Is Mercedes New ‘Fingerprint Payment System’ an Innovation or a Gimmick?

After the allure of nostalgia, many people consider the fear of missing out on something novel the next best emotional pull that gets them to try something.

At least, that's what the marketing would have us believe. And the marketing is probably correct, though we'd argue that convenience will often trump novelty most of the time.

And what's more convenient and novel than being able to pay for things via a fingerprint scanner in a Mercedes?

It's called the Mercedes Pay+ system, a product of their partnership with Mastercard. It allows Mercedes owners to use secure biometric two-factor authentication to quickly pay for products and services with their fingertips.

Imagine that: consumers can now spend money with their fingertips while sitting in their luxury vehicles.

Infotainment Was Just The Beginning

Mercedes vehicles produced after 2020 have an MBUX infotainment screen with a built-in sensor, allowing drivers to utilize this payment technology.

The esteemed German car manufacturer has stated that cars built without the sensor can add it as an option for an additional fee.

What's convenient is that this technology will allow users to pay for gas from the comfort of their expensive luxury vehicles.

With the payment software still in the early phases of its development, Mercedes announced that only around 3,600 fuel stations in Germany will be compatible with it in the near future. However, they plan to expand the Mercedes Pay+ system to more markets soon.

The Next Level of Convenience

The Mercedes Pay+ system works by syncing up the vehicle's onboard computer to the “connected service station” to determine how much money will be spent based on the gas tank's fuel level and current gas prices.

Once the fuel tank has been filled, using the above calculations, the driver can pay in their car using their fingerprint. How easy is that?

Why would someone pay $70K for a luxury vehicle and then do something as pedestrian as leaving it to pay for gas when they could forego that inconvenience with just a touch of their fingertip?

That's status and convenience right there.

But Is It a Gimmick?

This much tech sounds like a rejected gizmo pitch from a Pierce Brosnan-era Bond car. (A quick aside – who wants to see James Bond pumping gas in a movie? It would either be the worst moment in the history of Bond or the funniest gag in the film. Daniel Craig could have made it work).

Anyway, there's good data to suggest that many millennial consumers will use their vehicle's infotainment screen to pay for goods and services if the option is available.

For example, GfK, a German marketing research company, surveyed millennial drivers recently and reportedly found that up to 60 percent would prefer to pay for fueling their vehicles via their vehicle's infotainment screens.

Mercedes also reports that their fingerprint payment system will be compatible with electric vehicle charging stations in the future, too. That's assuming the charging station isn't in an area with jittery cellular service; otherwise, all bets are off.

In that instance, the driver's payment won't go through if the charging station can't connect to its network.

Just picture the unhappy camper sitting in their expensive luxury vehicle, getting annoyed as they repeatedly tap their fingertip scanner, but nothing happens, and then their EV battery dies. How sad.

