Is GM’s Decision To Delay Their Silverado EV a Bad Sign For EV Sales?

With so much excitement around Tesla’s impending Cybertruck release, along with Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T, it seems like every automaker would be clambering to get their fully electric pickup into the market; however, if General Motor’s latest move is any indication, that may not be the case.

In a move automaker GM claims has nothing to do with the ongoing UAW strike, the release for the EV version of their Chevy Silverado pickup truck is being pushed back a year.

Why Is GM Delaying the Silverado’s EV Release by a Full Year?

The automaker has reported that engineering challenges and diminishing demand for EVs are the main reasons behind this decision.

GM isn’t the only automaker citing downward market trends as a reason to curb EV production. Ford has trimmed down production on their F-150 Lightning after sales for the electric pickup truck have fallen by almost 50 percent over the past few months.

An executive analyst for iSeeCars, Karl Brauer, believes the downward trend in EV sales to be expected, “There seems to be a threshold of around 7%-10% share before EV sales drastically slow down. That's the situation in California, Oregon, and Washington, where those states have the largest EV share but also the slowest growth in EV share. We're seeing the start of an overall market pushback against electric vehicle sales now that early adopters and environmentalists have their vehicles.”

So, the drop in sales isn't too surprising then.

What Does This Mean for the Future of EV Sales?

While EV prices have dropped recently, around $53,000 now from over $65,000 a year ago, it still isn't affordable for most Americans. Even with state and federal incentives that can knock several thousand more dollars off that reduced price, a vehicle in the mid $40,000 range is still too expensive for the average person who only makes around $59,000 a year.

Throw in a lack of reliable charging infrastructure across North America, and a picture starts to form as to why more consumers are taking chances on these expensive vehicles.

And buyers aren’t alone in their uncertainty over the unresolved issues surrounding EVs.

According to Brauer, the entire automotive industry shares similar concerns, “There's this widespread assumption that costs will come down, energy density will go up, and the infrastructure will come together. It paints a great picture, but having an industry move full-speed ahead under those assumptions is extremely risky. And everyone from the automakers to the government regulators knows it, even if they won't publicly admit it.”

Brauer also isn’t the first automotive industry personnel to share an opinion along those lines, as Toyota's president, Akio Toyoda, expressed skepticism over how ready EV technology is for widespread adoption last year when he stated that, “I think BEV’s are going to take longer to become mainstream than the media would like us to believe. And frankly, BEV’s are not the only way to achieve the world’s carbon neutrality goals.”