Interview with Zack Brooks, Teen Heartthrob from ‘Are You There God? It’s Me. Margaret’ (2023)

Fifty-three years after its release, Judy Blume's famous coming-of-age novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is finally getting transformed into a film. The new movie brings viewers back to the seventies for a timeless story about young women grappling with change and discovering themselves during their tumultuous high school years.

Young love is one of the most considerable bumps on the treacherous path to adulthood for many young girls, and this film knows it. However, Phillip, the most popular sixth-grade boy in Margaret's school, keeps causing drama. Zack Brooks, the young actor who portrays Phillip in the new film, joined me for an interview to share his insights on Phillip's character, his dreams as an up-and-coming actor, and more.

Zack's Big Break

Maya Capasso: What do you love the most about being an actor?

Zack Brooks: I'm very social, so it would definitely be meeting new people and traveling. I love traveling. I also love being on set. The sets are amazing. Connecting with your character and playing somebody you're not is exciting. It's like playing make-believe. When I was younger, my friends and I would always pretend like we were fighting a zombie apocalypse and had so much fun. It's just like that.

MC: What was your first ever professional acting job, and what was it like?

ZB: My first big acting job was for this film, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. It was the most magical thing ever. I mean, working with a fantastic cast and crew, going back to the seventies, and playing the heartthrob that all the girls like. Stepping on set was like time traveling and seeing all the old cars and the old school.

MC: How do you balance school work with your acting jobs?

ZB: I do online school for about three or four hours daily. I'm lucky. I get Fridays off, so balancing acting and school is pretty simple. I'm currently in American history learning about the Vietnam War. I do about three or four hours of school, and I will knock that out, and if I get an audition or I'm on the move somewhere, then it's pretty easy.

Becoming Phillip Leroy

MC: Your character Phillip Leroy starts as Margaret's love interest and transforms into something else. What was it like to play Phillip in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret?

ZB: It was amazing. He is definitely a fun person to portray. He is the popular guy. His best friend is Freddy Barnett, played by JeCobi Swain. All the girls love him, but he likes this girl named Laura Danker. She's the one girl who doesn't acknowledge him, so he doesn't know how to act around her, but he's pretty popular around everybody else.

But with Margaret, he doesn't like her. He's trying to get with her just for Laura Danker's attention. He doesn't care about Margaret. He says some mean things to her throughout the film. And yes, there's a kissing scene in there as well.

MC: Do you have a favorite scene from the movie that was the most fun to film?

ZB: Filming the party scene was the most fun because we went down into this basement filled with old furniture. The set designers took the whole house back to the seventies, including minor details. The scenery was amazing. The lighting was pretty dark, and the food was incredible. It looked so cool set up in the background. That scene was the most fun to film because our characters played Spin the Bottle and Seven Minutes in Heaven. That was my favorite scene.

What The Film Means to Zack

MC: What was it like to work with some big names in the acting world, like Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates?

ZB: It was amazing. Sadly, I didn't meet them during filming because our scenes were completely different, but I will meet them at the premiere. Still, working with them on the same project is amazing. I was so lucky to get this role, and being put up there with them is a dream come true.

MC: What do you hope viewers will take away from watching Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret?

ZB: I think it's crucial for Gen Z to understand — because Gen Z is pretty rough – this story is about going through changes. I also hope viewers can learn from my character, Phillip, and that no one turns out to be like Philip. I mean, he is a nice guy in some ways, but not around girls.

Moving Forward

MC: Do you have any big plans in the works that you'd like to share with our readers?

ZB: I plan to keep acting, work harder, and get up there. And to push myself. I need to push myself more. I want to work with amazing and talented actors like Tom Holland and get my name out there.

MC: What inspires you to pursue an acting career?

ZB: My mom. She's an actor, too. I want to be a prominent actor for my own sake, of course. But also for her sake. I want to push both her and me up to the top. That's what makes me want to work so hard. If I work hard, I can help her advance her career because I can say, “Hey, there's another amazing actor right here!”

