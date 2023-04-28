Interview with Producer, Director, and Entrepreneur Stuart Shapiro about the Journey of Night Flight

It was the year 1981. A time before MTV. An era before the internet — often called the Wild West of cable TV. At this moment, a show as varied as it was impeccably, oddly wonderful, started to light up screens across the US every Friday and Saturday night. It featured new wave punk music, uplifting, wacky, wondrous movies, cheesy, creative comedy, and an endless expanse of content you couldn't find anyone else.

The show was aptly named Night Flight. For seven years, it continued shaping the tastes and ideals of a generation witnessing 80s counterculture unfold in front of them. Then it vanished, almost as quickly as it came, before making a return worthy of a punk-rock hero. In 2016, Night Flight returned as NightFlightPlus.com — a subscription-based service, a memento, and a museum. Today, we speak to Stuart Shapiro and the journey of Night Flight from cable tv to the interwebs.

When it all Began

What do you remember most about when the show was originally on air?

I remember the intense work and team coordination between myself and my partner at ATI, Cynthia Friedland, who was managing the legal and acquisition. I was editing during the day, prepping, and then editing in the morning studio at night from 7 p.m. till 1 in the morning, Monday through Thursday. It went on nonstop for me for six years.

One of the most extraordinary aspects was that we had a national cable channel with eight hours of programming to fill every week — 4 hours on Friday night and 4 hours on Saturday night — and basically, we could put on anything we wanted. (We had) freedom both creatively, culturally, and musically — no restrictions other than sexual content, which we weren't interested in any way, so it was sort of like a golden age of programming.

I don't think, in my life as a producer, director, and entrepreneur, I ever had more fun and felt more rewarded by being a beacon in the new age of programming.

Night Flight: Then and Now

Night Flight then and now — what are the major similarities and differences?

In a way, Night Flight then and now is not much different. The DNA is based on the same quest for providing a wide pallet of music and cultural oddities.

The main difference is that OTT On Demand can provide 1500 to 2000 more titles in a library, whereas, at the beginning of Night Flight in the USA, we had only eight hours of programming.

It was linear and had limited ability to program outside those eight hours a week on Friday and Saturday nights.

How is the audience different now — if at all? Do you have newer generations coming in, or are you banking on older fans?

Our audience, surprisingly, is pretty broad. Most of our audience is 35 to 55-year-old males, but we also have a 25 to 35-year-old audience. And, yes, of course, we have quite a few older than 55 subscribers.

It's surprising how younger people are attracted to 80s programming even though they were never even alive then. So, it's something that the 80s are delivering to not just people that lived through it but a younger generation that really is attracted to the music and culture genre of the 80s.

Why NightFlightPlus.com

Do you think Night Flight Plus offers something unique compared to streaming services like Netflix?

I sincerely believe Night Flight offers something unique compared to other streaming services like Netflix.

First of all, we have a unique sense of curation, and we really have been able to combine the best of multiple worlds of counterculture, music, art and music videos, horror, and nostalgic 80s content in one platform with a very low-budget cost for the consumer.

We also deliver new programming every single Friday night, which I believe differentiates us from other channels that may bring out new episodes of a series every weekend. We actually deliver new shows every Friday night. We also pioneered the SVOD linear playout channel, which we call NFTV, which has overtaken our customers' primary viewing patterns.

We always have difficulty choosing what to watch from the normal on-demand library of thousands of titles. I have gone to Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Paramount, and all the other channels trying to decide what I want to watch, and ultimately sometimes go back to just a linear cable channel to see what's on.

So, when we started NFTV, we realized that we were providing the same viewing metaphor that Night Flight was based on in the 80s in the USA and that there would always be a sense of discovery as part of the experience. It's been extremely successful for Night Flight Plus.

What charm does it hold for people like me, i.e., those just getting introduced to it?

For new subscribers like yourself, I think that one of the best aspects of Night Flight Plus is its vast library of music, documentaries, music videos, and original programs based on original air masters of Night Flight, which you cannot see anywhere else. This gives you not only a nostalgic high from a programming perspective but Night Flight Plus also delivers you the coolest new documentaries and music that are available anywhere with no advertising.

Currently, it seems to be banking on nostalgia and loyalty. It's kind of an altar to the OG fans' favorite show. But what about when the novelty wears off?

What about newer generations? What sets Night Flight Plus apart for them in this age of access where people can simply pick everything from YouTube?

YouTube really is not a curated channel, so we spend all our creative efforts delivering selective programming. That's unique and special without you having to search through YouTube to try to find something cool.

Clearly, there is tons of programming that we would never have that is on YouTube. But you have to go look and find it, and I just feel it's a different metaphor of viewing than what we provide on Night Flight Plus. Also, I don't believe that it's a question of novelty or that nostalgia or loyalty will wane, as there is a constant flow of new content that is really cool. You can go try to find it on YouTube. It's really not there. And, as Night Flight grows stronger and has a bigger subscription base, we will be able to provide even more exclusive content and music performances that just are not going to be anywhere else.

Plans, Problems, and Pride

What's the plan for the coming years?

In the coming years, I'd like to do more original interviews with both classic artists and newer artists. I am interested in recording some performance artists that are really super cutting-edge. I'd like to bring some more World Music to the platform, and I believe that with the difficulty of younger, emerging music Artists and bands being able to tour like they used to pre-Covid. I hope that we will be able to provide Live Specials on the weekend as we did with our anniversary shows with The Residents.

What are your greatest hurdles at the moment?

Our greatest hurdles at this point are just trying to get the subscriber base to grow with the limited funds we have for advertising and marketing. But what has been wonderful is that Night Flight has grown organically for the last six years since we launched Night Flight Plus, which has been really rewarding.

I would also like to present more classic concert footage and expect to eventually break through to the Majors to get some of their real classics on our platform.

Anything else you'd like to add?

I guess what I would most like to add is that we are really proud of Night Flight Plus.

It is rewarding to our lives to be able to provide this curated programming to our subscribers and let them experience the pure play DNA of Night Flight.

It's really a unique experience to actually activate with authenticity a 40-year-old brand that was so important to so many people in their youth in such a beautiful way.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and length.

