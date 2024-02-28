Exclusive: Navigating a Southern Gothic Horror Story: An Interview With Author Daryl Gregory

Over the past three decades, Daryl Gregory has mastered every major genre in the world of literature, with Gregory crafting intricate novels, short stories, and comic books rooted in science fiction, fantasy, comedy, and horror on a regular basis. A veteran storyteller whose accolades include the World Fantasy Award and the Shirley Jackson Award, Gregory has also earned notable praise from respected literary institutions in the past. In 2017, for example, Gregory’s novel, Spoonbenders, served as a finalist for the World Fantasy Award, Locus Award, and Nebula Award, with NPR listing it as one of the year’s best books.

More recently, Daryl Gregory sat down with us to discuss his latest book — the Southern Gothic horror novel Revelator. In addition, Mr. Gregory also shed some light on his creative process, the autobiographical elements sprinkled throughout the book, and how he handles writing contrasting genres from one project to the next.

Bible-Thumpers, Bootleggers, and Aliens

Wealth of Geeks: You mentioned some of the autobiographical elements that influenced Revelator in the Acknowledgments section. I’m curious: how long have you been carrying around the idea for this novel in your head?

Daryl Gregory: That’s always a hard problem to figure out, right? Sometimes, I look back in my journal, and I’m like, “Oh, you know, parts of this novel are like 15 years old,” and parts of this–this idea of having this family having a private god they follow that no one else has — that goes back a long time, and I can never make it work as a story. At one point, I was even thinking, “Maybe this is like a joke story.” You know, this girl comes home from college, and it’s like, “Oh, your dad’s not doing well. You need to take care of the family god.”

But my whole family background comes out of East Tennessee in this area called Cades Cove. So, that was sort of in me. I was raised in Chicago but raised by hillbillies, so I was raised bilingual (I also speak Southern). And this story about all of our ancestors in Cades Cove, Tennessee–we were kicked out of that area when they made it into a national park.

That’s part of family lore. And the families that were there — I’d been hearing these stories my whole life–the fact that my dad would say, ‘You know, there’s Preaching Gregorys and Whiskey Gregorys,’ and so some of us were making moonshine and some of us were preaching, and probably some of us were doing both. All of those stories were always in my head and at some point, those stories come together with this idea of a private god, and I thought, “Oh, this will give me a way in to talk about this part of the country where everyone was getting kicked out to make this park.”

Wealth of Geeks: You mentioned just now that you initially thought of the book as having more of a comical premise. What made you settle on using a darker, grittier tone instead?

Daryl Gregory: I think most horror stories could probably be told as comedies or as horror — which is probably why Scream works. It’s the same story beats; it’s just about how far you push it. And when I realized I wanted to set [Revelator] in Cades Cove in real time, that meant I had a chance to talk about where my people came from, and so that pushed it into more serious territory. And I always liked to write stories about psychological realism in the face of surrealism, so I went, ‘Let’s say this is actually true. What would that really feel like?’

And that pushes things towards realism and horror just by working out the details for how this would work. It stumbles into horror without you really having to push it just because the details are so weird. And anytime something’s being kept secret in the story (like family secrets), it pushes it towards the Southern Gothic–the fact that, if we just pull back the covers, there’s all these secrets that come out.

Wealth of Geeks: Aside from the personal influences you mentioned in the Acknowledgments section, do you feel there are any other artistic influences on the tone or content of the book? Perhaps Southern writers like Faulkner or O’Connor, or more pre-established horror writers like Lovecraft?

Daryl Gregory: Oh, yeah. You’re thinking of Flannery O’Connor, you’re thinking of Faulkner, and that tradition of isolation and something odd going on out there in the dark, which is very Lovecraftian. I mean, Lovecraft is basically New England Goth, and it runs on kind of the same engine as Southern Gothic. I’d written a young adult Lovecraftian adventure called Harrison Squared and I sort of loved playing with Lovecraftian stuff, and so that seemed to fit really naturally.

Even movies like Deliverance that run on taking city people and isolating them and then seeing what happens, all of that stuff was sort of mixed up in [Revelator]. And you get to pull from all these different influences when you’re writing it.

Wealth of Geeks: As a Chicago native, was it difficult tapping into the Southern atmosphere of Revelator?

Daryl Gregory: My parents called [Tennessee], “Home,” as in, “Let’s go home for spring break or summer vacation.” We were there a lot. But it was definitely an insider-outsider deal, like “These are my people, these are my relatives,” like my uncle Clinton, who was a real moonshiner, and his recipe is in Revelator. I sat down with Clinton, and we did a little sipping and tasting, and he’s supposedly out of the game, but he had a surprising amount of moonshine around the house when we were talking. And he gave me his recipe and his process for how to make moonshine.

So all of that stuff is there, but being an insider-outsider means it’s my culture, but I’m also being raised in Chicago, so I’m both in it and watching it from the outside. Which is how writers approach things most of the time anyway. You always feel a little bit like the outsider, like, “Oh, I’m at a funeral. I should be more emotional.”

Instead, I’m recording details that I could use later. Which always makes you feel kind of ghoulish, but then you realize, “Well, this is the job.”

Wealth of Geeks: Stella has something of a complicated relationship with organized religion, maintaining a deep love with the God in the Mountain, an interest in Christianity, yet also a prevailing interest in scientific theories of evolution. Is all that unique to the character, or was it influenced in part by your own relationship with religious ideas?

Daryl Gregory: Oh, no, that’s all me. Stella’s path is my path. So I’m growing up in Chicago and raised by Southerners, and we’re going to a Southern Baptist church. At the same time, I’m reading science fiction and the cognitive dissonance between those two world views–I wanted to be a good Christian kid, but I was always hugely interested in science fiction, so sometimes those two things just didn’t jibe.

The story of the religion I grew up in is: “There’s one way this has to work out. There’s one true path.” And the lesson of science fiction is: “Everything could be different. Every single thing you take as a given could be different if you just imagine it.”

So I was always wrestling with those two things. As a kid, I really appreciated being inside the faith and growing up in a church that was kind of watching out for me. That’s really comforting. But at the same time, intellectually, I was sort of separating and going, “Some of this is not adding up for me.” And finally, I had to step away from the church, but all my relatives are still in the church.

And so Stella’s path was basically my path, which is, you’re involved in religion, you may become skeptical of parts of it, and so as you grow up, your job is to say, “I’m going to keep these pieces that I love and I’m going to set aside these pieces.” Like some people in my church had problems with homosexuality. They had problems with lots of stuff that I embrace, so I had to set aside some of that stuff while keeping some of the stuff about the way they treated people in the community.’

Recreating the 1930s and '40s

Wealth of Geeks: The lengths you go to recreate the 1930s and ‘40s are really quite astounding, and I assume it took plenty of meticulous research on your end. What did the research process for Revelator look like exactly? Did you spend months researching and taking copious notes ahead of time, or were you researching while you were actively writing it?

Daryl Gregory: Well, I started writing just with what I already knew, and then I was like, “No, I need to find out how folks were actually living at the time.” So, the needs of the story sort of drive you towards the research.

So, I began reading heavily about life in Cades Cove at the time, both before the park became a park and the period after. And the weird thing about writing about the South is it’s kind of like the William Gibson line about “The future is here, but it’s unequally distributed.” There’s lots of modern things that were going on, and lots of things that were not modern at all. There was still lots of plowing being done with horses, but tractors were available elsewhere. They were still making moonshine, but movies were available. Nancy Drew was a book. The Hardy Boys existed. All of this stuff I grew up on later, still existed then.

So your stereotype of the South can be kind of fractured when you think about all the modern things that were happening, and one reason I wanted to write about that period was that, basically, they got forced out into the more modern world. The old way is ending, and the old religion is ending. One of the things that drives the plot is that they’re not going to be able to keep the God in the Mountain–this personal god of the family–secret if they’re flooded with tourists. So I was really interested in the end of that era.

Wealth of Geeks: Did you uncover any new information during that research process that changed or influenced the story?

Daryl Gregory: You know, moonshine was just a side thing at first, and then I just kept running against it in our family history. So I went, “I’m going to move moonshine forward.” And my father worked for Reynolds Aluminum, which came out of Alcoa Aluminum, and Alcoa is the big factory down where my folks lived.

And the process of distilling something from ore into aluminum, and the process of making moonshine by distilling down, and the process of a person being opened to the world and distilling down into what they wanted — like I kept seeing these resonances and so I kept referencing the distillation process all the way through it. And one day, I realized, “Oh, this is kind of a theme.” Then I started reinforcing it.

Wealth of Geeks: This novel is rooted heavily in spiritualism and religious motifs. How much research went into the religious components of the book? For example, you quote some interesting yet fairly obscure passages from the Bible, such as the “seven thunders” passage that pops up a few times. Did you read the Bible from cover to cover to prepare for the book?

Daryl Gregory: When you grow up Southern Baptist, you read a lot of Scripture. So that was pretty much in hand. And when you’re a science fiction reader and you read the Book of Revelations, you go, “This is a Michael Bay science fiction movie happening.” And so I had this idea, I think going back to when I was 10 or 11-years-old, there’s this passing reference in Revelations when the thunders speak. And John the Revelator starts to write it down, and God says, “No, don’t write what the thunder said.” And in my science fiction head as a kid, I was like, “That’s where God says that there are aliens. He’s not telling us; we’re going to find out later.”

And I was mashing together religion and science fiction even from that age, and that continues. I mean, there’s a way to read Revelator as a science fiction story about a stranded astronaut who’s trying to figure out their way through the world. It’s kind of like doing therapy. You start writing stuff and go, “Oh, I know where that comes from.” You put stuff away from your childhood, and you’re saying it out loud, and you’re like, “Well, people will know this about me now.”

Wealth of Geeks: Is that a subconscious process, where you get an idea, write it down, and realize it’s from your childhood? Or are you deliberately mining your childhood for influences?

Daryl Gregory: It’s both. There are images that drive me. Images come to mind and I’ll think, “Well, what is that about?” And I start in my physical notebook just trying to describe these images, and that’s causing memories to come up, and you think harder about those things, like “Well, what was going on back then with my family? What was it like in that cove at that time?” And right now, it’s preserved. So I got to go back, walk those trails a lot, and see that world pretty much as it existed then. So it’s really a feedback process where something comes up, it gets interesting, you investigate further, that leads to more stuff, and that leads to more images, maybe, that you can put in the prose. It’s really an organic process.

Nonlinear Chronology, Contrasting Genres, and Upcoming Work

Wealth of Geeks: Between the alternating time periods of every other chapter, the chronological layout of Relevator is fairly unorthodox. Did you write up an outline at all beforehand or make any sort of specific plans ahead of time regarding the story’s direction?

Daryl Gregory: Yeah, I do a lot of dreaming ahead of time and figuring out the shape of the novel, and trying to figure out, “Well, what is the start, what is the end, and what are the pivot points where you think you’re heading one direction and then there’s a pivot?” Because before I used to outline, before I used to think about the ending, I would just paint myself into a corner and the story would have nowhere to go. So I knew kind of where I wanted to end up.

But the structure alternates a young Stella who’s 10 to 15-years-old and covers five years of her life, and an older Stella who has to come back to the cove to settle some family business and reckon with all of the stuff that happened to her in her childhood. So, I realized I could write [Revelator] chronologically, starting with her as a young woman and then do the ending.

But there was something really interesting about alternating between the two, and I realized the structure I wanted was that each storyline builds to a climax, and what you learn in one informs the other timeline, and the climaxes both occur back-to-back right there at the climax of the novel. And I thought, “Okay, this is going to be tricky to pull off.” But it really began to obsess me to try and make that structure work, and I had a really good editor who helped me figure that out and gave me links between the chapters that would ramp up the tension.

And I like having weird structures to sort of have a net. It’s like writing a poem with a strict rhyme structure, like writing a sonnet. I like the structure because it forces you to be creative and commit to that structure.

Wealth of Geeks: You’ve written for plenty of different genres over the years, from Planet of the Ape comic books to comedic fantasy novels. What exactly attracts you to a story when you first think of it?

Daryl Gregory: Yeah, you’re pointing to a problem with branding that probably gives my agent fits, because it’s like, “Daryl, can you stick to a genre?” Like it’s very hard for me to write two books, back-to-back, in the same genre. I’ve written horror, science fiction, fantasy, stuff that basically is almost mainstream except that the family has psychic powers.

What attracts me every time is 1) desperation. I’m not a guy who has five novels waiting to be written. I usually finish a novel and think, “Well, that was it. That was the last idea I’ll ever have. My career’s over now.” And I have to go to work digging up the next idea, and this one [Revelator] came to me and I thought, “This is not the novel I should be writing career-wise.”

I wrote a novel called Spoonbenders. It’s kind of a family romp, and that’s that family with psychic powers — and they all have terrible psychic powers that haven’t really made them a dime over the years. And I thought, “I should write another family romp.” Instead, I got handed this kind of horror novel, and I just had to follow it.

For me, the attraction is, if I get a glimpse at what the heart of the story is and it gets to me emotionally, then I’m like, “Okay, I need to write that.” And so I sort of felt like I had no choice at that point. Like “Well, this is the story, this is the book in front of me. I got to do it as well as I can.” I wish it was more of an act of free will, but it’s more like being handed the book by your subconscious and being told, “Well, this is what you’re writing now. Better get to work and figure this out.”

Wealth of Geeks: Given your success with writing in multiple genres in the past, do you ever have difficulty moving back and forth between literary genres? Or is it almost liberating just knowing, “Okay, I did this comedic fantasy story, now I can do something darker and a little more grounded in horror and dark fantasy?”

Daryl Gregory: It’s not a problem. In fact, it’s too easy. You know, it’s harder to write the same thing and stay in the same genre. Like right after I wrote Revelator, it was such a serious and emotional story for me, the next thing I wrote was a silly romp called The Album of Dr. Moreau, about five animal-human hybrids who form a boyband and there’s a murder mystery involved. I’m like, “I’m going to do that. I’m going to do the complete opposite of what I just did with Revelator.”

And then, after that, I wrote a science fiction novel. That’ll be out next year. So, yeah, I wish I had a clear career path that I was following, but I’m basically just making it up as I go along.

Wealth of Geeks: When it comes down to the editing process of a book or a story, do you prefer having a first draft completed before you show it to someone else? Or do you typically prefer to hand over ongoing drafts for people to read as you’re writing the book?

Daryl Gregory: I do both. I used to hand out chapters as I finished them to anyone who would read them for me, because I was so insecure. So writing my first novel, I think I made people read every chapter as I was finishing them just because I was so exhausted by the process, I didn’t think I would be able to write the next chapter. Now, what I have is a close circle of friends who I could give early stuff to and say, “Hey, this is just the first 50 pages. Do I have anything here? Are you drawn into this?” And I love those people because they’ll read those chapters over and over again.

But mostly, I save until I get a decent draft. Especially with a novel, where the end informs the beginning. So I don’t want to waste people’s time, but I also want to have them read the whole thing and see the whole shape of it, and that lets them critique more seriously. These are good writer friends who can say, “You know what, you ended up here, but you’re not set up back here. So why don’t you think about that? Is there something you can do in the beginning?” So I find that stuff really useful. Give them the whole thing so they can see the whole arc of the story.

Wealth of Geeks: I always like to round out my interviews with authors by asking if they have any recommendations for new books, movies, TV shows, or music they’ve encountered recently. Do you have any recommendations?

Daryl Gregory: My reading has been so weird lately. The thing I’m enjoying the most right now is this new translation of the Odyssey that came out a few years ago by Emily Wilson. It’s so unbelievably good. She makes it so accessible. It’s beautiful in iambic pentameter, but it reads so naturally. I can’t recommend that enough. She just came out with the Iliad, so that’ll be next up on my list.

And then also, when I’m trying to come up with the next book I’m writing, I tend to push toward a lot of nonfiction. I recommend to people a book that blew me away and was tremendously funny too — it’s Determined, by Richard Sapolosky, about the roots of free will and whether we have it or not. And his position is: we don’t have any free will, there’s no place for free will to come into play. Really interesting book, and also, he’s a fantastic writer. It’s a hugely entertaining book, with some of the funniest footnotes for a hard science book you’ll ever read.

And for one TV show, this is old news to a lot of people, but the one show I recommend to everyone that every single person loves is Slow Horses on Apple TV+. Nobody has disliked this story, it’s so well done. It’s just fantastic.

Wealth of Geeks: What can we expect to see from you next?

Daryl Gregory: I’ve got a short story coming out on Tor.com, a long novelette that’s sort of an homage to Iain Banks, one of my all-time favorite writers. And then a new novel will be coming out basically a year from now called When We Were Real about how we found about 70 years ago that we were all living in a simulation and nothing changed. We just know we’re in a simulation and none of us got superpowers, and that’s the book.

At one point, I was pitching it to my friend as, ‘You know, it’s like The Matrix, but boring’ [laughter]. He’s like, ‘Never tell anyone that.’ But it’s a real critique of The Matrix, in just being aware you’re in a simulation that won’t give us superpowers and doesn’t give us license to kill lots of people with lots and lots of guns. But it’s also a romp–so that’ll be out in a year.

Wealth of Geeks: Mr. Gregory, thank you so much for making the time to speak with me. It’s been a pleasure.

Daryl Gregory: Thank you.

Revelator is currently available in stores and online retail sites.