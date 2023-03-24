Why Use an iPad Photo Booth Over Traditional Photo Booths?

If you are a photo booth operator, you might be pleased with your traditional setup: a DSLR camera to take high-quality stills and a laptop PC to display or print photographs from.

However, more and more people who hire photo booths for their events are looking for something that offers them a little bit more. The latest iPad photo booth setups typically provide a great deal more.

For example, software specifically developed for photo booth operators using iPads will offer many additional features, such as user analytics, that photo booth companies can use to enhance their future service offerings.

From a user's perspective, iPad functionality goes hand-in-hand with great video FX features, audio soundtrack integration, and even virtual photo booth functions for those that want them.

With so many benefits, it might be time to switch from your current photo booth setup to an iPad-based one.

Integrated Hardware Technology

Traditional digital photo booths usually rely on several pieces of equipment, all working in sync. This usually means that your Bluetooth connectivity needs to be spot on, or you'll need lots of USB cables running around, all of which can get trodden on or tripped over. Now, consider an iPad used to run your system's software and capture fun photos. The digital cameras in iPads provide high-definition quality but also can be used to store images, send them to social media accounts, provide data analytics, and provide a user interface. With the right software, iPads represent a turnkey solution for all modern photo booth operators.

Customizable User Interface

According to Snappic, one of the leading software developers of iPad photo booth systems, the tablet screen provides the simplicity most users seek. Most people are familiar with iPads and comfortable using them. Therefore, tapping on the screen to start a photo booth session or using it to give them visual feedback on their pose before their snaps are taken is second nature to most people. In addition, you can customize your screen to allow people to easily add effects, delete photos they don't want to use, or make various other edits and choices as you see fit.

DSLR cameras, by contrast, offer none of this.

Panoramic Imagery With 360° Functionality

These days, 360 photo booth systems are already geared up to handle iPads. With its extensive battery power, an iPad will integrate seamlessly with a 360° system like OrcaVue. Just mount the iPad on the arm of the system, and it will spin around the user, providing them with a panoramic video of themselves from all angles.

Not only will this sort of functionality provide some uniquely memorable moments for users, it also makes your photo booth business stand out from your competitors.

Software That Updates Conveniently

One of the drawbacks of using stand-alone equipment in a more traditional photo booth setup is that updates can come along at any moment. Usually, they're noticeable because they occur at the least convenient time – just when you want users to start enjoying their photo booth experience.

Operating system updates often slow devices down and make them unusable in the worst cases. With an iOS update on an iPad, however, you can set it to only run at a convenient time. Furthermore, with just one device to concern yourself with, you won't have the problem of driver updates potentially causing compatibility issues between your various systems.

Roaming Photo Booth Setups

An iPad is a handheld device. Like all tablets, they are designed to be passed around from one person to the next. Of course, in your digital photo booth setup, you might want your iPad photo booth to be mounted in a certain position, so it takes great stills and videos from a particular angle.

However, with the right photo booth software running on it, you can use your iPad more casually where roaming might be in order. This could be the case at a corporate event, for example, where you'll want to use your photo booth to capture candid images of people in the moment, right where they are. They won't have to take time out of their day to come to you, thereby increasing the number of users who might interface with your system in a given period.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.