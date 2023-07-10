Is Star Wars Worth Watching?

Do you want to start watching a new series? Perhaps you will be interested in Star Wars, the space opera franchise that has become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon. But do the movies and TV shows live up to the hype? Or are Star Wars fans just exaggerating how good it is?

The original Star Wars trilogy is considered a classic. And the movies and TV series that followed did the franchise's name justice. So yes, Star Wars is worth watching.

Getting into a new franchise is like exploring a new world. And when talking about Star Wars, you will explore not just a world but a whole galaxy. So, it feels daunting.

But don't worry; it will be worth it. Before you know it, you will be among the people who know almost everything about the franchise. Star Wars is good at sucking people into its complex story and universe like that.

Continue reading so at least you'll know something before you start your adventure into a galaxy far, far away.

What Is Star Wars About?

Star Wars is about the events that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. There, humans, aliens, and robots coexist. As you would expect in a space opera, there are also spaceships and space travel.

The main story in Star Wars revolves around the conflict between the two wielders of the Force. The Force is a mystical force that gives select individuals superpowers. That could be telekinesis, telepathy, precognition, or manipulation of physical energy.

The Jedi Knights act on the light side of the Force, while their opposition, the Sith, use the dark side of the power.

The original trilogy depicts the heroic adventures of Luke Skywalker as he fought the Sith. Meanwhile, the prequel trilogy focused on his father's story. And the sequel follows Luke's nephew, Ben Solo.

Why Is Star Wars So Good?

So, what made Star Wars the pop culture phenomenon it is today?

Star Wars was ahead of its time when it first got released. It showed amazing visuals in the laser guns and lightsabers. That's one thing that caught people's attention. Even now, those special effects look good. But there's more to Star Wars than pretty visuals.

It also has an amazing story. There are amazing characters like Princess Leia that inspired many people. And the overall story is fantastic too.

Furthermore, Star Wars makes the feeling of unity you have with your family and friends — and fellow Star Wars fans — stronger. And having that feels good.

Last, Star Wars teaches its viewers important lessons. It teaches us the dangers of fascism. Moreover, Star Wars reminds us of the importance of patience, balance with nature, and friendship.

Which Is Better, Star Trek or Star Wars?

Despite being both sci-fi franchises, Star Trek and Star Wars do things differently. So it is not easy to compare them and declare which one is better. The answer depends on your preferences.

If you want to watch a simple good vs. evil story, go for Star Wars. Do the same if you want a dose of pretty visuals and well-choreographed battles.

Since Star Wars is among the most successful movie franchises, you can never go wrong with it.

On the other hand, watch Star Trek if you want a story more complex than good vs. evil. This franchise revolves around diversity and accepting other cultures. Moreover, it shows how people really felt around them and how they strive to achieve peace above all others.

Do You Need to Watch All of Star Wars?

No, you don't need to. You will be fine even if you don't. You will be able to follow the plot without problems. Also, some of the TV shows, while canon, are skippable. If animated series are not for you, you don't have to force yourself.

However, if you want to get everything — Easter eggs and inside jokes included, it would be best to watch all of Star Wars. That is also a great idea since you would no longer need to ask someone about something that bothers you. You will know the answer yourself.

How Long Would It Take to Watch All of Star Wars?

It would take you more than one whole day to watch every Star Wars movie. As per Radio Times‘ counting, that would be 25 hours and 7 minutes to watch the Skywalker Saga and the two anthology movies.

Without the anthologies, that would be only 20 hours and 39 minutes.

However, all Star Wars means the animated series are included. And there are 122 episodes of The Clone Wars alone, with each episode lasting 22 minutes. So, expect at least double those times.

Which Star Wars Movie Is the Best?

When it comes to ranking the best Star Wars movies, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back blows the competition out of the water. It is dark, sinister, and defies viewers' expectations. And it brought Star Wars to another level.

Star Wars Episode V is so good it is not just the best Star Wars movie. Many people consider it one of the best movies of all time. It is a masterpiece.