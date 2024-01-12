It's common to see the latest video game releases, even indie titles, launch on multiple systems. Palworld is no different. It will launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. With three supported systems, is Palworld cross-platform? Let's delve into what the developer has said lately to find out!

Does Palworld Support Cross-Platform Play?

Palworld is a highly ambitious title that will begin its lifespan in Early Access, meaning not all features will be active, and as such, cross-platform support will not be available on day one. In their recent FAQ on Discord, developer Pocketpair stated they wish to add cross-platform play between PC and Xbox systems as quickly as possible. However, whether or not that is within the first month of the game's launch remains to be seen. As an indie studio, with Palworld being their first major release, no one knows Pocketpair's track record or update schedule better than they do.

How Does Multiplayer Work in Palworld?

Alongside announcing zero cross-platform play on day one, the studio did deliver some fantastic news about the multiplayer mechanics in Palworld. They stated that the game would support you and up to three friends in a multiplayer game for a total of four-player cooperative adventures. Or, you can set up a dedicated server supporting 32 players in the same world. These players can band together to form guilds, have adventures, and collect Pals. But if that's not your style, you can challenge all other players to battles with your Pals collection.

Furthermore, developer Pocketpair stated they will release server/save transfer methods to ensure you can switch between single-player and multiplayer using the same world without losing progress. The host can already accomplish this from the get-go, but other players on the server cannot. Maintaining progression will require cohesion and communication between the entire group of 32 players.

Palworld hits Steam Early Access, Xbox X/S, Xbox One, and Game Pass on January 19th, 2024.