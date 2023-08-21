Irish Film Unions Stand With Striking US Colleagues

Hundreds of Irish actors and writers, including Domhnall Gleeson and Bryan Murray, gathered in Dublin to support the American writers' and actors' strikes.

The gathering at the statue of Irish revolutionary Wolfe Tone, including members of Ireland's Equity Union, collected to show solidarity with their peers striking across the pond in the United States.

The American television and Film industry has ground to a halt in recent months due to widespread industrial action by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) over plummeting rates of pay and production companies plans to use artificial intelligence to replace background actors.

“We are the ones who tell your stories, make you laugh, cry, yearn, dare to dream,” said Irish Equity president Gerry O'Brien, addressing the gathering at St Stephen’s Green, adding that the good faith of actors and writers in the US “has been stretched to breaking point” by streaming and production companies who “want to own everything and deny the actors, the writers and other creatives a share in the success that we create.”

O'Brien continued: “Executives are paid hundreds of millions of dollars a year, and many of our colleagues cannot make the minimum required to trigger their health care. Many cannot make their rent even though the productions they are in are generating vast revenue streams and garnering industry awards”.

The Irish Equity president reiterated that the strike in the US and their show of solidarity in Ireland was “not about the star names but about the working actors and writers, and equally talented feature players who work alongside the star names and ensure the storytelling is seamless in its quality”.

Speaking about the increasing concerns about plans to use AI at the expense of actual performers, O'Brien said it is “now possible that a production company can scan a human being, a worker and generate a digital version and use it in perpetuity without paying the performer.

“Trade unions fought throughout their collective histories for a fair day's pay for a fair day's work. We are now at the dawn of the age of an unfair day's pay for an eternity of work.”

The director of the Writers Guild of Ireland, Hugh Farley, said the guild stood in solidarity with Irish Equity and their colleagues in the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

“Stories matter; stories that are performed by actors matter. They give us resonance and help us understand the stuff we're going through.”

Farley said it was “an existential moment” and that creative unions all over the world needed to decide “whether or not we place a real value on our work and whether or not we are prepared to let other people disproportionately benefit from the work we create.”

Speaking to the Irish Times, actor Marty Breen said: “It's really hard for young actors coming up. Most of us spend more time waiting tables or teaching, or doing odd jobs than we do on our careers.

“Most of the people you watch on your screens or in theatres or the writers on the shows you adore are not able to pay their rent or make ends meet. And that's the reality people don't see.”

Breen conceded that many of the changes that have impacted the sector in the US had yet to cross The Atlantic but thinks it is only a matter of time, adding, “We're not being asked to go on strike, but we're showing support because the US is where all the big moves happen, and if big moves take a negative turn, that's invariably going to happen to us. It's just this insidious thing.”

Source: (The Irish Times).