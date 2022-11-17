Is Luke Skywalker a True Superhero?

A while back, I read – somewhere – a guy wrote that the first superhero movie he saw was A New Hope.

I wondered about that as Luke didn't have a red cape, doesn't carry a Lasso of Truth, a Ring of Power or run around playing “world's greatest detective.” Heck, he didn't even wear his underwear on the outside like traditional superheroes do. He does fight aliens, though. Not the crazy ones in the skies in literally every Avengers film, but still. Figrin Dan isn't going to be turning evil and destroying New York anytime soon. So is Skywalker technically a superhero? Or is he just a very heroic Jedi Knight? Let's look at the arguments both for and against.

Reasons Why Luke Skywalker Is a Superhero: