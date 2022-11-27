Is Ahsoka Tano a Top 5 Character in Star Wars?

Star Wars is a franchise that has spanned decades, so rightfully so; this franchise has spawned a lengthy list of characters. Among that list is Ahsoka Tano, a female from the planet Togruta. She was the young Padawan trainee of Anakin Skywalker and an unsung hero in The Clone Wars. Here are a few comments on whether Ahsoka belongs in the top five Star Wars characters.

People in Agreeance

“From a certain point of view, yes. If Clone Wars and Rebels are important parts of your Star Wars fandom, then I'd argue it's Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, and Ahsoka. Luke is shaped by his love of Anakin and Obi-Wan's wisdom, while Ahsoka was shaped by Anakin and Obi-Wan's training and the trauma of Darth Vader,” one user shared.

Another stated, “I think this is a good answer. Before I watched Clone Wars, I couldn't care less about Ahsoka. I wasn't interested in her. But I recently just watched seasons six and seven, and I'm all in on her now. I haven't made it to Rebels yet, but I do enjoy her as a character very much.”

Finally, a third said, “This might be an unpopular opinion, but she was only in my top 10 before Rosario Dawson played her in The Mandalorian. Now she's in my top three. I can't wait to see how Rosario develops the character in Ahsoka!”

People in Disagreeance

One user stated, “If those TV shows aren't a major part of your Star Wars lore, then no. My buddy loves Star Wars but hasn't watched any animated features. We are both 35+, so it isn't an issue of age, but he has no excitement about Ahsoka and her storyline. If your only connection to Star Wars is the movies, I don't see how you make the case.”

“Unequivocally no. I'm sorry, but you can't be a top-five franchise character in which you have never once appeared in a movie. The average Star Wars fan probably knows nothing about her, and the casuals may not even know she exists. There are more than five characters in the OT alone that you'd have to rank higher than her.”

People With Different Lineups

“Luke, Han, Chewy, Vader, Leia, R2-D2, 3-CPO, Yoda, Jabba, Ben, and Palpatine are more widely known and more prominent in fans' minds. I admit, though, that she has earned a prominent place for the modern enthusiast,” one person stated.

“Top five? Probably not. If she's top five, where would you rank Yoda, Luke, Anakin, Han, Leia, Mace, Obi-wan, Palpatine, Dooku, Grievous, and Chewie? It's subjective,” replied a second user.

One responded, “Anakin, Obi-Wan, Luke, Leia, and Han. Those are the top five. Then you can add Ahsoka, Chewie, and the others. Is Ahsoka one of my favorites? Yes. But the story is around those five above. The OG trilogy. The prequel trilogy. The Thrawn trilogy. All of them.”

Final Thoughts

“Her main weakness is that she isn't well-established in the movie series yet. And that put her below almost all of the main characters that happened to be in them,” one suggested.

Finally, another said, “Clone Wars got old to me, and I was pushing through it to get it done. But things picked up in the back half of season five. Six and seven were great. And now I want more Ahsoka. I'm looking forward to Rebels.”

We hope you enjoyed this Star Wars Reddit fan picks list on whether Ahsoka deserves to be top-five. Also, check out these times when Star Wars is guaranteed to make you cry.

