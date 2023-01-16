These US Areas Are Most Interested in International Travel

With the relaxation of international travel restrictions, many Americans are gearing up to fuel their wanderlust by leaving America the Beautiful behind and venturing to destinations outside the US borders. According to recent research, the residents in some states are more eager to see other parts of the world than others.

According to a forecast by Economic Intelligence, global tourism will increase by 30% in 2023 compared to 2022. Additional research conducted by emigration experts analyzed Google search data to determine the number of searches for a passport application in each US state per 1,000 people.

The US Capital

The analysis reveals that Washington, DC is the US area doing the most searches to apply for a passport. Although it is not a state, the nation’s capital has the most residents looking to obtain a passport compared to all other areas in the US.

With an area of 68.3 square miles, the term “passport application” receives an average of 420.6 searches per 100,000 people each month. The searches in the capital averaged 1.3 times more than the next ranking area.

The District experiences particularly humid summers and harsh winters. Perhaps that’s the reason many residents want to escape for a vacation. Additionally, Washington DC is a hub for both American Airlines and United Airlines making affordable international flights accessible to residents in the area.

Georgia

Georgia ranks as having the second highest interest in passport applications, with an average of 314.7 searches per 100,000 people, per month. Millennials, a well-traveled generation, make up over 34.1% of the Atlanta city center population contributing to the high demand for passport applications.

Nevada

Residents in Nevada are the third most anxious to leave the US. The term “passport application” receives 266.9 monthly searches per 100,000 people living in the state. Housing “Sin City,” with over 32 million tourist visitors per year, Nevada residents are looking to get away and potentially escape the hustle and bustle.

Texas

In fourth place for interest in getting a passport application are Texas residents. Per 100,000 people in this area, the term receives 253.9 searches per month on average. With 20 major airports in Texas, passport holders have an array of travel options.

Delaware

Delaware residents have the fifth highest interest in a passport application compared to all other US areas. Ranking as the US state with the sixth highest interest is Maryland, with 244.9 searches per month per 100,000 people.

Rounding Out The Top 10

California, famous for Hollywood, Disneyland, and the infamous wine country, comes in seventh, with an average monthly search volume of 228.8 for the term ‘passport application’ per 100,000 people.

Despite its beautiful beaches, world-renowned theme parks, and cypress swamps, Florida residents rank in the top ten for seeking a passport. The Sunshine State comes in eighth compared to all US states for interest in a passport, with the term receiving an average of 228.4 searches per month per 100,000 people.

North Carolina lacks weather variety, so an international vacation might do the trick for residents seeking a white Christmas or warm temperatures for the summer. The term ‘passport application’ is searched on average 213.8 times per 100,000 people.

The last in the top ten is Virginia, with a monthly average of 212.5 searches per 100,000 people.

What State Is Least Interested in International Travel?

West Virginia is the US state least interested in obtaining a passport, with 71.9 average monthly searches per 100,000 residents. A state with four distinct seasons, each season in West Virginia brings new activities and natural wonders to enjoy each season to its fullest.

From picturesque fall foliage, fluffy winter wonderlands, pristine summers, and colorful springs, residents do not need to travel to experience seasonal wonders. A spokesperson for Global Residence Index commented, “With this knowledge, it is no wonder that a large portion of residents do not seek a passport.” In comparison, residents of Washington, DC, are five times more interested in getting a passport than those in West Virginia.

Why Do Americans Desire To Travel Internationally?

US travelers are putting their passports to use, as they make up over 85% of the guests of Maya Lux, a top luxury villa rental company in Mexico’s Riviera Maya. CEO of Maya Lux, Steph Farr, stated, “we receive a steady balance of East and West Coast Americans as well as the Mid-US. We expect to see a surge of American travelers for 2023 because of the strength of the USD against the peso. Many Americans can travel to Mexico and enjoy ultimate luxury at a fraction of the cost of what they would pay in the US.”

The US state department estimates that 37% of the population has a valid passport. US citizens can move within the country without a passport. However, due to favorable exchange rates for US residents, travel to many international destinations is looking much more desirable.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.