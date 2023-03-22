Did Captain Rex Retcon Nik Sant on Endor?

Captain Rex has been a fan-favorite character from The Clone Wars since his debut in the 2008 movie sharing the same title. He is the paragon clone character and one of the most prominent figures in animation, along with Ahsoka Tano.

It’s no surprise that fans quickly noticed his updated character model with an older appearance and prominent white beard when Star Wars Rebels brought back the good captain. Rex looked similar to another character, Nik Sant, in Return of the Jedi during the Battle for Endor. Fans wondered if a retcon occurred with Nik erased for the clone captain. The debate begs the question: Is that Rex or Nik in Return of the Jedi?

Who is Nik Sant in Star Wars?

Starting with the Original Trilogy, Nik Sant was an older human male part of the strike team led by Han Solo in Return of the Jedi. He stuck out amongst the other heroes thanks to his prominent white beard compared to the younger people he fought with.

Nik’s group was tasked with destroying the shield generator based on the planet Endor that powered the shields on the second Death Star. Imperial stormtroopers temporarily captured Nik and his team. Thanks to the timely assault by the Ewoks, Nik could escape and help the Rebels destroy the second Death Star.

Unlike most characters in Star Wars, we know very little about Nik or even the actor who played him in Return of the Jedi. In both canon and the Extended Universe, just about every Star Wars character has been fleshed out in one way or another with elaborate backstories. Even the monster in the garbage on the Death Star has backstories, but not Nik, which is an oddity in this franchise. His only official appearance is Return of the Jedi, and he was given his name in a source guide, and that’s all fans have about his character.

Nik was played in the film by a man named L. Burner. Even more mysterious, we know nothing about this person. He doesn’t have an IMDb page, website, social media, or anything. His name could be a pseudonym for all we know. Estimating his age at the time of filming, there’s a good chance the actor isn’t even alive anymore. The only reason we know this much about him is thanks to the Return of the Jedi continuity polaroids, a series of pictures taken on the movie set.

According to Time magazine, makeup and costume artists used these pictures to prevent continuity errors during filming. It provided a rare look at what it was like on set. One of the photos is of this white-bearded man with the name “L. Burner” on it. That is all fans know about the actor who portrayed Nik.

Who is Captain Rex?

Unlike Nik Sant, Captain Rex is the opposite regarding information about the character. Voiced by legendary voice actor Dee Bradley Baker, the captain made his first appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars film before jumping into the ongoing television series sharing the same name. He was a clone of bounty hunter Jango Fett created to serve the Republic military with the succession of the Separatist movement orchestrated by Sith Lords Chancellor Palpatine and Count Dooku.

Rex served as captain of the 501st under Jedi Anakin Skywalker and his padawan Ahsoka Tano. One of the series' main characters, Rex was a mainstay throughout all seven seasons and quickly became a fan favorite. His shaved blonde head and blue-striped armor gave him a standout design. Though in The Clone Wars, he looked nothing like Nik Sant.

What was it that made fans think Rex had replaced Nik Sant? Was this a purposeful retcon or merely a coincidence? This leap all started with Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars Rebels was the second animated series from Lucasfilm animation. It takes place five years before A New Hope with a new cast of characters. During the second season, the crew of the Ghost seeks out a friend of Ahsoka Tano, who left the Jedi Order and survived Order 66. The Rebels need allies, and it turns out the allies they’re looking for are Captain Rex and two other clones named Wolffe and Gregor.

Rex has an updated design in Star Wars Rebels. Because clones are genetically altered to age rapidly, Rex appears as an older man. While still sporting his trademark blue stripe armor, his blonde hair is gone since he’s bald, and he now has a familiar-looking white beard. Around this time, fans began connecting Rex’s new look and Nik Sant in Return of the Jedi.

Why Fans Think Rex Retconned Nik Sant

More fuel was added to the theory fire with the Rebels series finale. Once again, Rex got an updated character model. His new combat gear matched Nik’s costume on Endor. The only difference is Rex’s vambraces on his arm which sported his Clone Wars era blue stripes. Then, as the epilogue played in the episode's final moments, it is confirmed that Rex fought in the Battle of Endor. One more piece of media was tossed into the fan-theory fray, too, to bolster the ‘Rex is Nic Sant’ idea.

After Star Wars Rebels completed, a micro-series called Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures ran on YouTube. Created by the animation company TitMouse, this micro-series reimagined significant moments from the Star Wars films. It was lauded by fans who enjoyed this take on the franchise. Though, one of the shorts in particular stuck out. In the episode “Han Solo – From Smuggler to General,” the short ends with Han Solo at the Battle of Endor. Fighting by his side is the same older man on Return of the Jedi, only now, he is wearing a certain clone captain’s recognizable blue-striped vambraces. It seemed only to bolster Star Wars Rebels lore that Rex retconned Nik Sant's role. There was only one issue with it, though. Galaxy of Adventures is not considered canon. Therefore, it’s not valid in the official universe.

All evidence points at the idea that Captain Rex retconned Nik Sant in Return of the Jedi. Then why is it not official canon that Rex is in Return of the Jedi? It turns out that the answer isn’t that simple, and even the creators had a change of mind in the process.

Dave Filoni was the showrunner for The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. At first, Filoni leaned heavily into the idea that Rex and Nik were the same people. He attended a screening for the second season finale of Rebels. Afterward, Filoni talked with fans and stated about Rex:

“I think the one thing I have really thought about is I really do think that Rex is that guy on Endor. I really do. Why else is there a bearded old guy on Endor, Tano? Why? It makes no sense. If you don’t want that to happen, do you know what that means? I’m gonna make that happen. I’m getting like Palpatine. I’m getting power crazy.”

The argument that Captain Rex would take the place of Nik Sant on Endor intensified with Filoni pushing the notion.

That is until six months after Rebels ended. Sitting down with IGN, Filoni revealed that in the end, he chose not to canonize that Rex would be Nik Sant in Return of the Jedi. He expressed that he didn’t feel right changing a character that existed before he arrived at Lucasfilm. He explained:

“But on some of those things, it’s like you’re taking a character that had existed prior to my coming along as part of that Rebel Commando Unit, and I didn’t want to lay it down in stone one way or the other if that is Rex, is not Rex. For some people, it’s fun to believe it is Rex, and some people don’t want to believe it’s Rex, and I’m fine either way with that, and I think I left it in a state where you could believe one way or the other. Maybe I’m too diplomatic that way, but I don’t know. It’s not important to my story that Rex be that guy. Rex could fight the battle at the end of Endor and not be that guy. He could be somewhere else in the Battle of Endor. So it’s maybe that’s cheating, and maybe that’s being complicit, I don’t know, but I think it’s fun.”

Since this time, Lucasfilm has never given an official explanation one way or the other.

Is Nik Sant actually Captain Rex from The Clone Wars? Looking back at all the evidence, that decision is up to whatever you wish to believe.

