Is Linking Robotaxis to CCTV Feeds The Future of Autonomous Driving?

Change happens fast. Just look at the automotive industry. Electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving cars, once science fiction staples, are now breaking into the mainstream.

Some places, such as California, with its tech-friendly governor, wholeheartedly embrace autonomous vehicles as the future of transportation.

Robotaxis Are Coming

San Francisco, is moving full speed ahead with fleets of robotaxis despite protests from locals and numerous reports of said robotaxis causing traffic jams and collisions.

The Golden State's governor, Gavin Newsome, recently vetoed bill AB 316, which would have required human drivers to be behind the wheel of autonomous-driving semi-trucks.

The bill, which had strong bipartisan support, passed through the state's legislature with a majority vote of 36 to 2 and was deemed crucial for preserving hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Sign of New Times

Many believe Newsom is simply kowtowing to big tech without considering the economic realities many Californians are facing.

But maybe it's just a sign of the times. Modern life is built around, and largely possible because of technology, after all.

Is it really possible to impede big tech's progress at this point?

Sooner or later, everywhere will be grappling with how to handle the realities of autonomous driving, and a recent development from across the pond gives a glimpse into what the next step might be as self-driving cars are further integrated into modern society.

Surveillance Footage Will Show Autonomous Vehicles The Way

The U.K. government is currently working with Nissan to test which technologies best improve self-driving vehicles so that they will be fluid and efficient enough for a comprehensive rollout in the near future.

Using Nissan’s Leaf hatchback EVs as guinea pigs for how self-driving vehicles fare on rural roads and urban neighborhoods throughout the U.K., the evolvAD project, as it's been called, will run for the next 21 months.

How CCTV May Play a Role

One method unique to the evolvAD project and likely to raise some eyebrows is utilizing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to help autonomous vehicles learn situational awareness as they navigate the roads ahead.

It’s essentially making these vehicles part of the local infrastructure.

On the other hand, U.S. autonomous vehicles have taken the opposite approach thus far, taking more infrastructure-agnostic approaches. This means that self-driving cars in the states rely on their built-in software and hardware, such as lidar sensors, cameras, and radar, to navigate and perceive any changes in the road.

If the U.K. and Nissan’s approach succeeds, will it be tried in the U.S.?

Possibly. As mentioned earlier, things are off to a rocky start in California’s famed city by the bay.

If they don’t improve soon and the evolvAD project is successful, why not give it a try stateside?