Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Meet These Four Trailblazing Women on International Women’s Day

International Women's Day is today, March 8, 2023. A day set aside to honor and recognize the accomplishments of women while acknowledging there is still progress to be made toward gender equality.

Four remarkable female entrepreneurs have challenged the status quo and showcased untold strength in their areas of expertise. These women are changing the business landscape for the next generation of women.

From Exchange Student to Top Luxury Villa Rental Company

According to a CIBC poll, 24% of Canadian snowbirds are off to Mexico, Central America, or South America to flee the harsh winters. Due to rising interest rates and the cost of living, more Canadians are choosing Mexico over Florida, and this trailblazing woman has been capitalizing on this snowbird trend.

A proud female entrepreneur, Steph Farr, founder and CEO of Maya Luxe: the travel industry's top luxury villa rental company in Mexico's Riviera Maya, founded the company in 2009 with just a single villa. Since then, she has fueled the company's growth to more than 300 villas in 2023, establishing Maya Luxe as the area's largest luxury villa rental company.

Farr has been in the luxury villa rental business since 2004 and was an integral part of Montreal-based Luxury Retreats, an online luxury vacations home rental program acquired in 2017 by Airbnb for over $300 million.

“One of the major roadblocks faced along the way was starting at a really young age – at the age of 27 – moving solo to a foreign country and not being able to speak fluently in Spanish. Not to mention adapting to some cultural differences when running an organization in Mexico. Also, growing a business in an ever so competitive industry where we constantly have to reinvent ourselves and evolve can sometimes be challenging,” comments Farr.

With Maya Luxe, Farr is leveraging her expertise in the industry to provide travelers with a high-end luxury vacation experience. From the eco-conscious tropical utopias near downtown Tulum to the stunning six-bedroom villas designed by world-famous architect Manolo Mestre, the experience of a lifetime awaits travelers at every Maya Luxe villa.

“The most rewarding aspect of this incredible journey has been about persevering & creating a business where we deliver happiness to our guests, and dreams coming true through memorable vacations and unforgettable stories to bring home.”

Artisan Sake Specialist Recommended by MICHELIN Guide

As Co-owner and Sake Specialist of Yuwa Japanese Cuisine, Iori Kataoka enjoys creating an extraordinary gastronomic experience for each customer. Blending her cultivated expertise with sake and wine to customize the traditional Japanese regional cuisine, Kataoka has created a name for herself in this male-dominated industry.

A respected and self-taught veteran of the Vancouver hospitality scene for nearly three decades, Kataoka launched Zest Japanese Cuisine in Yuwa's current location in Vancouver's West Side in 2005. Since relaunching the restaurant as Yuwa in 2017, it was singled out as Best Japanese Restaurant at the 33rd annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards in 2022 and as a ‘Recommended' restaurant by the MICHELIN guide.

“I have not faced nearly as many challenges since opening Yuwa as I did during the rest of my time in the over 30 years I have spent in the restaurant industry. Some fields have been traditionally dominated by men, with the restaurant industry being one of them. This was especially so for traditional Japanese restaurants, as there is a heavy emphasis on male superiority in Japanese culture. I faced constant criticism and confrontation and often struggled to be taken seriously.

“I even remember one encounter I had with a male staff member who said, ‘I don't want to listen to what a woman says.' I had to work twice as hard to get acknowledged and prove that I could stand on my own two feet. This period of my life was especially challenging, as I was a single mother raising my daughter, but little by little, I was able to gain confidence and pride as the business flourished and we started to be recognized,” recalls Kataoka.

According to a 2017 Survey on Financing and Growth of Small and Medium Enterprises conducted by the Government of Canada, women are under-represented among business owners, with just 15.6 percent of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) majority owned by women.

Six years later, businesses majority-owned by women accounted for only 17.5% of all private-sector businesses in Canada in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of just 1.9%.

“I am grateful for my daughter, who has been a great help to me as she joined our team, and it has been the most rewarding to see the community built around our restaurant, with guests who are equally (or even more) passionate about food and beverage as I am. Being able to bring them happiness through elevated dining experiences and traditional Japanese cuisine and doing it with my daughter and the Yuwa team gives me the most pride and joy.”

The fact that Iori Kataoka has succeeded in a traditionally male-dominated industry shows that women can succeed in business, even when the odds are stacked against them. A few minutes spent in the company of Kataoka is enough to be inspired by her rich knowledge and passion for sake and why Yuwa is an essential part of Vancouver's culinary scene.

Embracing Memories Made at The Kitchen Table

For Jennifer Rossi, ‘Kitchen Table' symbolizes more than just the name of her celebrated restaurant group. It embodies her heartfelt and familial approach to work, life, and community that she has embraced for over a decade.

Jennifer forged up the ladder of success from her humble beginnings as a line cook in her grandfather's restaurant and food services company. With unwavering ambition, she co-founded Kitchen Table and opened Pourhouse – a comfort-food cocktail hotspot in Vancouver's Gastown district back in 2009.

Two years later, Kitchen Table added to its portfolio with the Northern Italian-focused Pizzeria Farina. Then they launched the casual Italian eatery Ask For Luigi in 2014, winning Restaurant of the Year, Best New Restaurant, Best Casual, and Best Italian at the 2015 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards.

In 2017 the group expanded its reach even further by opening Quebecois-fare-forward St. Lawrence, which was singled out as Best Restaurant and Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards and No. 4 on enRoute's list of Canada's Best New Restaurants, as well as the Italian caffé-by-day, ristorante-by-night Di Beppe, which has fast become one of the city's most beloved eateries.

“There have been so many rewarding aspects, but the one that stands out currently has to be the opportunities I have had to mentor many young women in the hospitality industry. Whether it was giving someone their first shot and watching them flourish over the years or inspiring other women to become leaders in our industry, some even moving on to become a boss or an entrepreneur of their own accord,” comments Rossi about what has been the most rewarding experience during her entrepreneurial journey.

Despite her monumental achievements with Kitchen Table, Jennifer never fails to remain grounded in the core principles that have guided her throughout her early years in the industry: personal and professional integrity take precedence over all else, always regard colleagues and coworkers as family, and don't forget the fact that some of life's most cherished moments occur around a kitchen table.

Using Food To Tell Her Story

When hunger strikes on your Mexican vacation, Rocio Vazquez Landeta and her company Eat Like a Local should be the first person you call. This food tour company offers visitors to Mexico City an opportunity to experience its rich array of cuisine while spotlighting women's empowerment. With an all-female staff, this organization is devoted to helping single mothers in Mexico City become more prosperous financially.

In celebration of International Woman's Day, Eat Like a Local Mexico City is launching Badass Mexican Women Food Adventure, a new tour where travelers can eat around Mexico City while learning the stories of six amazing Mexican women.

The woman behind the stunning success of Eat Like a Local Mexico City, Rocio Vazquez Landeta, is an inspiring leader who has shaped her business into an all-woman team. She believes in offering her employees some of the best wages in the market, enabling them to pursue their goals and dreams and reach their highest potential.

The Badass Mexican Women Food Adventure celebrates the inspiring stories of female trailblazers such as Malitzin and honors those courageous women who supported migrants in their quest for a better life. Through food, it captures these historical moments and brings to life an unforgettable journey through Mexico's varied culinary landscape.

Dive deep into the vibrant past of Colonia Escandón and gain a better understanding of its female figures. From freedom fighters to cooks, businesswomen, writers, art supporters, activist cooks, and even the first legally recognized transgender in Mexico's history – this tour pays homage to all these incredible women who have shaped the city's culture.

When asked what advice she has for future female entrepreneurs, Landeta replied, “For me, the thing that works best is to become my own customer. I do tours, so I took as many tours as possible to try to be in my client's shoes. This gave me the best insight when designing the website and the itineraries. I know how I feel when trying to book a tour, I know how I feel when the tour starts, and I know the expectations I have from an itinerary. And most of the time, those expectations are like my guests needs.

“It doesn't matter what business you have. If it's a nail salon, go to every nail salon around the world, take notes, see how you feel, and use that knowledge to improve your service. Never stop learning and never stop improving. That's how my business became number 1 in Mexico City. And that's how I've been able to keep us in the first place for three years. Once you are the best, keep working to stay there.”

