” the real Frank Abagnale Jr. in the movie? Well, he's there!

Speilberg cast him as a French policeman who helps Abagnale (played by Leo Dicaprio) into a police car. You can catch his name in the end credits.

The Letter “V” Is Hidden in Every Frame of V for Vendetta

V for Vendetta took its depiction of the letter “v” very seriously. For one, the letter is visually represented in nearly every frame throughout the movie. Take a still at any point in the film, and you'll notice a book in the shape of a V, a cut in the shape of this letter, or objects or fireworks taking this form.

Leonardo DiCaprio Cut His Hand in This Django Unchained Scene

There's a scene in Django Unchained where Leo DiCaprio's character, Calvin Candie, becomes angry and slams his hand on a table, breaking a glass and injuring his hand. DiCaprio really did shatter the glass, cutting his hand in the process, but he stayed in character and continued the scene despite the injury. Director Quentin Tarantino stated in interviews that he was so impressed by DiCaprio's commitment to the scene that he decided to keep it in the film's final cut. The moment where DiCaprio wipes his blood on Kerry Washington's face was also improvised.

Is This a Hidden Tribute to Heath Ledger's Joker in The Dark Knight Rises?

In The Dark Knight Rises, the inauguration of Batman's statue is precisely framed, and the characters are positioned to resemble the Joker's face. This scene shows the unveiling of the Batman statue.

This scene is filmed from a bird's eye view, where the spiral staircases represent the Joker's hair, the seating arrangements of the onlookers represent his eyes and mouth, and the Batman statue in the middle is his nose. Fans believe this is an attempt to pay tribute to Heath Ledger and is an homage to his incredible performance, though this has never been confirmed by Christopher Nolan.

However, it's worth noting that Nolan is known for his attention to detail and use of symbolism. Ledger gave a tour-de-force performance posthumously earned him an Oscar, but he tragically died soon after filming ended.

The Easter Egg “A113” Appears in Disney/Pixar Films As a Nod to Future Animators

Just as the Pizza Pantry Truck is a common easter egg that appears in Pixar films, so is the sequence of letters and numbers “A113.” This is the classroom number at the California Institute of Arts, used for first-year graphic design and animation students. This is where many animators at Pixar, Disney, and other studios were first taught about animation. As a nod to them and the animation community, A113 is a symbol commonly appearing in Disney and Pixar films.

Brandon Lee Was Fatally Killed Filming a Scene in The Crow

Alec Baldwin isn't the first actor to run into a scary, life-threatening incident while filming a movie scene. In 1993, Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee and the lead in The Crow, was accidentally shot and killed while filming a scene that depicted his character getting shot by a gang member.

The prop gun used in the scene was supposed to fire blanks, but due to the malfunction, a dummy cartridge that had been left in the barrel was dislodged and struck Lee in the abdomen with force. Despite being rushed to the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries, Lee died from his injuries just days before filming wrapped.

Isla Fisher Almost Drowned While Filming a Scene in Now You See Me

Now You See Me is considered a light-hearted, fun, playful comedy about magicians. However, an accident on set paints a darker side of the filming process. Isla Fisher, who played an escape artist and one of the illusionist members of The Four Horsemen, was filming a scene where her character becomes trapped in a tank of water.

During filming, Fisher became trapped in a tank of water while filming the scene and was unable to escape. She reportedly tried to alert crew members, but they thought she was still acting and didn't realize she was in distress until it was too late. Fortunately, a team of divers quickly intervened and rescued Fisher before she drowned.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the incident. Even though they had safety procedures in place, this revealed a glaring error in their safety department: the absence of an agreed safety word to alert that an actor is in distress and not acting while filming such a dangerous scene.

The Scene Where Mia Wallace Was Revived in Pulp Fiction Was Filmed in Reverse

One of the most iconic scenes in Pulp Fiction is when Mia Wallace overdoses in Vincent Vega's apartment, requiring resuscitation with an adrenaline shot to the heart. The scene where Vincent Vega stabs Wallace in the heart with the needles is shot in reverse for safety reasons, so you're actually seeing him pull the needle out of her, but it's played backwards.

The Security Guard in the Watergate Scene of Forrest Gump Was the Real Guard That Broke the Nixon Scandal

Among all the historical references in Forrest Gump, there's a scene that shows people breaking into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Headquarters at the Watergate Office, depicting the Watergate Scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon. Gump witnesses these people breaking into the DNC from another building and calls the building's security to inform them. The guard that answers the phone says, “Security, Frank Wills.” This was the real guard on duty that night in 1972 and discovered the break-in.

James Cameron Is the One Who Drew Rose as “One of Your French Girls”

The infamous scene in Titanic where Rose asks Jack to “draw me like one of your French girls” was drawn by James Cameron. That's who you see sketching Rose's body and whose hands appear in this scene. Kate Winslet wore a flesh-colored bodysuit that was later removed in post-production and replaced with the drawing Cameron had created.

Fight Club Foreshadowed Tyler Durden's Split Identity in This Early Scene

At the beginning of the film, after his apartment blows up, the Narrator calls Tyler Durden from a payphone, but he doesn't pick up. He then heads out of the phone booth when the phone rings. He turns to the phone, and just before picking it up, there's a quick close-up shot of the phone. Looking closely, you can see text on the sign above the phone that reads. “No incoming calls allowed,” which implies that Tyler couldn't have called him, and it was only in his mind.

Ben Affleck and David Fincher Came to a Creative Standstill Over This Minute Detail in Gone Girl

Solid thriller Gone Girl almost came to a halt because of a creative dispute between the film's director David Fincher and lead actor, Ben Affleck, over a baseball cap. Fincher wanted Affleck's character to wear a New York Yankees baseball cap in one scene. Affleck, a fan of the Boston Red Sox, reportedly did not want to wear the rival team's hat, but Fincher insisted that it was important for the character's development.

The film even shut down for four days over this. Affleck hails from Boston, a city known for their tribalistic loyalty to their own sports teams, and the Yankees are the Red Sox's ultimate rival. Affleck reportedly said, “David, I love you, I would do anything for you, but I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can't. I can't wear it because it's going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can't do it.' It was ultimately resolved when Affleck agreed to wear a New York Mets cap instead.

