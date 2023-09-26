iPhone 15 Revolutionizes Car Maintenance With Visual Look Up: Your Dashboard Decoder

If you're like me, there are probably some flashing lights on your car dashboard that are getting ignored. There are so many lights and shapes that pop up for various reasons, and it's hard to keep up with what they all mean.

Your car could have low tire pressure, check engine light, low oil, low tire pressure, and those flashing lights on your dashboard are the only way it can notify you of the issue.

Car technology has significantly evolved, but those warning lights have remained relatively unchanged for decades. Apple recognized this need and offered a solution in the latest iPhone 15 and iOS 17 software. Your phone can now diagnose your car's issues, and here's how it works.

For many, deciphering the warning lights on the dashboard is challenging, but now, they can use Apple's “Visual Look Up” feature. This software informs users about their car dashboard warning lights and car maintenance symbols.

When a warning light is on your dash, take a close-up picture of it with your iPhone 15. Then open the image in your photo gallery, and you will notice an option that says “Look Up Auto Symbol.” Tap on it, and it will reveal the meaning of the symbols. It will also provide you with a link to additional information.

Here are some standard dashboard notifications that you may encounter and what they mean:

Check Engine Light (Malfunction Indicator Light)

This looks like an engine-shaped icon, and it means that there is an issue with the engine, emission control system, or powertrain. It could indicate something as simple as a loose gas cap or as severe as major engine problems.

Oil Pressure Warning Light

This looks like the outline of an oil can and means that your vehicle has low oil pressure or low oil levels.

Battery Warning Light

This icon could look like a battery or a “+” and “-” sign, and it means that there is an issue with your charging system. The issue usually involves the battery, alternator, or electrical connection.

Brake System Warning Light:

This icon takes many forms. Sometimes, it's an exclamation point inside a circle, and sometimes it's the letters “ABS” or the word “BRAKE.” Regardless of the icon, it means that there is an issue with your brake system.

Other common dashboard lights include tire pressure sensors, airbag warnings, traction control, seat belt reminders, and, of course, your low fuel light.