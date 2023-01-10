Is Andor the Greatest Thing to Come Out of Disney Star Wars?

Star Wars fans are raving about Disney's new television series Andor. This is a surprising reaction, considering the unkindness usually tossed at Disney for taking over the Star Wars canon. Here are what fans have to say about the new show Andor on Disney+.

Star Wars: Andor Transcends

Someone suggested, “It transcends Star Wars as far as TV is concerned. If I weren't aware of Star Wars and hadn't been a total SW geek since I was nine, I'd still think this is a great show. It's currently the best TV show and ranks near the top of all-time TV shows. It's a perfect show.”

The OP agreed, “It's great! Andor proves many great stories in the SW universe are possible without relying on the things we've seen before. It demonstrates that you'll get one hell of a show with a good script, good actors, and a good crew.”

Andor is Second to Mandalorian for Some

“It's second only to The Mandalorian in my book. But yes, they should take notes. This is how you make an excellent Star Wars show,” said one. Another agreed, “The Mandalorian is, for me, still the best. I appreciate this side of the storytelling, and I like how it's grittier, but it feels like it's missing something.” “I like The Mandalorian more. But in terms of political content, Andor is best,” a third said.

Andor is as Great as the Original Trilogy of Others

“Unless they screw up the next two episodes, Andor is up there with A New Hope, and Empire Strikes Back as the very pinnacle of SW writing and execution,” shared one. “This show builds to its climax meticulously and weaves its characters' arcs beautifully.”

“Luthen is the most compelling character Star Wars has introduced in decades. The man who did the ugly deeds needed the Rebellion to grow, even if it cost him his humanity. This show doesn't make the OT feel corny or outdated. If anything, it enhances those films by explaining why the Rebellion's fight is so important.”

Andor is Not Star Wars

One said, “The acting, writing, and cinematography are excellent, and this episode was perfect. Still, it could be about any war or repressive government. It barely has anything to do with Star Wars.”

“Star Wars is about wars and stars and wars in the stars and space battles. The Jedi and the Force, and Sith and Smugglers, more wars, the Evil Empire, Vader, a massive universe, this has none of that. Great show, but it's not Star Wars, like the Star Wars Galaxies, fantastic game, but it was never really Star Wars. Oh, and the big one, ALIENS! Where are the aliens? Andor universe is 99.9% human.”

“Agreed,” said another. “Star Wars is the Force, lightsabers, and by extension, Skywalkers. Otherwise, it's just generic sci-fi/fantasy content. It's pretty good for that generic style, though. But remove any space/flying vehicles/aliens aspect from it and place it in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian style future in our near future. And you got Hunger Games.”

Andor is the Best Star Wars Material Ever

Someone stated, “It’s not just the best Star Wars content, but one of the best-made TV shows full stop. Considering the high-quality prestige TV there has been, that speaks a lot about Andor’s quality. It cannot be stated enough how fantastic Andor is.”

“I think many of us believe Andor is the best Star Wars ever. It has been brilliant filmmaking, and the writing is exquisite. We're watching a flat-out masterpiece. So I toast one (or more) to you, Tony Gilroy,” shared another.

