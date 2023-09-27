The New iPhone Update Can Tell Drivers What’s Wrong With Their Car

Call me impatient, but the only thing I dislike more than searching through my car owner's manual is when I still can't figure out what exactly the image lighting up my dash means after several minutes of searching.

If only a tech company would develop an easy way to identify what those pesky dash light symbols mean. Turns out my prayers have just been answered by none other than the world's most successful fruit company.

Apple's newest iPhone has an iOS 17 update that will allow users to take a picture of the symbols on their dash and then match the image with ones that pop up to help figure out what they mean.

Introducing: Visual Look Up.

Apple's image recognition software can help iPhone users identify all things visual by taking a close-up picture of them and then selecting which option in the image gallery best suits their needs.

To help identify their vehicle's dashboard maintenance icons, they select the “Look Up Auto Symbol” feature in the gallery, and then information and links will pop up telling them what it means. (This actually sounds kinda fun; I always get a kick out of solving mundane mysteries, like where I last left my car keys.)

The more automotive-inclined readers seeing this are probably shaking their heads right now. And for good reason. Car's have had software compatible with On-Board Diagnostic scanning devices (OBDs) since the late 80s, with vehicles being able to link up with OBD II scanners since the late 90s, and OBD III scanners can now access and assess a vehicle's data remotely.

If you're serious about knowing what your car's dash light symbols mean to a professional degree, an OBD II is the way to go. And if you don't mind spending a little cash to do so, reliable OBD IIs are available for under $50. OBD IIs with Bluetooth compatibility are pricier and can sell for anywhere from $65 to upwards of $400.

However, if you already own or plan on getting the latest iPhone and doing its iOS updates and aren't too keen on spending money on professional-level mechanic equipment – “Visual Look Up” is for you.

Why Read The Owner's Manual?

Let's be honest: no one actually read their car's owner's manual. And the average car owner is not giving up their hard-earned money for professional mechanic equipment just to interpret their car's light-up hieroglyphics.

In the modern world, it only makes sense that our smartphones will again embellish our lives with another cool convenience.

Speaking of which, “Visual Look Up” is only Apple's latest software update that benefits drivers. Apple's newest iPhone, the 15, and their previous, the 14, boast a promising automotive feature called “automatic crash detection.”

The iPhone 15 even takes this feature further by coming with two years of AAA membership. It can even connect users with roadside assistance in areas without cellular service using steatites to pinpoint their location.