Is Google Swindling Advertisers? New Report Says Yes

Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that, based on research by group Adalytics, nearly 80% of ads placed on third-party video platforms via Google Video Partners are not up to the standards that Google itself sets.

What Standard Isn’t Being Met?

Google promises that ads will play with the sound on, can only be initiated by the viewer, and can be skipped by the viewer, but will only charge advertisers for ads that are not skipped. Adalytics new research finds that thousands of ads placed via Google by major corporations, governments, and small businesses do not meet these standards.

Most ads placed by Google have been muted, auto-playing ads that are neither central to the page being viewed nor skippable. The research also found that ads have been placed on disreputable sites with low-quality clickbait, misinformation, and even hosting and publishing pirated content.

What Does That Mean for Google and Advertisers?

The news that Google has potentially been charging advertisers for ads that do not meet the agreed-upon standards means that the tech conglomerate may have to pay millions, if not billions, in refunds to advertisers who paid for one thing and got another.

Google offers ads at different standards that would autoplay on the side of a page and remain muted unless the viewer interacts with them. Those ads cost less because of their lower quality. But it’s not just less; as one tech watchdog on Twitter points out, those ads regularly cost twenty times less than the high-quality ads that google promised.

Google’s Response

Marvin Renaud, the Director of Global Video Solutions at Google, shared a blog post shortly after the Wall Street Journal article was published, pushing back against the idea that the corporation is not serving its advertising clients.

In that post, Renaud argues that the Adalytics report “used unreliable sampling and proxy methodologies and made extremely inaccurate claims about the Google Video Partner (GVP) network.” Renaud then goes on to cite several ways in which Google ensures its standards are met and that advertisers are in control of how their ads appear.

Advertisers’ Response

The Wall Street Journal piece includes several comments from advertisers who are up in arms about the news. Global chief media officer of advertising agency UM Worldwide, Joshua Lowcock, said that the report highlights “an unacceptable breach of trust” by Google. He continued, “Google must fix this and fully refund clients for any fraud and impressions that failed to meet Google’s own policies.”

And Lowcock isn’t the only advertiser expressing frustration. Founder and chairman of ad agency AIDEM Giovanni Sollazzo said, “I feel cheated. What I requested to buy was not what I got. This should entitle me to a refund for invalid traffic.”

Questions About Methodology and Accuracy

Aside from Renaud’s response to the report, which is heavily biased in favor of his employer, others online called the report’s methods “a little vague.”

And while the Journal corroborates instances of misplaced ads, the article states that they “couldn’t confirm the extent of the phenomenon.”

Whatever happens next, it won’t be easy or cheap for Google. But it may change how advertising works online for the foreseeable future.