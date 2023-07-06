The World’s Biggest Weekend: Introducing Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean certainly isn’t slowing down when bringing new ships to its fleet. We have learned that Utopia of the Seas will set sail for the World’s Biggest Weekend in 2024.

Beginning next July, travelers can celebrate weekends in the biggest way. Royal Caribbean revealed the ultimate 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaways on Utopia of the Seas. This will be the first Oasis Class ship to offer short getaways. Setting sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, Utopia will always stop at Perfect Day At CocoCay- Royal Caribbean’s Private Island in the Bahamas.

Utopia of the Seas is the World's Biggest Weekend

The newest Oasis Class ship will make its short getaway debut alongside firsts and reimagined experiences, like a new Caribbean tiki bar, a first-of-its-kind immersive dining experience, the longest – dry slide at sea, newly designed resort-style pools, and more.

Offering more than 20 types of accommodations, groups of friends and families – however large or small – can find their perfect fit from rooms with views of the ocean or neighborhoods like the open-air Central Park and lively Boardwalk; layouts for three, four, five and more; or suites such as the Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite, plus an all-new category – the Solarium Suites.

The ultimate 3- and 4-night getaway will make waves when it debuts as the first Oasis Class ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel. As the cruise line’s second LNG-powered ship – following Icon of the Seas ­– Utopia will advance Royal Caribbean’s decades-long commitment to the environment by combining LNG technology with a lineup of the brand’s already-established environmentally friendly initiatives and features, from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection.

Flavors of the World – Dining Options On Board Utopia of the Seas

With more than 20 dining options, cruisers can take their taste buds on a world tour while island hopping in The Bahamas. While there are some new experiences, many Royal Caribbean fleet favorites will be onboard.

Immersive Dining Experience

Combining multiple courses, technology, and different destinations and storylines, the new, one-of-a-kind experience to be revealed later is a locomotive journey that engages all the senses.

Izumi and Izumi in the Park

In its new Central Park location is a convenient new window serving fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired sweets. Next door is a reimagined Izumi restaurant, with double the teppanyaki tables and new al fresco seating.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

Spanning two stories, the reimagined favorite and menu of authentic Italian dishes, varietals, and classic cocktails with a twist extends to the new outside terrace – Gio’s Terrazza – overlooking the signature Boardwalk.

The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar

Where live country music complements Southern staples, including the famous PB&J Old Fashioned and Sea Day Brunch, you can never go wrong with this classic dining experience.

Chops Grille

For over a decade, the chefs of Chops Grille have proudly presented quality, hand-cut steaks at this hallmark Royal Caribbean restaurant. Now, they give you a fresh twist on a favorite with a revamped menu that brings contemporary flair to traditional steakhouse offerings.

Hooked Seafood

Enjoy the taste of New England-style seafood. Find your favorite coastal flavors, like crispy golden Maryland crab cakes, melt-in-your-mouth Maine Lobster rolls, just-shucked oysters, and other raw bar favorites.

Windjammer

The Windjammer is your go-to for tantalizing global flavors. Enjoy fresh-pressed paninis packed with all your favorite meats and cheeses. Flaky pastries fresh from the oven and omelets any way you like them.

Pool Days Are Calling

Whether it’s days by the pool or the beach – both can be found on the ultimate getaway. Complemented by Perfect Day at CocoCay’s pools and white sand beaches, the vibes across Utopia’s five pools range from upbeat to lowkey.

Three pools and three Lime & Coconut bars are the action's center. Cruisers can hit the high-speed waterslides at The Perfect Storm while the little ones take on Splashaway Bay; kick back and soak in the sun and live island tunes; and enjoy quick, casual bites nearby like a new poolside food truck with handheld favorites; Mexican-inspired street food and drinks at El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca; and more.

Big Thrills

Cruisers will find record-breaking thrills around every corner. From the adrenaline-pumping Ultimate Abyss, now 43 feet longer at 259 feet and featuring new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows, to the 10-story-high zip line; the signature FlowRider surf simulator; mini golf at AquaDunes; and Utopia Playscape for young kids, there are adventures for everyone.

Cheers To The World’s Biggest Weekend

Wherever and whenever on Utopia, you are just steps away from the next big night out, with more than 20 different bars and entertainment spots, two casinos, live music venues, and showstopping entertainment.

Pesky Parrot

The new Caribbean bar is a slice of laidback paradise on the Royal Promenade that serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila, gin, frozen drinks, and more.

Casino Royale

Upping the ante are two casinos that feature more than 370 slot machines, nearly 30 table games, and more.

Live Music

It’s all about hitting the high note across five live music venues that range from Spotlight Karaoke to Latin hotspot Boleros, Music Hall, to rock out with the best cover bands at sea; Bell & Barley, the English pub with a live guitarist; and the classic piano bar, Schooner Bar.

Showstopping Entertainment

Royal Caribbean’s original production shows take center stage across air, ice, water, and theater, including high diving, slacklining, and acrobatics at the AquaTheater; ice-skating feats at Studio B; and theatrical productions at the Royal Theater.

The Worlds Biggest Weekends

“Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one,” said Michael Bayley, president, and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment, and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we’ve combined the best of the best to create the world’s biggest weekend for everyone.”

Utopia is a getaway for friends, families, and groups celebrating any occasion. Everyone can create their own weekend with their pick of different types of pools and beaches, flavors from around the world, nightlife, entertainment, and more.

Utopia will sail on her maiden voyage on July 22, 2024.