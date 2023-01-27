Is Andor Better Than The Mandalorian Star Wars Series?

Since the purchase of LucasFilm by Disney, a slough of shows have been added to the Star Wars Universe. The current favorites are The Mandalorian and Andor. So which one is better? Here are what Star Wars fans have to say about it.

No, Andor Is Not Better Than The Mandalorian

“It's good, but I enjoy Mandalorian way more.” the first person declared. “You should have more upvotes—a matter of taste and what you want from a Star Wars TV show. The Mandalorian has many things that make Star Wars fun: Luke, lightsabers, cute baby Yoda, Ashoka, and Boba Fett.”

“After that, it's just nostalgia overload with cool nods to the Western, train action scenes, heists, and some great acting by Bill Burr. Andor is just a different animal. It makes way more references to sci-fi movies like Blade Runner and Fifth Element. It seems to be dwelling on two themes: What is the point that a person will rebel, and what are they willing to sacrifice for imperials?”

“What cost are you willing to pay for security? And is more willing to lose the Star Wars-y things to probe further into the psyche of Star Wars Universe,” said a second user.

“Sure, Andor is fantastic and a better show, but if it wasn't for The Mandalorian, we might still have been getting more, somehow… Palpatine returned! The Mandalorian was Disney's first Star Wars product that successfully won over most (if not all) of the fandom; for that reason, I cannot respect The Mandalorian enough,” a final user said.

Yes, Andor Is Absolutely Better Than The Mandalorian

“The Mandalorian relies heavily on fan service (good fan service, by the way). And Andor stands independently with good writing, acting, and directing. Andor is a better show, but The Mandalorian is good fun,” one shared.

“There's a particular scene of The Mandalorian where Bill Burr's character is having a drink with an imperial officer who made an order that got some of his friends killed. There's a ton of tension and a really well-shot scene. I think Andor has at least 3-4 interactions per episode that feel on that level of intensity and that highlight the complexity of a character to that level.”

“The fact that it's a Star Wars show is just set dressing – the most compelling things about the show are in the character and plot,” another said. “Mando has a hefty dose of fan service, but it relies on understanding other Star Wars stories.”

“It just barely makes sense on its own. Andor takes the time to orient the audience to how the characters view the world, letting us understand it through them. Mando lets us read the characters based on our preconceptions of their world. Plenty of space for both, but I prefer Andor,” said a third user.

Undecided Star Wars Fans

“Please, they're both EXCELLENT. They're just different. Yes, The Mandalorian is formulaic and a little predictable. But it's supposed to be; that's the genre it's emulating. Spaghetti Westerns and Monster of the Week sci-fi are meant to go together. It's a solid and enjoyable Star Wars product, one of my favorites.”

“Andor is a great show that happens to be set in the Star Wars universe. It's got taught writing, high-quality acting, incredible set design, and a solid through-line theme to explore – is it better to die healthy and peaceful in chains or to die throwing off your oppressor?

“It would be great for any genre or setting, like Severance. It is of a level of quality that makes it important. But, they're different things,” another stated.

“They are just too different to compare. The Mandalorian is much closer to classic Star Wars: a PG-rated space adventure with whimsical characters, magic, and destiny (and designed to sell toys).”

“Andor is a gritty political thriller that happens to be set in the Star Wars universe. Its story could probably be transposed to other settings, especially our real world,” a second user replied.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit response list regarding whether Andor is a better show than The Mandalorian.

