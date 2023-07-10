Is Love in The Stars?

Online dating is the new singles bar for Gen Z and Millennials. In fact, an Ipsos study says 77% of those surveyed think they will meet their partners online in the next 10 years. With people looking for connections, it's not a stretch to assume they may find alternative ways to make a match, including through astrology.

The dating app dua.com analyzed more than 500,000 of its users to get a picture of their use of astrology to pick potential mates. The app gathered information on users' birthdays, sign compatibility, views on parenthood, desirability, and other information to help predict the perfect match.

What's Your Sign?

The stereotypical cheesy pickup line of the 1970s has taken on a new meaning in the 2020s. Survey respondents indicated they are more interested than ever in using astrology to find compatible matches.

So what signs do users look for? Apparently, everyone wants to date a Virgo. Virgo women had the best desirability ratings, with a power percentage of 9.23%. Leo and Cancer women weren't far behind, though. Virgo males also got the nod as the most desirable signs, with Libras and Scorpios in close contention.

In keeping with their desirability levels, Virgos also made the most matches, followed by Saggitarians and Libras. Those born under the signs of Cancer, Aquarius, and Pisces got the fewest matches, possibly because of lower activity levels. They give fewer likes and so get fewer matches.

An online app works well for more extroverted users. Aries women sent the most messages within the app, while Scorpio guys were extra chatty, as well. Pisces ladies were the least interactive on the app, and Cancer men weren't as talkative, either. This is consistent with their signs' introverted or shy natures. Oddly, Cancer users were the largest group within the app at 10.06%.

Made a Match?

So which signs are the most compatible with each other? The study found Scorpios and Cancers are the ultimate match, which aligns with the general astrology forecast. The “desirable” Virgos? They matched best with Libras, Capricorns, and Scorpios. With Cancers being the largest group of users on the app, who else matches their profiles? In this case, like matches best with like. They tend to do well with other Cancers.

Libra women were the choosy ones, deleting 51.2% of their matches. Pisces men, consistent with their sign's traits, deleted about 49.5% of their matches from the app. Opposites don't necessarily attract, either. The least compatible match was Saggitarius and Taurus. The Taurus signs among us seemed to have better luck with an Aries match, while Saggitarians did well with Libras.

The Scorpio users also made the most of the #serious hashtag, indicating they are interested in commitment. Pisces members logged the most use of #friends, seeming to be the most cautious about jumping into an intense intimate relationship.

Users interested in parenthood were attracted to Leos, Aries, and Capricorns since those signs indicated the most interest in starting a family. The Cancer astrological profile also values strong family connections, making them a desirable match for others with a similar yearning for family.

Is It Accurate?

Astrology has its followers and detractors, and that's been the case for millennia. While this survey's data seems to support general astrology profiles, few things are absolute or always reliable. There may be a Sagittarius and Taurus in the world who are perfect matches despite the numbers.

Some people are born near the end of their sign dates, too. These individuals are said to be on “the cusp” — that is, they are not quite completely one sign or the following one. Since these persons may have the traits of one sign but not the other one, finding a compatible mate may be more difficult in astrological terms, according to Feather, an astrology blogger with Medium.com. What works for one sign may or may not work for someone on the cusp of a sign.

Astrology is subjective, so users can interpret these findings as they will. Monika Bunjaku, data scientist from dua.com, says, “It was fascinating to see how users' interactions and preferences aligned with Astrology. This study added another layer of understanding the user behavior within the app.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.