12 of the Internet’s Favorite Space Movies of All Time

Humans have been fascinated with space and what lingers beyond the sky for thousands of years. As technology improves and we explore more of the corners of our galaxy, it's clear that there's still so much to uncover.

One user on a popular online movie forum asked movie-buffs for their recommendations of the best movies of all time that take place in outer space. Sci-fi lovers left their suggestions in the comments.

1. Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on a true story, this space drama starring Tom Hanks follows the crew on the Apollo 13 spaceship embarking on a mission to the moon. But when an oxygen tank onboard explodes, the astronauts must cancel the lunar landing and do everything they can to make it safely home to Earth.

2. The Martian (2015)

After a crew of astronauts visit Mars on a research mission, they take off for Earth without a team member. Believed to be dead after a brutal storm, one astronaut must fend for himself on Mars' inhospitable terrain as his horrified team works to bring him home.

3. Interstellar (2014)

In a near-apocalyptic future, the people on Earth are struggling more and more to survive as the planet deteriorates around them. A team of astronauts embarks on a quest through space to discover the best world to relocate all of humanity.

4. Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black follows two secret agents who work tirelessly to navigate affairs between humans and aliens across the galaxy. When the agents discover an assassination plot targetting two important alien ambassadors on Earth, they must act quickly to prevent the attack.

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

A team of astronauts on a cryptic mission look to their intelligent computer system named HAL for guidance. But when one crew member begins to notice HAL may not be as helpful as he seems, the two enter a tense fight that could impact the survival of the human race.

6. Alien (1979)

As a crew of space travelers rests in their cryogenic chambers on the long journey home, they're suddenly awoken by the sound of a distress beacon coming from an alien ship. When the crew investigates, they make a mistake that angers the alien on the ship. Will any astronauts ever return home, or will they perish on an alien vessel?

7. Galaxy Quest (1999)

The cast of a famous sci-fi tv series from a decade prior is minding their business at a fan convention when they're beamed aboard an alien spacecraft. The aliens mistakenly believe the cast are actual space travelers rather than actors and ask for the humans' help to save their otherwordly society from collapse.

8. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

As the first Star Wars film in a franchise that changed the world, Star Wars: A New Hope follows Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance on the quest to save Princess Leia from her capture by Darth Vader's Imperial Forces. As Luke embarks on the mission, he uncovers truths about his past that change his life forever.

9. Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

The famous crew aboard the Enterprise takes on a new challenge in this incredible addition to the Star Trek universe. As the team tracks down a Borg ship in the hopes of preventing the evil aliens from taking control of Earth in a former timeline, each crew member faces unique struggles on their quest for justice.

10. Spaceballs (1987)

Spaceballs is a hilarious sci-fi comedy film about an alien planet that's run out of breathable air, leaving them to rely on air in a bottle to survive. Fearing the extinction of his species, the president abducts a neighboring planet's princess and holds her hostage in exchange for access to their oxygen-rich atmosphere.

11. Event Horizon (1997)

Even Horizon begins when a spacecraft that vanished years ago suddenly returns. A crew of astronauts ventures onto the ship, hoping to uncover the truth behind its strange disappearance. But they soon realize that the mysterious vessel hides sinister secrets among its walls.

12. Contact (1997)

When a scientist discovers a way to contact aliens in outer space, she must contend with the forces against her. Not only is humanity wary of the contact, but she also must decode a hidden message in the signal to uncover the aliens' intentions.

What other space movies deserve a spot on this list?

