Swagbucks Review: Is Swagbucks Legit or a Scam

‘Is Swagbucks legit?' you ask. In this post, I will show you why Swagbucks is a site I and many others trusts. I've used Swagbucks to earn a good bit of money over the past year. Let's start by looking at how Swagbucks got started.

Swagbucks

Established in El Segundo, California, Swagbucks.com is a popular online rewards site that provides its members the opportunity to earn points for participating in several interactive activities:

viewing videos,

online shopping,

app installation,

reading emails,

filling out surveys,

and regular web browsing.

After doing one or all these tasks, a member earns points. When they reach the minimum required points, these can be redeemed in exchange for the following:

Different gift cards,

Virtual Visa Card,

or Paypal cash.

Since its first launching in 2008, Swagbucks has given over 200 million in gift cards to its millions of members.

With an estimated 12 million members and still growing, it is considered the oldest and the largest online rewards site. This year has marked 12 years in the business.

How Does Swagbucks Work

The portal enables members to gain reward points for completing simple online tasks. The users are paid through Swagbucks (SB) points.

After reaching the minimum required points, these can be redeemed as cash or gift cards. The SB rewards program is plain and simple.

Initially, you must sign up for a free Swagbucks account. Once your application is approved, you can earn rewards or SB points every time you do the website tasks.

You can use your points to earn gift cards from:

Amazon,

Target,

Starbucks,

or several other retailers.

In redeeming the minimum reward, you should have at least 300 Swagbucks points to get a $3 Amazon gift card.

For those interested in becoming a member of Swagbucks, you may be thinking: Is Swagbucks legit? Why is Swagbucks willing to pay people for merely watching its videos and surfing its website?

One main reason is that giving the site attention (exposure) or more clicks means more advertisers (money). Many advertisers are willing to pay Swagbucks when it gets many viewers' attention to promote their products.

For rewards sites like Swagbucks, it shares a part of its earnings with members frequently visiting the website. You earn points for taking the time to view and participate in Swagbucks tasks.

This site makes money through its advertisers. It's that easy.

Is Swagbucks Legit

The skeptics will always seek answers about whether Swagbucks is real. Regarding the firm's legitimacy, the opinions of its loyal customers matter a lot.

Swagbucks takes pride in getting a four-star rating on Trustpilot out of over 13,000 reviews, which provides the site's TrustScore of 8.3 out of 10.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a private, nonprofit organization created to assist consumers in identifying the firms' trustworthiness. The BBB gathers readily available customer complaints data and provides ratings to enterprises from A+ to F.

Prodege, LLC, Swagbucks' mother company, currently has a B+ rating according to BBB's standards. Under Prodege's profile, it had a few hundred complaints, which is inevitable with the company's over 100 million users and 14 years of diverse experience in the business.

However, despite the company's issues, getting a 4+ star review profile provides Swagbucks a good sign of improved customer service.

Is Swagbucks Safe

As a subsidiary brand of Prodege, LLC, a media company, Swagbucks is part of Prodege's related sites, such as MyPoints, ShopAtHome, and InboxDollars.

Since 2010, Swagbucks has given out over $348 million in payments, cash or gift cards, to its millions of users. As you search online Swagbucks' reputation, you can find it is popular in the online sphere, with some citations in many recognized publications such as:

Cosmopolitan,

Reader's Digest,

and US News and World Report.

Is Swagbucks legit and safe? Definitely!

Swagbucks is both a safe and legit online rewards website. The site has paid over $150 million to its users, continuously paying those who redeem their points.

Swagbucks is not a scam. Currently, some of its sponsors are the top global brands like:

Apple,

Amazon,

Google,

Walmart,

and many more.

Ways To Earn Swagbucks Points

How does Swagbucks work? Swagbucks users may earn rewards points in many ways.

Swagbucks provides you the leeway to choose which method fits you well in case you get bored or if you think the payout seems too tough to reach and not worth your effort.

You have the option to shift to other methods of earning rewards points.

Offers

You can earn points in Swagbucks after signing up for exclusive offers or registering as a member of some sites. Every day you will encounter a No Obligation Special Offer (NOSO), which is free and helps you earn points.

Significant points are available on unique offers, up to 5,000 points from Revenue Universe. For example, a questionnaire for diabetic users between 35 and 85. Everyone may not qualify for all provided offers; however, if you do, you get points easily.

For NOSO, this might be a bit tedious as users need to scan the available offers. Always remember you do not have to sign up for one site to get your Swagbucks points.

Take Surveys

Another way to make money or reward points with Swagbucks is by taking paid online surveys. Popular global brands maximize online platforms like Swagbucks to get customer feedback.

Once a user takes a survey, the companies pay Swagbucks for your answers. What Swagbucks does is it shares some of its earnings with you as its member.

The brand collects all the feedback from the thousands of consumers who respond to their campaigns. Once you sign up for Swagbucks for the first time, you need to fill out some personal details like your:

age,

income,

interests,

etc.

Swagbucks takes this information to look for surveys that could be a good fit for you. All prequalification questions should be filled out to answer the survey.

In the process, you might get disqualified. If this occurs, you still get a small reward point for your effort or no points.

Swagbucks Survey Options

There are main Swagbucks survey options to earn points, such as daily surveys and polls. Every day, you will receive new survey options sent to your account.

By making your profile more accurate and complete, the better the chances you will be provided with surveys that match your preference. Also, this means less effort in responding to pre-survey questions and prevents disqualification.

Surveys and polls are always new each day. For daily polls, one question entitles you to get 1 SB.

Other survey payouts may range from 1 SB to 300 plus based on the time needed and survey value. At times, you may earn as much as $50 for one study.

The payout gets higher with more time spent completing the survey. Generally, Swagbucks' website claims that members can earn 40 to 100 SB points for one survey.

Watch Videos

Swagbucks Watch is not the most lucrative method to earn rewards points. However, if you like viewing video content, this could be an enjoyable activity to earn rewards for something you like doing.

Select from over ten different video categories, such as:

entertainment,

fashion,

food,

health,

travel,

and many more.

As you click on your desired category, you can see a playlist of videos to watch and the worth of SB for a specific playlist. Playlists range from 15 to 30 videos, lasting for about 30 minutes to over an hour.

For most playlists, they are worth 1 or 2 SBs. When you leave many tabs open and click away from Swagbucks, the video will pause and resume when you return.

However, you can view videos using a split-screen. You earn points using Swagbucks Watch while doing your chores or other household activities.

Swagbucks Search Engine

The Swagbucks Search Engine tool rewards users for web browsing using Yahoo!-powered Swagbucks search engine.

The Swagbucks Search Chrome extension can be installed and used as your default search engine. The platform rewards points can be earned randomly.

It's not clear how many SB every search is worth. However, using the Swagbucks Search daily the more chances of earning rewards points.

Shopping

Swagbucks shopping is the same when you use Rakuten (previously known as Ebates). As you purchase with one of its links, Swagbucks gets a small commission.

The gained commission is shared partly with you through cashback. For instance, having an Amazon deal of 5% cashback means you can get 5 SB for each $1 you shell out when you buy something using a Swagbucks link.

Also, the Swagbucks shopping page provides local and online retailers coupons. You can click the link when you see a deal you want.

Swagbucks opens a new window and will direct you to the firm's online site and complete your shopping spree. In some instances, Swagbucks provides multiplier deals for some retailers.

In stores that usually offer 1% cashback, but with a 10x deal, you can get 10% cashback (10 SB) for each $1 you spend without codes needed. Depending on your chosen retailer, it may take 30 days or more before your Swagbucks points appear in your account.

Trade-ins

You can trade in your consoles, games, old phones, MP3 players, and books for Swagbucks. Select the trade-in button using the Swagbucks toolbar.

You can print your prepaid shipping label and mail your package. You will get Swagbucks when you get receipts for your electronics.

Games

Swagbucks provides some free games that you earn points when you play. You should turn off any software that may block any software for ads and ensure to install the recent version of Adobe Flash Player.

Also, Swagbucks offers several popular games:

Angry Birds Champions,

Bejeweled, Bingo,

Slots,

and Solitaire.

For playing these games, you gain points for every dollar you spend on in-app purchases. If you enjoy games, this may be an excellent way to get cashback for playing.

Find Deals

Under Swagbucks Discover, you can gain SB by signing up for a free trial, charitable donation, mobile app download, etc.

For instance, you may earn 15,000 SBs ($150) when you sign up as a delivery driver with DoorDash and complete your first order. You are given 30 days from when you sign up, or the deal is forfeited.

For all provided offers, not all are high value. However, you can filter the ones that are sensible for you.

If you opt to earn points without buying anything, browse the free offers section. Meanwhile, to explore the latest brands and earn the highest rewards, check out the featured deals and sign up in the available offers.

Buy Gift Cards

Purchasing gift cards is one of the quickest and easiest means to earn with Swagbucks. As you click a link to buy gift cards on Swagbucks, you go to a Swagbucks-run site called MyGiftCardsPlus.com.

By doing so, you can purchase gift cards from several retailers and get 10% SB cashback. When you buy, you earn points for your Swagbucks account after about two business days.

Polls

Do you have time but lack cash? You can earn passive income through points by filling out some short surveys daily on Swagbucks.

Surveys consume between 3 and 20 minutes to answer, and you can make about 40 to 100 SBs based on the surveys. Also, there is a daily poll to answer, which requires two seconds and will help you earn an extra SB.

Referral Program

For each recruit you refer to, you get about 1,000 points. You also get 10% of every referral's lifetime points earnings. Once your referral takes a survey worth 80 points, you receive 8 points.

Finding how easy it is to earn great prizes using Swagbucks, it is more convincing to share with your friends the good news so they can also start earning rewards.

Always ensure that when they sign up, they use your referral link to earn points as you refer them. Swagbucks will provide you with 10% of its earnings for life.

Bonus Swagbucks

You can earn Swagbucks Bonus value through a points system known as SB. Achieve a 1000 SB bonus equivalent to $10 in value when you spend about $25 in a Swagbucks.com/Shop store.

You can get a minimum of 25 SB for this purchase if you complete registration within 30 days.

Swagbucks App

You can download Swagbucks Mobile on any Android or Apple gadget. The app is easy to use and enables you to view videos, shop online, and respond to surveys instantly using your phone.

Swagbucks provides many apps, such as Swagbucks Live, which enables you to receive points for responding to trivia questions accurately and MovieCli.ps, where you can watch recent movie trailers to get more SB points.

Swag Button

The SwagButton is an optional extension to use on your Google Chrome browser. When shopping online, it looks for the Swagbucks database for codes, coupons, and cashback opportunities with your selected retailer.

Through this, you do not have to think about beginning a shopping trip through Swagbucks to optimize the provided deals. Shop whenever you want and allow the SwagButton to alert you of any available offers.

The Fastest Way To Earn Money on Swagbucks

Earning Swagbucks points require several tips, tricks, and hacks. First, from the retailers, you can get cards from them where you spend and save money instead of just purchasing extra.

When you purchase, you can redeem your points through Paypal cash and deposit them directly to your bank.

Using video, you may earn a passive SB income. You can do this while doing household chores, doing your assignment, or watching tv all day long.

You can download the Swagbucks App on Android or iOS to gain more SB through Swagbucks Mobile. For taking online surveys, you may not qualify for all of them after answering a few questions.

In the case of Swagbucks, it is a great earning platform for students as the portal pays even a small amount even if you are not qualified for a survey. You can participate in daily polls and other activities and earn easy SB daily.

Plan your everyday goal to get a 10% bonus on your day's earnings to ensure a winning streak that pays out additional bonus SB points during month-end based on your achieved goals.

Read Swagbucks blogs regularly for promos, use Swagbucks as your default search engine and download the Swagbutton Chrome Browser extension for any crazy deals, exclusive promos, or free SB redemptions for making a purchase online.

How Long Does It Take To Make $100 on Swagbucks?

Making $100 on Swagbucks in a single day is completely possible! There are daily offers that can easily add up to reach this amount. Some of the current offerings include $95 from Varo for signing up and making a deposit, and SoFi will give you a generous $10 bonus just for checking your credit score and registering.

If you want to make quick money, take advantage of these offers for big rewards and long-term savings with little effort. Even if these offers don’t meet your needs, keep checking back since Swagbucks changes their offers regularly – and there could be lucrative options just around the corner!

Getting Paid

How does Swagbucks work? Swagbucks enables you to earn gift cards after completing different tasks cited earlier.

You can earn cashback from more than 1,500 global retailers, including:

Walmart,

Target,

and Amazon.

Also, members gain access to exclusive deals from popular brands. Collect all your points using a desktop or mobile app.

Swagbucks is downloadable on iOS and Android devices.

Summary

The effective method to use Swagbucks is finding ways to fit your daily life. If you are a regular online shopper, installing the SwagButton on your laptops can help you quick cash in your rewards points.

Instead of spending some of your evenings watching Netflix or scrolling Facebook, why not consider downloading the Swagbucks app and answering surveys instead in exchange for extra SB points?

Swagbucks is not a get-rich scheme. If you want to earn cash for things you like doing, Swagbucks is a great tool. Do you like making money with apps? Here's a list of some of the best money-making apps that pay you for things like watching ads.

