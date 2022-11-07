Is Stray Coming to Xbox?

What is the future of BlueTwelve's new cat adventure game? Will Stray come to Xbox in the future?

Stray has landed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows. BlueTwelve Studio's new adventure game invites players to take the role of a stray cat in a dystopian cybercity.

The game landed on Steam on July 19th and received more than two thousand reviews only in a couple of hours. Rated Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam and loved by PlayStation players as well, Xbox owners are wondering if the game is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Will Stray Come To Xbox Game Pass?

There is no official information regarding a Stray Xbox release. But it is important to note that Stray is a time-limited console exclusive. This means that the feline adventure title will stay exclusive to PlayStation consoles only for a limited time. Knowing that it is already on Microsoft Windows, there is only Xbox and Nintendo left for this fantastic game to land on.

While we can not be sure about the game's Xbox version, we believe that it will eventually arrive on Xbox Game Pass. The positive reviews of the game and possibly successful sales performance in the future might encourage Microsoft to pay a hefty amount to the publisher Annapurna Interactive.

While there is not a piece of definitive information about the game's future on Xbox, we do know that timed exclusives take at least 3 months before hitting their deadline. We do not know 0n which terms Annapurna and Sony shook hands, though. Xbox players might have to wait 6 months or even a year before jumping into the cyberpunk city as an adventurous cat.

If the exclusivity lasts for three months, we should expect to see Stray on Xbox consoles around October 2022. Yet, of course, that is a quite optimistic guess as the limited exclusives usually last a year. If that's the case for Stray, the timeline for the game's release should be around July or August 2023.

At the time of writing, Stray is only available on PS4, PS5 and PC. If you are curious about the system requirements of the game, have a look at the section below.

Stray System Requirements

We listed the minimum and the recommended system requirements of the game. Here's what you need to play Stray on PC.

Minimum

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5-2300

: AMD FX-6350 or Intel Core i5-2300 GPU : AMD Radeon R7 360 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650Ti

: AMD Radeon R7 360 2GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650Ti Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 10 GB empty space

Recommended

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400 GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4 GB

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4 GB Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage: 10 GB empty space

Most players state that they were able to enjoy the game even though on medium to high graphics settings. It is safe to say that BlueTwelve's feline adventure title is well optimized as it runs great on most computers. Here's the launch trailer of the amazing game if you want to excite yourself even more.

The number of positive reviews on Steam serves as proof as well. The score of the game on Metacritic is 84. We do not know the user score of the title yet. Knowing that it just came out, reviews should roll out in the upcoming days.

If you are on PC or PlayStation, make sure you try out Stray and experience the mysterious adventure through a forgotten cybercity. If you are asking the question is Stray coming to Xbox, stay tuned for more info.