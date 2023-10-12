Is Ford’s BlueCruise Worth It?

As we enter the era of self-driving vehicle programs, almost every automaker is announcing or releasing their version of the technology.

And while some autonomous vehicles or self-driving modes have garnered controversy, like, say, Tesla, which is being investigated for yet another fatal accident involving its self-driving mode, or any of GM’s self-driving robotaxis that are running amuck on the streets of San Francisco, it seems that Ford’s BlueCruise might be about to give self-driving a good name.

According to Ford, the latest over-the-air update they’re about to send out for their self-driving program will be five times better than when it was first released.

How Is It Better?

Ford is measuring their BlueCruise progress in how long the program can run without experiencing any disruptions.

Motor Trend decided to put Ford’s promised performance improvement to the test, and here’s what they found.

Cruising in Style

While taking Ford’s luxurious Lincoln Crosiar for a freeway spin using BlueCruise, Motor Trend’s driver found that 81 percent of their 35-mile drive was smooth sailing with Ford’s hands-free driving mode.

When road conditions disrupted the program, it was usually when encountering an especially narrow section of road or at significant curves. In total, BlueCruise experienced 13 disruptions.

Feeling The Need for Speed

The other vehicle they tested Ford’s BlueCruise in was the Mustang Mach-E. However, they were operating the most up-to-date version of the hands-free driving program, and based on the Mustang’s performance on the same route – Ford has made good on their promise.

The Mach-E could cruise for 93 percent of its 35-mile freeway drive without disruption. And this time, BlueCruise only experienced four disruptions during the entire run. Unlike the previous version of the program, bends in the road and narrowing lanes didn’t phase it.

However, Motor Trend also indicated that GM’s Super Cruise feature is still the best self-driving mode they’ve tested so far. (We assume they haven’t had to deal with any of those San Francisco robotaxis.)

Other Cool BlueCruise Features

The Lincoln and the Mustang could utilize an “in-lane repositioning” feature where the vehicles would adjust their space within the lane if a larger vehicle pulled up next to them. Pretty cool.

They also sport an increasingly popular self-driving feature called “lane-change assist” under the appropriate traffic conditions. However, unlike self-driving modes on other car makers’ vehicles, BlueCruse’s lane-change assist has to be initiated by the driver by pressing the turn signal.

Ford has announced that half a million of their new vehicles for 2024 will feature BlueCrusie technology (assuming that the UAW strike doesn’t seriously hamper their production numbers.)

Subscriptions for BlueCruise driving will vary. There will reportedly be options available for a $75 monthly fee, an $800 yearly fee, or a bundle of three years for over $2,000. All options are available for purchase through the FordPass phone app.